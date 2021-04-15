When you're one of a handful of certified wedding planners in the world, organization probably comes as naturally as breathing.
But there’s one big difference that Ahwatukee wedding planner Kim Horn readily admits to about planning a prom for up to 1,000 Tempe Union high school juniors and seniors and planning the weddings and all the other celebrations she’s accustomed to.
“I’ve done bar mitzvahs before, I’ve done children’s parties before…It’s in my wheelhouse,” she explained. “So, this isn’t a new thing. What is new is normally you have a birthday party or a 60th anniversary or a wedding, you have maybe one to five clients that you’re answering to as a final decision maker and here, you have a community of people.”
But Horn said what makes planning the Tempe Union Masquerade Prom 2021 – and working not only with scores of students but their parents as well – is the community in which she has lived since 2002.
“It takes a village to do what we’re doing and we are fortunate in our community of Ahwatukee that we have people that are willing to give up their time and use their treasures to be able to put this together. We’re very, very fortunate. I mean I call it Mayberry. It’s one reason why we live here. I absolutely love it.”
Still, Horn has had to diplomatically negotiate arrangements, noting “every parent has an opinion, every student has an opinion” about what the prom should have.
With the assistance of Desert Vista Michael Adamick as kind of the chief marketer of the prom – getting the word out largely by social media to students in all seven Tempe Union high schools – Horn is the maestro for the prom, which will be held 8 a.m.-midnight May 8 at the Arizona Grand Resort Ballroom.
Tickets are $50 per person and students might well be advised to heed three things: Tickets will be going up to $60 on Friday, April 16. They must be purchased by midnight April 25. And they won’t be available at the door. They can be purchased at masqueradeprom2021az.rsvpify.com.
While Horn has a small platoon of parents helping with final preparations and ready to serve as chaperones, ticket takers and provide any other needed help at the actual prom, Desert Vista High School student Michael Adamick has some volunteer students he is leading to get the word out about the big dance.
Formal attire is required for both boys and girls – and so are facemasks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masquerade masks are optional.
A ticket covers non-alcoholic beverages; four hours of dancing to a professional club style DJ who will be bringing uplighting as well as the teens’ favorite music; a memento and other swag provided by businesses and other sponsors, and a chance to win a big raffle item. The raffles are at 9 p.m. and guests must be present to win.
Horn also is giving local businesses and individuals a chance to donate gift cards or other items that can be raffled or included in swag. They can email christinepiazza92@gmail.com up till April 30 if they want to make a donation.
People who might want to just donate cash toward the prom expenses can do so through Venmo @cpiazaa0421.
“For donations and giveaways, we are updating spreadsheets with items and are grouping giveaways to maximize the student experience,” Horn said.
The 20,000-square-foot Arizona Grand Ballroom can easily – and safely – accommodate 1,000 people, Horn said and the resort is providing its own security staff to make sure guests are safe and protected on the resort premises.
So how did Horn step up to the plate and organize this extravaganza since Tempe Union officials are not sponsoring any proms this year out of pandemic concerns?
She – and the kids who’ll be going to the prom – can thank her daughter Alexa for that.
A Desert Vista High senior who is on her way to the University of Arizona a few months after graduating, Alexa one day came to her with a wish.
“My daughter said, ‘Mom, I really want a prom.’”
That was all it took for Horn’s inner wedding planner to take over.
“Originally we were thinking, ‘OK, let’s keep it to DV and Mountain Pointe because they’re close,” Horn recalled. “I feel that that would have been a lot easier.”
“But we wanted to be inclusive for other students that are in that same predicament,” she added.
Thus, the district-wide focus was born.
And the Arizona Grand, she quickly decided, was the perfect venue.
“I wanted it to happen safely,” she said. “With the grand we’ve been able to secure 20,000 square feet that will give us the capability to have 1,000 students together safely.”
