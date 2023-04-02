Grim reality hangs over city budget talk

Ahwatukee residents will have their chance on Monday, April 3, to weigh in on Phoenix’s spending plan for the coming fiscal year that focuses millions on soaring homelessness and a still-working plan to raises salaries of most city employees.
To comment on the budget in person, Ahwatukee residents must travel to the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., at 8:30 a.m.
And if they can’t make it, they can file comments at phoenix.gov/budget/contact-us or email budget.research@phoenix.gov. More information on the spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is at phoenix.gov/budget/hearings.
The 2023-24 General Fund trial budget for Phoenix – a precursor to a proposed budget that will be presented to City Council May 2 with an eye on final approval a few weeks later – totals $2.02 billion and includes a surplus of $134 million.
Out of that $2.02 billion, the city administration is projecting just under $1.9 billion in actual expenditures – an increase of $109 million, or 6.1%, over current spending.
It calls for spending 85% of the surplus – or $114 million – on raises for city employees so we can provide the highest level of service ensuring that the City’s most valuable assets are paid competitively and that positions can be filled with the best talent available,” City Manager Jeff Barton told the council in his budget message.
The surplus also would cover $14 million for public safety and criminal justice expenditures, including training for the personnel that will be assigned to the new west Ahwatukee fire station that officials hope to open in two years.
That $14 million also would cover the addition of overnight parks patrols and increases in community arts funding though $7.4 million of that money would be spent on “continuity of services for vulnerable populations,” mostly unsheltered people.
The remaining $5 million in surplus funds would be parked in a rainy-day fund that Barton hopes to build with additional allocations over the following four years to cover emergencies and other unexpected costs.
The spending plan calls for no increases in taxes or fees, although the separate city Water Services spending plan does include rate hikes and a revised system for assessing residential and commercial water use.
Claiming that 17% of existing city jobs remain vacant, Barton said the city needs to spend most of its surplus on increased employee compensation in order to make Phoenix more competitive with other municipalities in the job market.
Of that $114 million, however, $20 million would be set aside for raises in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The specifics about those raises for the coming fiscal year remain cloudy because the city is still working on a job class and compensation study that is likely to be given council sometime in June.
But while council members generally appeared in favor of giving city employees more money, their initial reaction during a hearing March 21 focused mainly on the city’s growing number of tent cities, especially in Central Phoenix.
Those encampments were the subject of a hair-raising front—page report in the March 19 edition of the New York Times that fired up Valley talk shows throughout last week.
Using central Phoenix to illustrate the problem, the Times reported “cities across the West had been transformer” by “an epidemic” of “a housing crisis, a mental health crisis and an opioid epidemic.”
And it said all of that “landed on the doorsteps of small businesses already reaching a breaking point because of the pandemic.”
Council members were clearly rattled during the March 21 hearing by the Times account of the stark reality of the spread of tent cities in Phoenix.
That account said that within about a half block of one downtown business last year, the charred remains of a fetus were found in a dumpster and the city recorded 1,097 medical emergency calls, 573 fights, 185 fires, 140 thefts, 125 armed robberies, 13 rapes and four homicides.
Additionally, 16 people were found dead because of suicides, heat and hypothermia and drug overdoses, the Times said.
“The situation is not improving,” Councilman Tom Waring told administration officials who had presented the trial budget at the hearing last week.
“I know we’re spending a lot of resources and I am not blaming anybody,” he continued, “but, you know, we’re making the national news.”
Referring to the Times piece, Waring said he assumed the Times noticed the encampment during coverage of the Super Bowl.
“It’s not a pretty picture,” he said. “It’s not sustainable and can’t go on. Whatever we’re doing is costing us a fortune.”
“It’s just hitting people front and center. It’s a terrible look for the city,” said Waring, adding, “I’m not discounting the situation folks are in but we’re not doing them any favors by letting this go on.
“And to the extent that we’re not going to let it go on, I really think more proactive action is necessary. …I just know that what we’re doing right now doesn’t seem to be having any kind of impact at all.”
Barton responded by saying that “there is no antidote, there is no immediate fix” to “the cycle of homelessness and all the ills that go along with it.”
“You’ve got to help folks get back to where they can redeem themselves and they believe in themselves,” Barton said. “And sometimes that’s a substance abuse issue. Sometimes it’s mental health. Sometimes it’s simply housing and jobs.
“But we do have models that we’ve been able to demonstrate that if we have the resources in place for these folks to rehabilitate themselves, then there is an opportunity to salvage them.”
He also called Phoenix’s Washington Street shelter “a prime example of what it is we’re trying to emulate across the entire city as it pertains to our homeless services.”
His aides told council members the city opened 592 new shelter beds last year, with 200 of them at the Washington Street shelter, where a total 800 people were served “and 70% have exited to a positive exit destination.”
Waring remained unconvinced – as did other council members who said more money needs to be spent on the problem.
Councilwoman Laura Pastor said she and her colleagues frequently get calls from citizens about homeless people camping at intersections and on overpasses.
“We get so many calls that Phoenix is not equipped to handle what we’re facing,” Pastor said, asking administration if the city can increase the money it’s spending on services to homeless people.
But Waring suggested some other action is needed, although he did not elaborate on specifically what the city should do.
“There is not one citizen in the City of Phoenix who is going to say things are better than two years ago,” he said. “We spent hundreds of millions of dollars and not one will say, ‘Aha. Success!’ No way.”
He suggested judges have “hamstrung our police department” and said city officials need to consider “whatever we need to do within the confines of the law.”
And he warned the administration to avoid projecting much success for its huge expenditure on aid to the homeless, stating,. “It’s not your fault. …I would be very cautious to try and put out any statistic that makes it sound like it’s better when there isn’t one person who is gonna go, ‘Yeah, I’ve noticed it’s definitely better.’”
