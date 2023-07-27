Trio of giving groups helped prepare 100 foster kids for school

Take an Ahwatukee civic group that’s done an awful lot in the community, add a generous gift from a “giving circle” of women who come together only four times a year, then throw in a helping hand from a bikers’ outfit and what do you get?
Big smiles and a big shot of confidence for 100 of some of Maricopa County’s most forgotten children – kids who live in group foster homes.
That winning combination went into the Kiwanis Club’s annual “shopping spree” July 15 that gave 100 foster kids, mostly teens, $150 each to spend on new clothes and footwear that will help them feel a little better as they go back to school.
The spree was largely underwritten by $15,600 from the Ahwatukee chapter of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun, one of three chapters in the county that belong to a nationwide group formed in 2016 to maximize financial assistance to charitable endeavors.
The helping hand came from the county chapter of a 28-year-old international group whose members’ attire may have some thinking Hells Angels but whose activities make them Heaven’s Angels – Bikers Against Child Abuse.
All three groups made the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club’s annual shopping spree extra special as volunteers escorted 100 kids through the Ahwatukee Kohl's before the normal shopping day began.
“They had a great time,” Kiwanis Club Treasurer Andi Pettyjohn said. “After they got done shopping, they were excited to be able to show their group home staff members all the cool stuff that they got.”
Any school year is especially traumatic for many of the 400,000 foster children in the United States – including close to 14,000 in Arizona. Many live in group homes and have been removed from traumatizing home environments, often arriving with little beyond the clothes on their back.
Pettyjohn and her fellow Kiwanians have made those foster kids a special target of their big hearts, treating dozens to Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas gifts – and a little help to start a new school year feeling a little better about themselves.
That jolt of confidence is important, as study after study shows foster kids confront challenges in school that their peers generally don’t.
“A positive PreK-12 education experience has the potential to be a powerful counterweight to the abuse, neglect, separation, impermanence and other barriers these vulnerable students experience,” a report by the U.S. Department of Education states.
That kind of need moved members of the Ahwatukee chapter of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun when they gathered earlier this year.
At the group’s quarterly meetings, a couple members each nominate a charitable organization, telling the assembly about what it does.
The women kick money into a pot – each often donating $100 or more – and then vote on which group should receive their joint gift.
The kids who arrived at Kohl’s met up with Kiwanians, a few other volunteers from the community and the bikers who escorted them through racks of clothing and shelves of sneakers and shoes to make their selections.
The bikers’ presence was a first for the Kiwanis event.
Pettyjohn said she had read about BACA a few years ago and had given the group some jean jackets, which the bikers adorn with their logo and other emblems and give to banged up children.
“We had one of their women come and speak to our Kiwanis Club and I set her up with some other Kiwanis clubs,” she explained, adding that in recent years she and her husband worked with members in a few other charitable activities.
Some of those bikers received her email looking for on-site shopping spree volunteers and showed up at Kohl’s to lend a helping hand.
It’s what people have come to expect from BACA, which was formed in 1995 in Utah by a licensed social worker and a Brigham Young University graduate named John Paul “Chief” Lilly.
He had become so fed up and enraged with the abuse so many children he saw had suffered that he linked up with the president of a bikers group – a former Army Ranger with the sobriquet of “Ogre” – to start an organized effort to rescue tortured kids.
The Bikers Against Child Abuse’s mission is “to create a safer environment for abused children.
“We exist as a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live,” the group says on its website, explaining members “lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization.”
And it lends an appropriate bit of menace for the monsters who commit these crimes against the children they call “part of our organization.”
“We are prepared to lend our physical and emotional support to them by affiliation – and our physical presence,” BACA states. “We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse.
“We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise such that we
are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle.”
There was no need, of course, for that part of BACA’s outreach at Kohl’s on July 15 as Ol Skool, Cookie, Moon , Coyote and other bikers met up with Pettyjohn and the rest of her crew.
Pettyjohn was gratified by their help and, of course, the gift from 100+ Women who Care.
“In the past, we have only done like one or two group homes,” she said. “With their donation, that allowed us to do 100 kids.”
“They were mostly teen boys and girls, but there were some younger kids,” Pettyjohn added.
While the shopping spree is over, Pettyjohn and her fellow Kiwanians are preparing for their next mission: gathering enough new items and cash donations for the baby shower they sponsor each fall for unwed teen moms.
Many of those moms are students are in Tempe Union high schools as part of the Adolescent Pregnancy and Parenting Program, a drop-out prevention program that prepares them for parenthood but also works to decrease teen pregnancy and repeated pregnancy.
That program is a cooperative effort of the Tempe Union High School District, Maricopa County Early Head Start, First Things First, Quality First, and the Tempe Community Council.
The Kiwanians are currently preparing to place donation boxes for new baby items that will be placed throughout Ahwatukee at various businesses. And the club always welcomes cash donations for the event as well.
After that, the Kiwanians will start to get ready for the Thanksgiving dinners they serve to at least a half dozen group foster homes and after that, it will be time to plan Christmas giving for kids whose Christmas would be anything but merry.
There are ways to help the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee, the 100+ Women Who Care of the Valley of the Sun and the Bikers Against Child Abuse.
