Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann devised this chart to show the disparity in the second of three rounds of federal pandemic relief funding going to Kyrene and nine other school districts. Because the funding is driven largely by the number of students from low-income households, many districts’ allotments are significantly greater than Kyrene’s. Hermann did not identify the districts he chose but the top five on this list are Tucson, Mesa and Cartwright Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary and Glendale, respectively.