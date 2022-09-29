New face, same mentality for Ahwatukee Bowl

Nate Gill was familiar with the Ahwatukee Bowl before he was hired to take over Desert Vista in January.
He knew it was one of the biggest rivalry games in the state. He knew that in its prime, crowds would exceed 10,000 with standing room only.
Gill is well aware of what this game means to his players.
Mountain Pointe head coach Eric Lauer, who has been in the game several times as an assistant before he was hired to take over in 2020, is also aware of its meaning.
But on the first time Gill witnesses the Ahwatukee Bowl as the Thunder head coach, he has the opportunity to see the game from a different perspective.
It’s an opportunity that excites him.
“Ever since I got here, everyone has wanted to talk about the ‘Tukee Bowl,” Gill said. “It’s a long-standing rivalry and one that is going to be highly competitive no matter what. It means just a little bit more and there’s been a huge point of emphasis ever since I got here on this game.”
Even with his excitement level elevated, Gill remains certain that his team has to treat it like any other game. Lauer shared the same sentiment.
But the Ahwatukee Bowl is far from just another game on the two teams’ schedule.
This game has seen it all. From blowouts to overtime bouts to close matchups that come down to the wire. The Ahwatukee Bowl has seen every possible outcome — including a post game brawl in Mountain Pointe’s parking lot between fans.
Last year, it took a game-winning sack from linebacker Antonio Delgado in overtime for the Thunder to win. That also set the stage for playoff seedlings, dropping the Pride to No. 16 in the 6A Conference tournament and elevating the Thunder to No. 8, where they hosted a playoff game.
Records don’t matter. What transpired in prior weeks doesn’t matter. All bets are off when it comes to this game because of the environment.
“There’s nothing like it. Even with some of the crowd numbers down, some of these players may never play in front of a bigger crowd,” Lauer said. “It’s always been real cool to play in the ‘Tukee Bowl. To be one of the biggest rivalries in the state, we have to encourage it and keep it going.
“Execution in that type of environment is going to be huge.”
This will be the first ‘Tukee Bowl game for Gill. He was hired last January after Desert Vista parted ways with former coach Ty Wisdom, who led the Thunder for a year.
Gill was previously at Sierra Linda, where he turned that program around. The Bulldogs had rivals, of course. Just like every other high school. But Gill knew the game between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe was different. He and Delgado frequently talked about his game-winning sack last year.
The close relationship between the two have also led to other conversations about the rivalry, including how much it would mean to Delgado and all the others to retain the trophy.
“He’s been in college football, and he’s been coaching high school for years, so he knows what rivalries are like,” Delgado said. “But I don’t think he knows how big the ‘Tukee Bowl really is. It’ll be cool to see him find that out.
“Hopefully his first one and my last one are going to be good for us.”
While Delgado informed Gill on what to expect from this game, senior running back Jay’len Rushing heard all about it from Lauer.
Rushing, who used to live in Ahwatukee, has some knowledge of the game. But it wasn’t until his first year on varsity as a sophomore that he really was made aware of what the game means at that level.
The message from Lauer has always been simple, as he tells his players to not become too emotional in a high-stakes game. But Rushing knows this is one that is circled on everyone’s calendars.
“We can’t let the hype get to us,” Rushing said. “The hype and everything is mostly for the fans. But, at the same time, you don’t want to lose to the other school in your community.
“My excitement is high because of what it is. But I feel like we’re really focused and it’s going to be a good game.”
When the 26th Ahwatukee Bowl kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Karl Kiefer Field at Mountain Pointe, it will be another notch in the storied rivalry.
It’ll be exciting for both coaches, and maybe a whirlwind of a moment for Gill being the new face in the rivalry. He isn’t one to give dramatic pre-game speeches. And he won’t for this game, either.
But he knows his team will be fired up at the chance to once again have bragging rights. He already is.
“Everyone has a school they look forward to competing against,” Gill said. “But the difference between that and a rivalry is having something that goes back and forth. This is undoubtedly one of the best rivalries in the state.
“I get excited to play in big games in general. And for this to mean a little more to the community is more fun.”
