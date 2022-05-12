Ahwatukee signs that discourage panhandler donations going up

Signs advising people they don’t have to give money to panhandlers are being installed on city light posts along main arteries throughout Ahwatukee at city Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s request to discourage what he calls “unsafe situations that neither benefit the individual nor our community.”
In announcing the action May 6, DiCiccio, whose district includes Ahwatukee, said he is the first City Council member to erect the signs en masse and that he hopes people will give money to shelters instead of street people but others may follow.
”I fully support these controversial signs and here’s why: Individuals asking for money on street corners or medians create unsafe situations that neither benefit the individual nor our community,” he said in his announcement, adding:
“But when we give to shelters, who are doing angel work to help those same people get back on their feet with resources like drug rehab or other behavioral health programs, we can have more hope of effecting help.”
DiCiccio told AFN that in the past, individual property owners posted similar signs – “which I thought were a good idea.”
But he explained, “I thought, ‘Well, gosh, let’s put them in mass as quickly as possible.”
DiCiccio said his goal is to urge people to redirect their charitable impulses.
“People want to give because they have big hearts but by doing that, they’re encouraging individuals that come to this area and end up creating problems for others.”
He recalled an incident when a woman with a baby would approach motorists in the street – even during times when traffic was moving – to ask for money. “She doesn’t do it anymore because I called the police, but can you imagine? Taking a baby out in the middle of the street?”
The signs are being posted at intersections along 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard as well as Elliot, Warner and Ray roads, though DiCiccio said people who want them posted near their home or business – as long as the signs would be posted on public property – can call his office.
Although he has had the signs posted in a few places in the past, DiCiccio said he has no idea how effective they’ve been. But now, he said, his goal is to get them up in numerous places and then monitor their impact on panhandling.
“My goal was to put them out as much as possible and then start monitoring. And then as we get calls, put more signs.”
“I’d rather people give this money to a shelter,” he said. “And that’s really where it should be going anyways.”
He claimed that at least some panhandlers belong to organized scams.
“What we’re also seeing from some of these individuals, they’re all organized. They’ll be dropped off by individuals and they will go work certain corners,” he said. “So it’s more than just panhandling that’s occurring.”
DiCiccio also said that at least two of his council colleagues, Jim Waring and Anne O’Brien, are considering doing the same thing in their districts.
As for business owners, DiCiccio said it’s up to them to post similar signs discouraging panhandling. “My focus at this time is on major intersections,” he said.
And he’s not stopping there.
DiCiccio said he also contacted the governor’s office last week and asked them to consider posting similar signs along freeways and highways, starting with I-10.
