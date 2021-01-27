Tempe Union and Phoenix Union school officials last week said they were making possible as much as 12,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for workers – from teachers to bus drivers – in any public, charter or private school within Tempe Union’s boundaries, including Ahwatukee.
But despite the infusion of those doses last Friday and Saturday – well below the total number of school employees – neither Kyrene nor Tempe Union appear to be near a time when students can return to their classrooms.
Vaccinations under the deal brokered by Tempe Union officials with Phoenix Union were to have been available last Friday and Saturday, though teachers also can go to the distribution sites run by the county that are independent of the deal brokered between the two districts.
Unlike Mesa Public Schools, which got 4,000 doses for its nearly 10,000 employees and started administering them at its high schools last week, Tempe Union area workers taking advantage of the Phoenix Union program had to travel to one of four sites in Phoenix.
The doses originally were to be available only for Phoenix Union personnel and a Tempe Union spokeswoman said she didn’t know if the full supply of expected 12,000 doses were going to be available.
“It makes great sense for us to partner with our friends at Phoenix Union,” said Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil. “Being part of the PXU PODs (points of distribution) means that our employees and other educators in the Tempe community will receive their first vaccine dose even quicker than we anticipated. We are extremely grateful they extended the offer to our city. This will bring peace of mind not only to our employee base, but also to our families and community at large.”
Phoenix Union Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said, “By expanding access to the vaccine to include all education employees in the PXU and TUHSD boundaries, we will expedite the safe return to full‐time in-person instruction for all students. PXU remains committed to returning only when it is safe, reasonable and responsible to do so, and this is an exciting first step in that process.”
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said the district would survey employees to see how many were inoculated while Kyrene issued a statement indicating its teachers and staff have been lining up at other vaccine distribution centers.
“Hundreds of Kyrene teachers and staff have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to protect themselves and your children,” it told parents. “Kyrene School District is optimistic about the impact vaccinations will have on employee health, staffing levels and overall community spread in the coming weeks.”
But Kyrene also called attention to the high readings of virus spread within district boundaries and those metrics were far higher than they were when both Ahwatukee public school districts switched to all-virtual learning right after Thanksgiving.
Data released by the county last Thursday showed a slight downward trend in one or two of the three measures for virus spread in both districts, but they were still well above the threshold for moderate levels of COVID-19.
Among Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes, a similar pattern was reported, though there was virtually no change in 85248, where cases per 100,000 people were at 696, positive new test results at 19.5 percent and percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms was at 13.7 percent.
Kyrene reported that among its 18,000 students and employees combined, there were five students with active virus infections and 14 among staff, prompting the district to tell parents “students learning online will continue to do so at this time.”
Tempe Union reported that of its total 14,569 students and staff, 24 students and 10 employees had active infections.
Tempe Union students have not had a chance to be in classrooms five days a week since March.
Sterling said the Phoenix-Tempe Union appointments were offered on Albertson’s online platform, apparently eliminating the frustration encountered by vaccine-eligible people who don’t work for a school district and have tried in vain to make and appointment for a shot.
Sterling also said she hoped that a distribution point closer to Ahwatukee for school employees could be arranged, although it was unclear if any doses are even left. “If there is a still a need remaining in our area, we would reassess and work with the county to set something up,” she said.
Mesa’s distribution began a day after it opened most of its schools for five-day in-classroom learning. It kept online-only learning in place for four of 52 elementary schools and two of its 10 junior highs. Of six high schools, students at four could only be on campus two days a week – as Tempe Union offered for six weeks in the fall before returning to all-virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.