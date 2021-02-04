Both the Ahwatukee man who was fatally shot twice in the back in the doorway of his condo and the Phoenix Police officer who pulled the trigger “could have made decisions that would have avoided this terrible result” but “neither did anything that is prohibited by our criminal laws.”
With that conclusion, County Attorney Allister Adel last Friday announced she would not file criminal charges against Officer Jeff Cooke in the May 21 death of Ryan Whitaker at his Desert Foothills Parkway home.
Whitaker was shot to death seconds after answering his door when Cooke and Officer John Ferragamo responded to a 911 report that there was a domestic dispute in his building.
Adel’s decision still leaves open an ongoing disciplinary case involving Cooke. City Council last month unanimously approved a $3 million settlement with the family of Whitaker, whose great great grandfather was one of Phoenix’s first 12 policemen. A spokesman for Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s office said that the outcome of that disciplinary investigation has not yet been resolved.
The family’s attorney did not return a request for comment on Adel’s decision and Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Michael “Britt” London issued a statement that said it agreed with the county attorney’s conclusion.
“Each day, our men and women in uniform encounter dangerous situations, many resulting in split-second decisions,” London wrote. “In circumstances where a deadly weapon is involved, our officers try to deescalate the situation but must also defend themselves and protect others at risk.”
Adel said the investigation into the shooting found “no evidence of any physical altercation between Mr. Whitaker and his girlfriend” and that “they were being loud while playing a video game.”
Based on the 911 caller’s misinformation, however, the officers arrived at the scene “not knowing exactly what the situation was inside the apartment,” she said.
She said Ferragamo knocked on Whitaker’s door, announced it was Phoenix Police and then each officer took a position on either side of the door, out of sight from any peep hole in the door. Adel said this was a common practice.
“Inside his apartment, Mr. Whitaker grabbed his gun and removed it from its holster. Leaving the holster on the floor, he moved quickly toward the door,” Adel wrote. “Approximately 12 seconds after Officer Ferragamo knocked on the door, Mr. Whitaker opened the door and immediately stepped out of the doorway with his gun in his hand.”
Both officers saw the gun and “protecting his partner from what he saw as an immediate deadly threat, Officer Cooke fired his weapon and Mr. Whitaker died from his wounds,” Adel wrote.
But she said, “With the benefit of frame by frame analysis and having time to review and re-review the videos, it appears that Mr. Whitaker was moving his gun to put it down and put his hands up. In other words, after analyzing the videos it does not appear that Mr. Whitaker was a threat to the officers.
“That fact makes this case a tragedy, but it does not end the legal, criminal analysis because the law requires us to assess what Officer Cooke reasonably perceived and believed was occurring in the moment he made the decision to fire his weapon.”
To reach that determination, Adel said that not only senior prosecutors were involved but so were private citizens, whose role was “to provide a different, non-prosecutor’s perspective of the evidence.”
Adel said she conferred with an outside expert on the use of force and that an extensive analysis of the officers’ body cameras also was part of the investigation.
Though she said the “the facts of this particular case are clear in terms of what happened,” Adel said what was left for her to decide was “whether a crime occurred and, if so, whether there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.”
She detailed Arizona law on justification defenses, stating it would be up to a prosecutor “to prove that Officer Cooke’s actions were not justified beyond a reasonable doubt.”
“In his interview, Officer Cooke explained that his decision to shoot was based on the fact that Mr. Whitaker had a gun in his hand, and he saw that gun start to move in the direction of his partner, Officer Ferragamo,” she said. “He feared for Officer Ferragamo’s safety and he decided to shoot to prevent Officer Ferragamo from getting shot.
“There is no question that if Mr. Whitaker intended to shoot Officer Ferragamo, that shooting would have been an unlawful use of force on the part of Mr. Whitaker. Thus, Officer Cooke believed he was using deadly force necessary to protect a third person from another’s use of unlawful deadly physical force. The remaining question is not whether Officer Cooke’s belief was correct with the benefit of hindsight, but whether it was a reasonable belief based on everything he knew and saw at that exact second.”
The 911 caller exaggerated the nature of the situation because apparently was annoyed by the slow response to his earlier call about the noise in Whitaker’s apartment. So, the domestic disturbance call was given a higher priority.
“Officer Cooke saw the gun in Mr. Whitaker’s hand move toward his partner. At the time, Officer Cooke believed he did not have the luxury of letting the scenario play out a few more seconds to see what might happen next,” Adel said.
“Officer Cooke made a decision based on the information he had – he could do no more. Based on what he knew, I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his decision to use deadly physical force was an unreasonable one.”
“Because I cannot prove that Officer Cooke’s decision was an unreasonable one, I will not pursue criminal charges in this matter,” Adel said.
“When terrible things like this happen, we naturally want to find out who was right and who was wrong,” she continued. “Mr. Whitaker is dead and he shouldn’t be. It is natural to try to find who is at fault; we want to assess blame.
“Mr. Whitaker lawfully owned a firearm. He lawfully answered a knock on his door late at night with that firearm. His decision to come out of his home and the way he did so did not violate any laws. Likewise, the officers appropriately responded to a call of an active situation of domestic violence. They knocked at the door and announced who they were.”
She said the officers assumed Whitaker knew the police were at his door and that when he answered with a gun in his hand, “it was reasonable for the officers to conclude that he meant them harm.”
She called Cooke’s decision to fire “inaccurate in hindsight” but “not unreasonable in the moment and was, therefore, not a crime.”
“This is precisely why this case is so heart-wrenching: while both Officer Cooke and Mr. Whitaker could have made decisions that would have avoided this terrible result, neither did anything that is prohibited by our criminal laws,” Adel wrote.
