This weekend would normally mark the Christmas holiday season with what had been the biggest community party of the year – the Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party.
The pandemic last year blew a hole in that decades-long community event, but it already was wobbling under the strain of time-consuming city permitting processes and increasing challenge of finding the hundreds of volunteers required to run the festival smoothly – and set up and then tear down all the infrastructure that drew thousands to Desert Foothills Park every Saturday after Thanksgiving.
But while the Kick-Off Party will never return – at least on the big scale that made it so popular – the Festival of Lights hasn’t died, thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers, mostly from the Foothills Community Association, as well as the generosity of that HOA’s board and its counterpart at the Foothills Club West Association.
And there are other holiday events this weekend that are returning in their full glory after the pandemic-dampened 2020 season – including the second annual Tukee Turkey Trot and the decades-old helicopter visit from Santa at Millie’s Hallmark in the Ahwatukee Plaza. And another cherished holiday tradition also is right around the corner as Studio 111 owner Kimberly Lewis presents her 22nd annual Ahwatukee Nutcracker the weekend before Christmas.
Festival of Lights
Earlier this year, the Festival of Lights Committee formally turned over to the Foothills HOA the operation of the light displays in the medians of Chandler Boulevard between 24th Street and Desert Foothills Parkway.
The HOA Board in March agreed to paying some $120,000 to have the lights set up and torn down. That cost also includes the electric bill but does not include some $6,000 in payments for barricades that have to be set up to manage traffic on the boulevard while the Christmas lights company sets up and tears down the display.
The Foothills HOA for years has kicked in $50,000 while the Club West HOA and both did that again this year. But the Foothills HOA also needed the wider Ahwatukee community’s help.
And the community responded, said volunteer Carrie McNeish, who helped with the fundraising.
At last count, the drive raised $50,996 – above the $50,000 goal – McNeish said, noting in an announcement that besides the two HOAs, other big sponsors included San Tan Ford, Big O Tires, ProQual Landscaping, Albertsons and Safeway and Foothills Financial Planning.
As for the display itself, Foothills HOA board member Rob Doherty said, “Everyone, including myself, thinks the lights look way better this year than any year before. The contractor seems to have gone over and above what they have done in the past.”
Tukee Turkey Trot
While the Kick-Off Party fizzled, a fledgling Thanksgiving weekend tradition is back.
The Tukee Turkey Trot, a 5K Run and Walk, is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 26, at Desert Vista High School. The chip-timed event, sanctioned by USATF, started in 2019 and drew 500 participants in a driving rain storm.
Though canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Tukee Trot is back, drawing sponsorships from AFN, Global Bikes, Sole Sports Running Zone, Orfe Kelly Real Estate, Pritchette Physical Therapy and Illuminate You Fitness.
Registration is limited but people who want to check on whether there is any room left for them can go to raceroster.com/events/2021/49892/tukee-trot-5k.
Santa on a chopper
This year would have been Millie Hardware’s 40th annual sponsorship of Santa’s visit on a helicopter, which is preceded by festive entertainment in Ahwatukee Plaza, the oldest shopping center in the community and located at Elliot Road and 50th Street.
The only problem: No. 39 was canceled last year as COVID-19 surged.
But this year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving on a chopper at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 26.
The cast of the Ahwatukee Nutcracker will perform at 10 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be other entertainment by DJ the Clown, who is a balloon artist, as well as Santa’s Magic Elves, Arizona Ghostbusters, a magician, face painter, caricature artist and more.
Parents are urged to bring their camera so their kids can pose with the couple of the month and there will be free candy canes and other gifts while supplies last.
The tradition began in 1981, two years after Henry “Hank” and Millie Wynberg opened the store. Then, together with fellow Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee members Mark Salem and the late Rev. Don Schneider, Wynberg hired a helicopter to fly Santa to the fledgling shopping area where Father Christmas was greeted by Mrs. Santa.
It was Millie Wynberg who transformed to Mrs. Santa for the special event for many years. Now that part is played by her daughter, Linda Olsen of Ahwatukee, who with her husband Tom owned the business until selling it to current owners Don and Marilyn Crabtree in 2005.
There are 15 holiday trees displayed throughout the 10,000 square foot store, all decorated by themes such as “Nutcracker,” “Night Before Christmas,” “Southwest,” “Gnome” and more. The store has a reputation for holiday collectibles, such as Byers’ Choice LTD Carolers; Department 56 current and retired pieces; Christopher Radko and 2019 Hallmark Holiday Keepsake ornaments.
Car show
If you don't feel like driving to the Phoenix Convention Center for the annual Arizona International Car show, the Goodman Taylor Team has you covered with its annual Ahwatukee Car Show benfitting Hope for the Homeless AZ, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Mountain Park Church, 16461 S. 48th St. Free admission.
The Goodman Taylor team expect at least 500 cars to be entered and if you're going, bring new or gently used blankets or new socks or underwear to help people experiencing homelessness.
Nutcracker and more Nutcracker
People can get a taste of what’s in store for Studio 111 owner/dance maven Kimberly Lewis’ 2nd Ahwatukee Nutcracker form 3-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the newly opened Found Holiday Shoppe across the I-10 in the Casa Paloma strip mall.
Lewis said the Queens and Clara will be “doing arts and crafts with anyone who comes to the store. They are also doing storytime readings and handing out cookies.
“This is a free event for families to come to. They will also be signing autographs and taking photos with the guests.”
As for the Ahwatukee Nutcracker itself, for the second year it will not be held at Desert Vista High School’s theater, which was off limits last year because all of Tempe Union High School District’s facilities were closed by the pandemic.
Instead, Lewis moved the show to the new Madison Center for the Arts at 5601. N. 16th St. in Phoenix. This year, the Nutcracker will be performed there again. But unlike last year, when live audiences were banned, this year’s show is open to people. Show times are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 1 p.m. Dec. 19 and tickets can be purchased at afnutcracker.com
The Madison likely offers something that the Desert Vista Theater doesn’t: a state-of-the art sound and lighting system that has attracted world-class acts. Lewis said this year she has “three amazing choreographers” who are guiding the cast, comprising performers ranging in age from 3 to 19.
“Two – Jordan Hill and Madi Nash – grew up doing the Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet since they were little girls,” Lewis said.
“They started off as little baby mice and now they are the two new choreographers – the circle of life for sure. And our other choreographer Ashley Jerger is playing Clara’s mother this year as Ashley’s own son will be in the party scene as a March Boy.”
