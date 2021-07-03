Don’t expect houses on the recently sold 373 acres of State Trust Land in Ahwatukee for about three years.
That’s the word from Blandford Homes, which through a subsidiary won bidding earlier this month for the land along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues by shelling out a whopping $175.5 million.
And the homebuilder isn’t interested in helping Club West find a solution for its golf course – a suggestion floated by some board members.
"While we completely understand Club West’s and surrounding communities concern over having the course operational like it was in its glory days, we are not in the golf course business,” Blandford spokeswoman Lori Anderson said.
“We do wish them luck and hope they can find a resolution to this for their community.”
There was some thought by board members that Blandford might see the Club West course as an amenity for its residents on the state land and therefore help finance its restoration.
As for the development of that state land – most of which is already zoned residential and can accommodate an estimated 1,050 houses – Anderson said, “It is much too early to have details available for this project as it’s in the early stages of planning.”
“We look forward to creating another high-quality master-planned community in the highly coveted Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood,” Anderson said, adding, “Blandford Homes has been very interested in this area for many years.”
“Confidence in the economy, housing market, housing indicators and this specific location led to the ultimate decision to acquire this property,” she said.
Anderson also noted Blandford is “currently building out our Palma Brisa community” on Frye Road and Desert Foothills Parkway.
The homebuilder paid Tempe Union High School District $23 million for 63 acres at that site, where it has built a 178-home gated community.
Anderson said Blandford is currently building a team of consultants for the state land development that “will lead the land planning, design theming and engineering efforts to work through the City of Phoenix.”
The land already is zone for single-home construction except for 44 acres zoned for multifamily and 11 more for commercial development.
Thus, there won’t be any need for public hearings on Blandford plans. The work with the city will involve the conventional permit application process all subdivision builders go through.
Anderson said development activities likely will begin late next year or early 2023 “with the first homes expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.”
The Arizona State Land Department appraisal of the Ahwatukee land – which valued the parcel at $105 million – indicated there was close to $6 million in infrastructure work to be done on the site before homes could be built.
That did not cover the cost of extending Liberty Lane diagonally through the entire parcel or widening the three-lane segment of Chandler Boulevard to five lanes – projects city officials say will have to be underwritten by the homebuilder.
The city also has set aside 12 acres for a year after the final subdivision plat is filed in case either Kyrene or Tempe Union – or both districts – want to build a school there.
Both the 44 acres zoned for apartments or condos and 11 acres zoned commercial are within an area in the southeast corner of the parcel.
That 44 acres could be relocated elsewhere within the parcel by a routine administrative amendment to its overall zoning, the appraisal said.
However, the appraiser wrote that “multifamily-oriented development is considered to be unlikely” and that “single-family residential oriented use appears to be the most profitable use of the vast majority, if not all, of the net land area” with the maximum allowable density of 3.5 homes per acre.
