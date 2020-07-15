The federal government pumped a staggering amount of money into 1,119 Ahwatukee businesses, nonprofits, schools and other entities to hold on to 9,932 jobs as the economy began reeling during the first few months of the pandemic.
Records released by the U.S. Small Business Administration last week show that the agency gave Ahwatukee entities – some with addresses at private homes – at least $63.9 million and as much as $123 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Most of those loans likely won’t have to be repaid, under SBA guidelines, though the agency states:
“Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease.”
The loans to Ahwatukee entities ranged from as little as $16,035 to as much as $5 million to $10 million, the SBA data show.
The number of jobs the borrowers said they were saving didn’t necessarily reflect the size of the loan they received, with one entity obtaining a seven-figure loan and listed no jobs to save, according to the SBA data.
The SBA did not identify the 994 Ahwatukee entities that each borrowed less than $150,000.
And while it did provide names and addresses for 125 Ahwatukee entities that obtained loans of at least $150,000, the agency did not disclose the specific amount they got.
The incomplete data was released by the SBA after weeks of pressure from Congressional Democrats and government watchdogs about the lack of transparency in 4.9 million loans totaling $520.6 billion that it has approved so far nationwide. The SBA last week also extended the deadline to early August for applying for some of the estimated $130 billion that remains unspent.
The PPP loan funds – described by the SBA as “a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll” – are part of the $2 trillion pandemic relief package approved by Congress in March that also included other assistance to individuals, businesses and local and state governments.
PPP loans are aimed at preserving jobs by helping borrowers maintain their payroll and stay afloat by using some of the money for rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
The loans comprised the largest portion of the multi-aid effort, accounting for $670 billion, or 26 percent, of the total package.
Arizona’s share of the PPP money totaled between 6.5 billion and $12.5 billion.
If you’re wondering why the loan amounts aren’t more precise for large borrowers and why the identities of thousands of smaller ones remain a secret, it’s because the SBA wanted it that way.
For weeks, the SBA and the Treasury Department squabbled with Congress and others over the paucity of data it had been releasing about the way it was doling out taxpayers’ money as the economy buckled beneath the weight of business shutdowns.
Treasury and the SBA officials said they were protecting the borrowers’ privacy.
Lobbyists for organizations like the National Federation of Independent Business were reported to be concerned that businesses would be hurt competitively or subjected to “public shaming” if identities were disclosed.
While refusing to list much information beyond an itemization of the amount of each below $150,000 and the number of jobs saved, the SBA included the names and addresses of those that borrowed at least $150,000.
But it listed those recipients only within one of five categories of loan ranges: $150,000-350,000, $350,000-1 million, $1-2 million, $2-5 million and $5-10 million.
So, the identity of 994 Ahwatukee recipients of loans totaling just over $21.5 million remain a secret. The total number of jobs saved by those recipients was 9,932, according to the data.
Those 994 borrowers represent only a fraction of the 15,202 Phoenix entities in that category that shared a total of $338.7 million.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the way the loan data was released “strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency, while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors.”
But in a June 25 report, other problems with the program were cited by the federal U.S. Government Accountability Office, the federal government’s primary auditing agency.
“SBA moved quickly to establish a new nationwide program, but the pace contributed to confusion and questions about the program and raised program integrity concerns,” the GAO said.
It said borrowers and lenders “raised a number of questions about the program and eligibility criteria” and noted that the agency issued multiple rules to address confusion among prospective borrowers.
Moreover, the GAO warned, “to help quickly disburse funds, SBA allowed lenders to rely on borrower certifications to determine borrowers’ eligibility, raising the potential for fraud.”
The data related to Ahwatukee PPP recipients lists one recipient in the $5 million to $10 million range; three in the $2 million to $5 million range; eight in the $1 million to $2 million category; 32 who received between $350,000 and $1 million; and 81 that got between $150,000 and $350,000.
Among those categories in Ahwatukee, 32 recipients of loans between $350,000-$1 million accounted for the most jobs saved at 2,803. The total amount borrowed by those entities ranged between $11.2 million and $32 million.
The 81 recipients in the $150,000-$350,000 range received a total of between $12.2 million and $28.5 million and saved 2,402 jobs, according to the SBA data.
In that range is the only HOA in Ahwatukee. The Ahwatukee Board of Management, which may have received $178,750, according to paperwork obtained by former board member Christopher Gentis, is listed as saving 21 jobs.
The smallest number of jobs saved, 351, were recorded by the three recipients of loans between $2 million and $5 million.
One borrower in that category, Restoration Builders, a roofing company, is listed with 0 jobs, according to the SBA.
Eight recipients of loans between $150,000 and $300,000 listed 0 jobs saved and the entry was blank for six other recipients in that category, including Mountain Park Church, D & Q Treats and Southwest Frozen Custard, which owns Andy’s.
The only Ahwatukee recipient of between $5 million and $10 million was Modern Industries, which provides various machining, chemical processing and other services to the aerospace and semiconductor industries. Of all Ahwatukee recipients, it also had the largest number of jobs saved, 478, among all borrowers.
In all, 22 Phoenix companies are in the $5 million to $10 million category.
Besides Restoration Builders, the other two borrowers in the $2 million to $5 million category were Telgian, a worldwide provider of comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering/design services that said it was saving 234 jobs, and KT Consulting, a management and engineering firm that listed 117 jobs.
A related company to Telgian, Telgian Engineering and Consulting, received a loan of between $1 million and $2 million to save 77 jobs.
Also in the $1 million to $2 million category is Horizon Community Learning Center, which listed 28 jobs, and Vision Community Management, a homeowners association management company that lists 81 jobs saved.
Horizon received the largest loan among six Ahwatukee schools – including four Montessori centers – identified in the SBA data as receiving more than $150,000.
In the $350,000 to $1 million category were Desert Garden Montessori, with 80 jobs; Summit School, 62 jobs; and Keystone Montessori, with 47 jobs.
Two other schools were in the $150,000-$300,000 category: Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori, 44 jobs, and Inspire Kids Montessori, 20 jobs.
While most restaurants likely received less than $150,000, four restaurants are listed in higher categories besides the two frozen confection establishments.
Nello’s (41 jobs), Pomegranate Café (34), Rustler’s Rooste (140 jobs) and Little Caesar’s (47) all are in the $150,000-$300,000 category.
Ahwatukee Golf Properties, which owns and manages Foothills Golf Course and Ahwatukee Country Club, is listed in the $350,000-$1 million category.
Also in that category are the only two Ahwatukee law firms that got more than $150,000 – Breyer Law Services, with 49 jobs, and the Travis Law Firm, which listed no jobs.
Besides the schools, two other Ahwatukee nonprofits also are in the $350,000-$1 million category: the Association for Supportive Child Care, which claimed 86 jobs, and Secured Alliance, with 42 jobs.
Secured Alliance provides various management and financial services to nonprofits and ASCC provides support for child care services, according to their websites.
Two real estate companies also were among recipients of loans between $150,000 and $300,000. Canam Realty claimed 12 jobs and Century 21 Arizona Foothills claimed 32 jobs.
