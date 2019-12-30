The Tempe Union Governing Board moved from the conceptual to reality last week by unanimously approving creation of a gifted academy at Mountain Pointe High School in the 2021-22 school year.
The academy would be geared for students who have tested in the top 3 percent of students in science, technology, engineering, arts or math, but whether it would be specifically labeled “gifted” is another question.
During a discussion of Superintendent Kevin Mendivil’s detailed study of the proposal, board member Andres Barraza was concerned that using the term “gifted” would create social-emotional problems for the students who are in the academy.
Noting that other students have told school officials they don’t like the term “at risk” because “They said, ‘It sounds like there’s something wrong with us,’” Barraza said:
“Maybe you can make a name that’s our own – like ‘Junior Mensas’ or ‘The Leadership Academy’ – something that when we talk about them, we say, ‘you are Tempe Union Leadership,’ something where they can wear more like a badge.’”
Mendivil noted that branding the academy is just one of a number of tasks that include in-depth planning, identifying a group of freshmen for the first year, collaborate with educators in and outside the district who specialize in teaching gifted students and partnering with Arizona State University.
The board tasked Mendivil in September with investigating the possibility of creating a gifted program at Mountian Pointe after Ahwatukee attorney Don Fletcher and others urged a program in the district’s southern half that replicated the nearly 20-year-old Dr. Peggy Payne Academy at McClintock High School, which offers students “the benefits of specialized, rigorous Academy courses as well as the variety of high school offerings and experience,” according to a district description.
Mendivil said that while that academy is open to any qualifying student, 80 percent are from the northern part of the Tempe Union District.
The academy also will enable Tempe Union to shore up the district’s flagging enrollment by taking advantage of the opening of the new Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway, Mendivil said, noting it will be easier to attract students from Laveen and South Phoenix because of the quick access to Ahwatukee that the freeway promises those parts of the city.
Gifted and other programs whose offerings go beyond traditional curricula have been utilized by many public school districts in Arizona and across the country as a strategy to compete with charter schools that offer rigorous academic instruction.
For example, Kyrene Middle School in Tempe is in the second year of meeting requirements to become an International Baccalaureate school by 2020-21. The IB program is designed to motivate students through international education and rigorous assessment in all subjects, including a required foreign language.
Mendivil last week cited Kyrene’s SPARK program at Manitas Elementary in Tempe, where ASU is working with that district’s teachers to provide students in third and fourth grade with what the district calls “innovative practices in learning environments, methods and staffing.”
SPARK is an acronym for “student-centered, project-based achieving real world and knowledge.”
SPARK provides “really a great basis for us to kind of catapult and emulate these areas of priority” with the new gifted academy, Mendivil told the board.
Only a total of 23 people appeared at the two town halls Mendivil conducted this fall within the Kyrene District to get input from parents and test reaction to the proposal.
But Mendivil said 22 of them were “very, very interested” in the concept.
“One parent didn’t like the idea of having a separate program that’s considered elitist and that kind of a thing,” Mendivil said. “And while I totally respect that parent’s opinion of that, there’s a lot of research that says that we need to focus. There’s very, very specific instruction and planning and attention that goes to that true 97th percentile gifted kid.”
Mendivil said he would like to include a mentorship component in the Mountain Pointe program that emulates what the Payne Academy does.
He said mentors come from various businesses and other walks of life. He recalled that one day a zoologist from the Phoenix Zoo led a class and “the kids were just immersed in the questioning. And it was very much in line with the project that they were working on at the time.”
The SPARK program allows students to be exposed to similar experts from other fields.
As for the type of program, that’s where ASU comes in.
Mendivil said he spent a lot fo time studying and observing students in the Gary Herberger Young Scholars Academy on the ASU campus that is run by the Mary K. Fulton Teachers Ciollege.
“I’m just immensely impressed with what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s a highly engaging learning environment. These kids are extraordinarily bright and what I liked about it, it’s very interdisciplinary and um, very inquiry-based.”
He also said parents stressed to him the need for “a gifted counselor and gifted coordinator with that collaboration that benefits students and families. So, what we learned was a desire, a true desire for true differentiated instruction for that 97th percentile gifted student and have courses that reflect that kind of specialization.”
Mendivil said another part of his in-depth planning will be developing professional development programs for teachers in honors and advanced placement courses now going on at six of Tempe Union’s seven campuses.
Such professional development would be aimed at ensuring teachers “can better provide more rigor in rigorous instruction, a differentiated experience within those programs.”
