TU, Tempe El follow Kyrene in adopting new calendar

Ahwatukee households where children are attending Kyrene as well as Tempe Union or Tempe Elementary schools can now depend on all three school districts having roughly the same calendar beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
The Tempe Elementary Governing Board unanimously adopted the so-called 2-2-2 calendar last week – a week after the Tempe Union board unanimously approved it on June 1.
The Kyrene Governing Board last month adopted the same calendar, which already is in effect at most East Valley school districts, including Gilbert and Chandler. Only Mesa Public Schools now has a different one in the region.
The calendar gives students two week breaks in the fall, winter and spring – and an earlier return to school in mid-July after summer break. That return is roughly a week earlier than students in Kyrene and Tempe Union are returning next month.
A committee comprising seven members from each of the three districts spent nearly a year developing the new calendar.
A survey of households and staff conducted early in the process in all three districts – which drew a total 8,035 unique respondents – “captured the multiple ways our families and staff are intermingled” among the three districts, according to Kyrene administrator Lisa Gibson.
For example, a Tempe Elementary employee might have kids attending Tempe Union and/or Kyrene schools, so that could create households scheduling difficulties when the districts all have their own calendars.
Kyrene respondents split nearly evenly on the two options – 46% for 2-2-2 and 45% with the current calendar – while 11% had no preferences.
Tempe Union had almost the same split, with 46% favoring 2-2-2 and 42% the current calendar.
But when isolating responses from families and staff, the survey showed a clear difference of opinion.
Families across all three districts favored the current calendar 46% to 43% with the remainder having no preference. Kyrene families also showed a slight preference for the current calendar over the 2-2-2 model 47%-42% while 45% of Tempe Union families favored the current set-up as opposed to 43% favoring what was finally adopted.
Employees alone across all three districts showed a greater preference for the 2-2-2 model, with 57% while only 30% favored the current calendar. The results were similar when breaking down employee groups among each district.
“Data only tells part of the story,” Gibson said, stating, “One of the big parts and components of our committee work and our partnership was to talk through the benefits of examining another calendar model.
“Some of the points here that you see are mitigating the negative effects of a long summer break on student achievement, providing increased opportunities throughout the school year, instead of focusing solely on summer for interventions and personalized instruction to have a positive impact on student achievement.”
“It would provide an increase in time for professional development opportunities, as well as increase in opportunities for tri district collaboration,” she said. “It also allows community resources and programs to be aligned with the three districts.”
At the Tempe Union board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil said, “I’m thankful and happy that we’re working on something as a tri-district partnership since we share many of the families and I know speaking with our teachers and our employees, this is something they’ve been wanting.
“I’ve been here 11 years now they’ve been wanting to explore and you know, I think this is a great opportunity where three of our districts have come together with this information and we will keep our eyes open and be aware of every aspect of the implementation of this calendar proposal.”
Board member Berdetta Hodge added, “I’m also happy that we’re going to be in line with our feeder districts. That’s very important, especially for families who need the high school students for babysitting or just to make sure that they’re all in line when they have vacations or whatever. “
Tempe Union parent Michaela White called the change “not in the best interest of our students, teachers or parents” and noted the committee that planned the change did not include any students or parents.
She also said “there is no evidence” that students by and large suffer a “summer slide” in which they lose good study habits and some of the material they learned the previous school year because of a long summer break.
“For most of the students, their parents come from a generation where school had a three month summer vacation and these families are very intelligent people who have gone on to graduate from college and be very prosperous,” White argued. “So suggesting that the longer students are on summer vacation they lose information is not valid.
“In fact, there’s contradictory evidence that shows the shorter that summer is, some students are less likely to succeed or have to struggle more to be successful….Students need adequate time to regroup and get prepared for the next school year. We have already shortened the summer from 12 weeks to 10 weeks. And now the calendar has shortened their summer to seven weeks, which is not adequate time to regroup and get prepared for the next school year and be successful in the next school year.”
