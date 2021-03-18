The status of city parks was on the agenda for the City Council meeting yesterday, March 16, amid uncertainty about this year’s pool season and anger in Ahwatukee over the months-long closure of sports courts at Pecos Park.
That anger was stirred over the weekend by a parent who posted a photo of a locked basketball net and wrote, “My daughter comes to me and says dad I want to sign up for basketball.... proud dad I go out and buy her a ball and we get to the court and see this. This world sucks right now, man.”
More than 125 people posted comments to the father’s lament, some offering a ladder and bolt cutters to free the net.
The memo also states the city for the second consecutive year will close parking lots in parks on Easter weekend to prevent large neighborhood and family celebrations.
“Historically on Easter weekend, thousands of visitors gather at city parks,” the memo stated. “To minimize the potential for large group gatherings, the department will implement a plan in which all parks will remain open; however, parking lots will be closed. The public will still be able to walk or bike to their local parks and enjoy all open park amenities over the weekend.
“This plan was successfully implemented in 2020 because of the pandemic, and staff will utilize similar communication methods as last year. This includes placement of digital signage in heavily used parks one week prior to Easter weekend, as well as outreach via park signage and media in English and Spanish.”
The memo noted that Phoenix provides residents and visitors with more than 200 miles of trails in desert parks and mountain preserve land, 185 parks, 32 community and recreation centers, 29 pools and eight golf courses and that throughout the pandemic “playgrounds, restrooms, sports courts, fitness equipment, athletic fields and sports complexes were closed intermittently since April 2, 2020.
“Currently, park open space, playgrounds, restrooms, pickleball and tennis courts, trails, golf courses, dog parks, disc golf and skate parks and plazas remain open,” it added.
City Council voted on Dec. 2, to cancel all athletic field reservations and tournaments at city parks – a move roundly criticized by Ahwatukee Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
Additional closures included ramadas, picnic tables, fitness equipment, basketball and volleyball courts and sports complexes.
While virtually all of Phoenix’s East Valley neighbors have had such facilities open – though some at reduced capacity – for several months, Phoenix only now is seeking Council approval to reopen athletic field reservations for practices, games and tournaments with restrictions and sports complexes with restrictions; ramadas and picnic tables, basketball and volleyball courts and outdoor fitness equipment.
Meanwhile, a new problem looms for pools and splash pads, scheduled to open May 29.
The memo said the Parks and Recreation Department has developed regulations that include reduced capacity, modified open swim and swim lesson formats and enhanced cleaning protocols for city pools.
But it said the pool season – which was canceled last year – remains in a state of uncertainty, partly because of the virus but also because “the number of returning aquatics staff has decreased significantly.”
“At this time, current staffing levels would allow the department to reopen 12 of 29 pools throughout the city,” it said.
It was not clear if Pecos Pool will be among the lucky dozen.
Parks and Rec spokesman Gregg Bach said last week the department was still working on pool season policy and would present it to Council yesterday.
As for the staff issue, he said, “Pool staff are part-time seasonal employees. Our recruitment, application, lifeguard certification and training process annually begins in the fall and is currently continuing.”
