Council ballot fight questions judge’s impartiality

One of the Ahwatukee hopefuls for Phoenix City Council asked the Arizona Supreme Court last week to remove one of his competitors from the ballot for reasons that include a challenge to the impartiality of the judge who refused to oust the candidate.
The petition filed by Moses Sanchez against former Phoenix Assistant Police Chief Kevin Robinson, the self-proclaimed front-runner in the seven-way race for Council District 6, sets the stage for a still unscheduled hearing over allegations that Robinson rented a “shadow residence” in Ahwatukee even though his home is actually in Scottsdale.
Among the issues raised in the appeal by attorneys Dennis Wilenchik and his son Jack Wilenchik is Superior Court Judge M. Scott McCoy’s impartiality in deciding Sanchez’s initial bid to oust Robinson.
The petition shows that McCoy’s wife, attorney Kelly Barr, was one of 399 people who signed Robinson’s petition.
McCoy declined comment when contacted by the Ahwatukee Foothills News last week and his wife said he did not know she had signed Robinson’s petition to get on the ballot.
“As an Arizona voter, I did sign Mr. Robinson’s petition,” she told AFN in an email. “I did not discuss this with my husband and he had no knowledge of my signature on the petition.”
Sanchez’s petition says McCoy should have disclosed his wife’s presence on Robinson’s election petitions, though it also concedes “whether the trial judge was aware of it is unknown.”
“When there is a reasonable perception that a judge’s ability to act was impaired,” the petition states, “the judge’s decision should be vacated if there exists a risk of injustice or of undermining public confidence in the judicial process.”
It also says, “There is not enough time to retry the case to another judge. This somewhat unique problem therefore militates strongly in favor of the (Supreme Court) conducting an independent” review of the facts in the case.
Robinson has the strong support of the Democratic political establishment in Phoenix in his bid for the seat that includes Ahwatukee and is currently held by Sal DiCiccio , who is termed-out.
Mayor Kate Gallego has been reportedly making fund-raising phone calls on Robinson’s behalf, former Mayor and U.S. Rep Greg Stanton is his campaign manager and at least three other former mayors and other party luminaries have endorsed his bid.
Robinson raised just $10,000 less than the combined total garnered through July 15 by five of his six competitors, according to campaign financial statements filed with the Phoenix City Clerk.
He has raised $353,728 and spent $43,572.
The other candidates and what they have raised so far for the Nov. 8 election are: Mark Moeremans, $161,569; Sanchez, $107,086; Sam Stone, $49,920; Kellen Wilson, $27,750; and Greene, $16,936. The seventh candidate, Juan Schoville, does not appear to have filed any financial reports.
Sanchez’s challenge to Robinson’s presence on the Nov. 8 ballot involves a 1,596-square-foot garden house in Pointe South Mountain that he rented on Sept. 30, shortly before he filed to run for city council.
Sanchez had submitted evidence to the judge that included: video of Robinson at the Scottsdale residence; his use of a UPS Store on Ray Road in Ahwatukee as his mailing address on his nomination form; a log from his doorbell camera at the Ahwatukee home that shows “only six dates since at least June 30, 2022, on which it has detected anyone in the vicinity of his house.”
In addition, records from a “Nest” digital thermostat “shows that the temperature in the leased home is always set to 86 degrees.”
But Robinson testified in a hearing before McCoy on Aug. 1 that he rented the Ahwatukee home around Sept. 25 because he knew he would be running for council and is required to live in the district.
Calling himself “the presumptive front-runner” in the race, he countered Sanchez’s allegations by stating also that he had previously lived in another District 6 neighborhood and had moved to Scottsdale so that his physician-wife could be closer to the hospital where she works.
Dr. Michelle Robinson needed to be closer to the Mayo Hospital on the Phoenix-Scottsdale border, he said.
While McCoy in his opinion stated, “Robinson’s testimony is highly plausible on this point,” he conceded that the data from Robinson’s Ring doorbell-camera and Nest thermostat was “less convincing” because of “his relatively few appearances on the Ring camera and for the propensity of the Nest thermostat to be set at relatively high temperatures.”
Yet, the judge also said, “On the whole, however, the greater weight of the evidence reflects that Robinson has moved to District 6 and intends (and intended at the regular time) to reside permanently in that district. His wife will join him there as circumstances permit.”
McCoy also noted that the City Charter states, “A person whose family resides in one place but who has moved to
another place with the intention of remaining there shall be regarded as a resident of the place to where the person has moved.”
That particular statement is among
the reasons that the Wilenchiks say Robinson does not qualify for the ballot under the residency requirements set forth in the Phoenix City Code for council
candidates.
Other reasons include Robinson’s admission that his lease expires more than a month before the election and that he has no intention of renewing it. He did, however, testify he and his wife are looking for a home in District 6.
However, the Wilenchiks note Robinson admitted his wife has never slept at the Ahwatukee home and that he spent at least half of July with her in the Scottsdale house.
While Robinson’s voter registration and driver’s license both show the Ahwatukee address, the Wilenchiks cite the Ring and Nest data as further evidence that it was rented solely to qualify Robinson for the ballot.
In attacking McCoy’s ruling, the Wilenchiks tell the high court that the “family rule” must determine the case because it is incorporated in the City Code’s residency rules.
“The ‘family rule’ provides that ‘the place where a person’s family permanently resides is the person’s residence unless the person is separated from the person’s family,’” the petition states.
Robinson testified he and his wife are neither separated nor contemplating a legal separation or divorce.
“A person must ‘actually move’ to a new residence and be separated from their family in order to establish it as their ‘permanent residence,’” the petition states, quoting from the City Code and state laws.
“If they are not separated from their family and continue to live at the family residence, then that is their ‘permanent residence’ as a matter of law,” the Wilenchiks argue.
“The candidate continues to spend up to half his time with his spouse in the ‘family home,’ which he has owned and lived in for a number of years,” they say. “On these facts, it was an abuse of discretion for the lower court to disregard the ‘family rule’ and find that Robinson was a resident of the district.”
