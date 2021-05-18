The Phoenix city administration’s proposal to add $20.5 million to the public safety budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 drew some harsh criticism from a City Council member and a number of citizens last week.
Leading the criticism – which was mostly from people calling into the May 4 study session – was Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia, a vehement critic of the Police Department.
“Despite again, the majority of participants in this cycle calling for a reduction in police spending, we’re still looking at a draft budget that has a significant increase for the Police Department,” Garcia said, who wanted to take at least $15 million for other services because public safety comprises $600 million of the budget.
The City Manager’s Office reported that over the course of 14 citizen budget briefings, 199 people opposed police funding at its proposed level.
But even Garcia admitted that out of a city with a population of more than 5.5 million, only 500 people in all bothered to register any comment on the city’s proposed $1.5 billion budget and that the city needs to do a more effective job engaging people in the budget process.
While no other City Council member discussed police funding per se, several were supportive of the plan to spend $15 million of the proposed $20.5 million in new public safety funding on an expanded Community Assistance Program.
The program will enlist social workers and other trained personnel to answer 911 calls involving people with a behavioral or mental disorder rather than sending an armed officer.
Referring to police responses to emergency calls, Garcia claimed the CAP will “take 20,000 calls off of their hands” and said the police should receive a corresponding reduction in funding of between $18 million and $20 million.
He also said the legalization of recreational marijuana also meant police would have less work and that rather than a funding increase, the department needs to make operational adjustments.
The Community Assistance Program won’t be operational until the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Garcia also said the city should negotiate its next contract with the police union in public.
Some of the people who called into the meeting, harshly condemned Phoenix Police and echoed sentiments of the “defund police” movement.
One caller said the proposed additional public safety funding “shows that this Council supports, approves of and protects the violence at the hands of the Phoenix Police Department.”
But PJ Dean, president of the city firefighters union, praised the funding measures and defended Phoenix Police. He said the CAP program should remain within the purview of public safety officials as opposed to Garcia’s request to put it under some other department’s supervision.
“Whereas we can appreciate the emotion that is tied to these kinds of comments and we fully support the right of people who wish to express them,” Dean said, “a fringe and profound hatred for the police is not what should drive the management of a vital Community program. CAP should remain in public safety circles, where its foundation program has already enjoyed decades of success.”
The Community Assistance Program has operated within the Fire Department but “has been under-resourced and unable to meet community demands,” according to the city manager.
The City is looking at a $154.8 million surplus that it will use to pay negotiated salary increases totaling $118.3 million and create 318 positions for “programs and services in several important categories.”
The surplus results from $98 million in one-time funds – mostly federal pandemic relief money – and $56.8 million in increased revenue.
Of the remaining $32.5 million in surplus money, $20.5 million will be spent on “public safety reform and responsiveness” that includes creation of 226.9 positions.
Part of the public safety funding also includes $3.7 million to add 75 civilian Police Department positions.
Of that total new personnel count, 15 positions would be devoted to quicker turnaround time on public records requests, 34 staffers would “ensure data reporting compliance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System;" and 33 would be assigned to Central Booking for jobs like fingerprinting and initial data input.
There also is $500,000 set aside for a “thorough evaluation of practices and policies” in the Phoenix Police Department.
