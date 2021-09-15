The state Gaming Department and geocomply.com stream a location detection service at https://youtu.be/IL4xSGqxIc8 that ensures users do not place wagers in unauthorized locations. This shows the many bets that had been placed in Arizona the first 12 hours sports betting became legal on Sept. 9. Green indicates an android user, white an iOS user, blue a Windows user. Red is a geofencing or other violation. More information: geocomply.com.