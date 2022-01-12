After nearly two years of pandemic gloom and the sad passing of at least one longtime community tradition, Ahwatukee has something to cheer about.
The Kiwanis Ahwatukee Easter Parade and Spring Fling is back and will be ready to roll at 10 a.m. April 16 from Warner Road north on 48th Street to Cheyenne Drive.
While the Valley’s largest – and possibly only – Easter parade was canceled the past two years because of Phoenix officials’ concerns about COVID-19, the procession got the city’s official approval – contained in permits that Parade Boss Mike Schmitt was holding in his hands last week with joy.
Also returning after the two-year hiatus is the Spring Fling that follows the parade at Ahwatukee Community Center Park, 48th Street and Warner Road, where entertainment, vendor booths, games, food and fun for the whole family await from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kiwanis Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year is being headed by Andi Pettyjohn for the 22nd consecutive year.
While he was conscious of other parades that have been held in recent months, most notably Phoenix’s Veterans Day Parade, Schmitt conceded he was a little surprised when the permits arrived.
“I have been through the grinder with the city now 30 times,” he said. “They’re actually quite cooperative but it’s always a challenge because you’re up against the city. And if you ever tried to get a permit for some home improvement, you know what it’s like.”
Even before he sought the permits, Schmitt in October got the blessing of Kiwanis Club President Neil Rayes and the rest of the club’s board of directors.
Then, even as a new COVID variant began wreaking havoc on society, Schmitt held fast to the schedule he has been following since he took charge of the parade.
“I’ve got a schedule that I set up every year so that I’ve got a running track of what has to be done,” he explained, adding he has “a 79-step process for putting on the Easter Parade.”
One of his biggest worries was whether I-10 will be closed as crews ramp up work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Project. “I was afraid they’d be sending traffic down 48th,” he said.
Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowsky said that most of the work on lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road will be done without significant traffic interruptions, so that was one worry off Schmitt’s shoulders.
“I was worried about that but I do have an email from the construction consortium,” Schmitt said. “So that was a big relief to me.”
Next on his list was printing out more than 300 invitations to dance groups, community organizations, businesses, churches, youth clubs and individuals so they can “put their heads together and organize their entries.”
Participants have until April 7 to get their forms in. Forms are available at ahwatukeekiwanis.org.
Schmitt said he’s hopeful the groups that marched in 2019 will be ready to do it again.
“I don’t know if all the dance groups are still together,” he said, conceding “A lot has changed in two years.”
Right after the Kiwanis board gave Schmitt the go-ahead, “I started going out and checking addresses for the businesses along 48th Street and in shopping centers at each end of the parade route. Then I change my data base of addresses and update the invitation list.”
As happened in April 2019, Easter and the parade are later in the month, though Schmitt is hoping temperatures don’t heat up too much until after the parade is over.
But it could have been worse, he said.
“There’s a little bit of history behind that. When we first started doing this, the parade actually went south on 48th from Elliot down to Warner. We did that for several years and then the city police decided that we couldn’t. There was too much congestion on Warner. So we turned it around, but the side effect of that was beneficial: Now the sun is at our back. Going south into the sun was certainly harder.”
For those who might wonder if the Kiwanians got their numbers mixed up by calling this the 46th annual parade when it was canceled for two years, Schmitt had a ready answer.
The last two years, Kiwanis Club members had a parade of sorts on schedule, decorating their cars with rabbit ears and American flags and rolling along the parade route. A YouTube video of the 2020 “parade” even shows a pair of spectators sitting in lawn chairs along the route.
“We weren’t much of a parade,” Schmitt laughed, “but we kept it annual. I didn’t want to lose the numbers.”
This also will be Schmitt’s 30th year as the Parade Boss but he has worked on every Easter Parade, which first was run by the now-gone Ahwatukee Jaycees and then briefly by the Ahwatukee Chamber of Commerce.
Schmitt obviously has a lot still to do even before April 16, when he and other Kiwanians will be corralling participants and getting them ready for their celebratory procession.
He has to make sure the public address system is working so speakers can be placed at Ahwatukee Country Club and at the corners of Ahwatukee Drive, Kiowa Street and Pawnee Street. Eventually, he’ll also be writing a script for the announcers who will be telling spectators who’s marching by.
But all that work, Schmitt hopes, will culminate in a joyous return of Ahwatukee’s largest and oldest community event.
“I think there’s a lot of pent-up emotion out there and I think we’re going to have the biggest ever,” he said. “I’m certain that some of the faces will have changed. Some of the businesses have changed. Maybe the dance clubs are hopefully still around. But we’re very optimistic about turnout and we’ll do the best we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.