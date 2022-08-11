LD 12 contests appear set, GOP senate race tight

The Nov. 8 General Election for the three legislative seats representing Ahwatukee appears to be a battle of the sexes of sorts as an all-male Republican slate will vie with three Democratic women.
The two Ahwatukee women running in a five-way race for two Democratic House nominations in Legislative District 12 topped the field and the all-Ahwatukee contest for the Republican Senate nomination appeared won in a squeaker by life-science company co-founder/CEO David Richardson of Ahwatukee over Realtor Suzanne Sharer.
Democrats Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers and Richardson jumped to early leads in the first batch of Primary Election results last week and never fell back, although Richardson’s lead narrowed significantly as ballot counting wore on last week, unofficial results show.
Unofficial results showed only 206 votes separate Richardson from Sharer, who in 2020 was defeated in the General Election for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Sean Bowie. Bowie opted not to run for another term.
Unofficial results showed Richardson with 50.43% of the vote, or 12,141, to Sharer’s 49.57%, or 11,935 votes. On election night, he held a 10 percentage point lead.
Should Richardson prevail when the results are made official, he’ll face businesswoman and state Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe, who aims to jump from the House to the Senate in the vacuum created by Bowie’s decision not to seek a fourth term.
It remains unclear when the election will be officially resolved as the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office indicated it would take about two weeks to certify the results.
There appears to be no close calls in the LD 12 Democratic primary for the House as both Contreras, a retired program manager for the City of Phoenix parks and human services departments, and Travers, a scientist, maintained from the start of ballot counting the 27% vote margin they both held over their three opponents.
Contreras was the top vote getter with 27.73%, 12,921 votes, with Travers getting 27.4%, or 12,642 votes, according to unofficial results..
They bested Ahwatukee attorney
Paul Weich, with 20.83%, or 9,705 votes; and Chandler candidates Ajlan AJ Kurdoglu, 15.04%, or 7,008 votes and Sam Huang, 9.28%, or 4,325 votes, unofficial results show.
Contreras and Travers will advance to face Chandler residents Terry Roe and Jim Chaston, who had no primary opposition.
Both Roe, a retired police officer who will be termed out of Chandler City Council at the end of the year, and Chaston, a CPA, garnered more raw votes than any of the Democratic House candidates, according to unofficial results.
Roe garnered 16,191 votes and Chaston 14,947.
However, Epstein received more votes than any of the Democratic or Republican LD 12 candidates with 25,835.
Bouyed by a $70,000 loan he made to his campaign, Chaston led fundraising among all LD12 candidates, reporting $134,990 in contributions and $22,484 in spending.
Epstein, who made no loans to her campaign and attracted dozens of contributions of less than $100, was the second biggest fundraiser in the district in
the first seven months of this year, reporting $121,290 in donations and $26,835 in expenditures through mid-July, the latest deadline for filing campaign financial reports.
In the latest campaign financial statements filed with the Arizona Secretary of State, Epstein reported collecting $148,372 and spending $26,401 and none of the funds she raised have been loans.
Sharer reported collecting $19,326 and Richardson $31,527 and spending $12,799 and $24,031, respectively. The total that Richardson reported raising includes over $22,000 in personal loans from himself.
But a healthy campaign war chest is not necessarily a ticket to victory, as the showing by both Weich and Kurdoglu suggests.
A Turkish immigrant who owns a furniture store, Kurdoglu led the race for cash among the five Democratic House candidates.
Kurdoglu reported raising $122,260, with $70,000 of that coming from his previous campaign to unseat Republican state Sen. J.D. Mesnard in 2020 during what became one of the most expense legislative races that year in Arizona.
Played out in a district that represents south Chandler, Sun Lakes and part of Gilbert, that race saw both Mesnard and Kurdoglu raise more than $1 million each, with hundreds of thousands of dollars going to both candidates from out-of-state individuals and political action committees.
Kurdoglu reported spending $66,220 – more than his four Democratic rivals – and a balance of $56,039.
Weich reported $56,530 in fundraising and spending $49,073. Travers raised $46,497 –including $20,000 in loans– and spent $15,298. Contreras reported raising $36,188 and spending $26,447.
Huang, who quit his Chandler City Council seat before his first term expired to run in the Republican primary for Congress in 2020, reported $9,290, including a $5,000 loan whose source is not listed in any of his filings, and spending $11,677.
The races in LD 12 – which covers all of Ahwatukee, northern Chandler, and parts of Mesa and Tempe – promise a spirited campaign as Republicans try to make inroads into a legislative district that has gone all Democrat in the last three election cycles.
Turnout for the election was strong, with 60% of Republicans and 55% of Democrats in the district casting ballots, although it is impossible to tell how many independents obtained either party’s ballot in order to vote in the primary.
Registration totals from the County Recorder show voters registered as independents lead both parties.
There are 51,843 LD 12 voters registered as independent to 51,685 Democrats and 45,796 Republicans.
