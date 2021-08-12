When Superior Court Commissioner Andrew Russell made his initial decision March 24 in the Club West Conservancy’s lawsuit against the former Foothills Club West Association board, it seemed like only a matter of time before the two parties would iron out the final ruling’s wording that would put the case to bed.
But since that time, the Conservancy has obtained four extensions on the deadline for filing its proposed wording for the final ruling.
And next week before Superior Court Judge Joan M. Sinclair, it may become clearer whether the case will be settled at all.
Amid some community anxiety over the shriveled site’s future, the HOA board members who replaced the original defendants in the suit face a knotty legal problem that may be aired before Sinclair in a 30-minute hearing.
Watching what transpires will be two interested entities that are not part of the lawsuit but that could ultimately determine the 160-acre golf course’s future.
The Edge, comprising four men who bought the course from Wilson Gee, and Shea Homes, which has tentatively agreed to buy the site from them – flexed their muscles with the HOA board in June.
They warned the board that they – not the board – have rights over the site and are prepared to fight to protect them.
The warnings came in response to the board’s initial vote to “extinguish” the course’s declarant rights that Russell preliminarily ruled it didn’t have, according to documents obtained by the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
While those declarant rights require the course’s owner to maintain a world-class championship golf course, they also appear to contain an escape clause.
Russell’s preliminary ruling noted that those rights indicate that the owner “shall be entitled to release or cancel all or any portion of the declaration with respect to all or any portion of the golf course property at any time without the consent or approval of any other party.”
Shea Homes already has signaled an interest in the site for houses – the very thing that gave birth to the Conservancy in early 2020 after The Edge presented a proposal for restoring the course paid for through the sale of three pieces of the site to a different homebuilder.
That company quickly bowed out amid early opposition, especially from many of the approximate 320 homeowners who paid premium lot prices to be on the course’s perimeter.
Fiercely opposed to any houses on the site, the Conservancy also sued the board after learning it acquired the course’s declarant rights from Shea Homes for free through a series of actions dating back to 2011.
Russell invalidated that transfer.
And in June both The Edge and Shea Homes reminded the board of that.
“Candidly, we are perplexed how the HOA can consider taking such action,” Shea Homes Vice President David Garcia wrote the board on June 24 about its move to “extinguish” the declarant rights.
Noting that “as recently as June 11, CWC attempted to counsel Shea as to how CWC would like to see Shea exercise its declarant rights,” Garcia told HOA board President Julie Tyler in his letter:
“Therefore, we are unsure of what authority the HOA believes it possesses to unilaterally terminate declarant rights it never appears to have possessed, especially in light of the court’s ruling. Shea reserves all relevant rights – in place now or in the future – under the Golf CC&Rs and any other relevant documents or legal theories.”
While Garcia cited his company’s rights under the covenants, conditions and restrictions governing the course’s use, The Edge was far more blunt.
Edge spokesman Matt Shearer reminded the board that it now is dominated by people who belonged to or supported the Conservancy.
They defeated the original defendants in the lawsuit in an election several weeks after Russell’s ruling, but as board members are now defendants in the Conservancy suit.
”You caused the HOA to spend tens of thousands of homeowner dollars to defend that lawsuit which was still going on when you became board members,” Shearer said in prepared remarks, a copy of which he provided AFN.
“You are now spending tens of thousands of homeowner dollars to try and undo what you requested,” he continued.
“Per the actions of the Club West Conservancy, Shea Homes now owns the Declarant Rights and The Edge has an option to purchase those Declarant Rights. Your actions are exposing yourselves and the Association to potential lawsuits for tortious interference, breach of fiduciary duty and, (if any documents are recorded), slander of title.”
“Simply put, The Edge believes your actions to be illegal,” Shearer told board members, charging their preferred outcome for the site was to “stand down” and “let the land slip into further blight, crime and vandalism.”
“It may appear you are attempting to assure the land will always be a championship golf course,” Shearer also said, alleging the board had hastily called a meeting on June 24 to rescind the extinguishing of the declarant rights.
Stating “the walkable park is out of the question” and that the board could never afford to restore and maintain a golf course, Shearer cited the water issues that led to the course’s demise and that remain a daunting obstacle to its restoration.
“You are either setting a course for the homeowners to finance very costly litigation as at the Lakes (which was privately financed and did not burden homeowners unwilling to participate),” he said, “or you are assuring the property will remain a dead, barren burden on property values.”
Tyler and Tom Bell, the chairman of the HOA board’s litigation committee, have declined comment on the legal stalemate, as did their attorney, Tim Barnes.
In an interview, Conservancy President Derik Herpfer said the group filed the suit because it felt “the previous board was doing things not consistent” with the promises made when homeowners along the course paid premium lot prices.
He said those actions were “making it easier…for people who are more interested in speculating on real estate than necessarily maintaining the amenities that make Club West so special.”
Asked about the inability of the Conservancy and the new board to settle the lawsuit, Herpfer said his group has been trying to determine if there is a “mutual settlement that would satisfy not only the CWC but other viewpoints within the community and so that is really what’s been going back and forth and it appears that we will not be able to reach a consensus that meets everyone’s needs.”
He said the Conservancy “actually reached out to Shea” because “we thought it was important that CWC shares our findings, and listening to the community.”
One particular survey involved the unique responses from about 800 of Club West’s approximate 2,600 homeowners. In that survey, the overwhelming portion of respondents favored either the restoration of the golf course or turning it into a park.
Few favored any homes on the site, though Shearer said the survey failed to capture the feelings of 1,800 other homeowners.
Stating the survey showed “the majority of people do not want houses and they’d rather prefer to leave the land as is,” Herp-fer said any homes on the course “would take what is currently a great master plan community and rip it apart.”
“Shea Homes is not planning on developing a golf course,” he said.
Asked whether members feel frustrated about the lack of a resolution in the legal fight, Herpfer said:
“No, I wouldn’t say we’re frustrated. I mean, we won every one of our objections to the previous HOA board. We won on the merits. And in terms of our preferences, we would like the golf course restored and the current owners to live up to their obligations.”
In a June interview, Tyler said, “Legally, we want to protect the community in any way we can. So that’s why, depending on how the court rules and how it writes up the final judgment, we just want to do what’s best for everybody in the community and everybody in the community wants the HOA to step in and protect the land and protect everybody in the community.”
“We can’t stop The Edge from selling the land,” she also said. “All we can do is enforce our legal rights. And we’re trying to figure out what those are.”
Asked if he thought the Club West litigation would become a years-long fight like the Ahwatukee Lakes case, Herpfer replied, “until a more definitive view of what can be done with the golf course or what should be done with the golf course property, you’ll see a lot of these alternative ideas that may not be aligned with what was previously promised – a lot of speculation and ingenious business plans that basically are trying to take the club out of Club West.”
“We should all be striving to find solutions that bring everyone to the promised land not throwing people out of the boat so that only a few can make it there,” he said.
Stressing “basically CWC is committed to no houses” and that “we believe that would only be to the detriment of the broader community,” Herpfer also said:
“We believe that once houses are allowed on the course, then why wouldn’t any profit-maximizing company put as many houses as possible on there.”
