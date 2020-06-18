Ahwatukee residents rose to the call of a resident who sought donations to help a homeless family she happened to run into in the community.
Kelli Smalls had run into a couple and their two young daughters at the Circle K at Chandler Boulevard and 51st Street who were sitting with all their belongings. The couple had lost their jobs because of pandemic-related closures and were homeless.
Smalls’ Boss paid for a few nights at the Extended Stay hotel on Chandler Boulevard and Zzeeks Pizza co-owner Jody Pectol agreed to collect donations.
Within a matter of less than two days, 150 people posted offers of money, clothing and other things and some even went to the motel to pay for additional nights while others dropped off food and some offered home-cooked meals.
The family had no car and also was in need of bicycles.
The community response was so great that Pectol said Ahwatukee 411 members had donated two truckloads of clothing, a dining table, couch and other essentials.
Another resident is looking for a rental home.
“We have received enough donations to cover housing and essentials for the family for over two months,” Pectol said, adding that the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce agreed to handle the donated funds and run point on helping the family.
“Their rent will be paid weekly in accordance with a few simple rules and expectations concerning the health and well-being of the girls and family,” Pectol wrote. “Once again, Ahwatukee, you have risen to the call and we can’t thank you enough.”
Pectol said the drive was discontinued because there was no longer a need for immediate help. She also asked that the family’s privacy be respected so they could “take this opportunity to work things out for themselves going forward.”
She also said the couple have been submitting job applications and “we are all very confident they will gain permanent employment shortly.”
“We believe we should look at this as a successful story in helping a family in need so they could get back on their feet to help themselves permanently,” Pectol wrote, thanking Smalls “for seeing a need and getting this rolling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.