DiCiccio sides with liberals on wage ordinance

A rare alliance between one of Phoenix City Council’s most conservative members and its more liberal wing threw the administration’s spending plans into chaos last week as it voted 5-4 to require contractors on many city projects to pay workers at a rate equal to the region’s prevailing wage for their jobs.
Just weeks before he leaves office the morning of April 17 because of term limits, Councilman Sal DiCiccio joined another outgoing member, Carlos Garcia, as well as Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari and members Betty Guardardo and Laura Pastor in approving an ordinance requiring contractors on certain projects worth over $250,000 to pay the federally determined prevailing wage, overtime and other benefits for the Phoenix Metro region.
The ordinance covers “alterations, improvements, repair, maintenance or demolition on any city-owned or leased building on any city-owned land, including any building subject to a GPLET lease development agreement executed by the city after Dec. 31, 2023 or pursuant to a contract in excess of $250,000.”
A GPLET, or Government Property Lease Excise Tax, is a complex redevelopment tool that lowers a project’s operating costs by replacing the property tax with a lower excise tax.
Council’s vote on March 22 came during a special and hastily called meeting that was marked by tension tension as opponents, including Mayor Kate Gallego and District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, voted against the measure and representatives of contractor associations vowed to fight it.
And it came despite warnings by City Manager Jeffrey Barton that paying a prevailing wage would jack up the estimates on scores of big-ticket projects and cost the city close to $100 million in unexpected expense.
The unanticipated costs triggered by the ordinance would mean “a $60-million hit to the operating budget” alone for the coming fiscal year, Barton said.
He said it also will add $33 million in costs to the city’s five-year, $8.3 billion capital improvement program, and a inflict a still-unknown impact on the projects in the $500 million General Obligation bond the city hopes to put before voters in November for approval.
The stakes for the workers and companies affected by the prevailing wage ordinance were starkly laid out by some speakers at the meeting.
Speaking against the measure, Arizona Builders Alliance President Tom Dunn said the ordinance violated a state law prohibiting municipalities from imposing a prevailing wage requirement on their projects.
Among the 325 companies belonging to the alliance, he said, the measure “disproportionately damages the smaller mom and pop shops that don’t have the ability to staff and compete with the larger groups.
“Another concern we have is the process of this item being placed 24 hours ago” on an agenda for a special meeting despite its “significant issues,” Dunn added, arguing:
“This is something that we should all discuss as stakeholders with respect to how prevailing wage affects the affordability of housing.”
“There will be legal challenges coming, I’m sure, if not from the Attorney General, from the private side of the businesses,” Dunn warned, echoing Joshua Moore, executive director of the Arizona chapter of the American Subcontractors Association, who later told the council:
“Our primary concern remains emerging is minority contractors … and they’re the ones that stand to be hurt the most by this effort to impose this prevailing wage limit competition on public projects. It imposes administrative burdens on smaller companies that may not have the bandwidth to comply, but are otherwise qualified to perform these projects.
“So you got legitimate, stable, safe, skilled contractors that are going to shut out the process that’s going to drive up the price of public projects. And that’s not good for the taxpayer. And it’s not good for small business people who are looking for opportunities to so so in a challenging environment where they’re facing a recession already.”
Equally passionate were supporters of the measure who addressed council.
Speaking on behalf of the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council, Luke Douglas said:
“I can hardly go to here from my house without driving by construction or noticing the Phoenix Skyline rise ever higher above the desert that we all call home. …Will this council support and provide for the workers who are building that skyline? Prevailing wages policy has already been federal law for nearly a century.
“It requires contractors and government projects to pay their workers no less than the wage that prevails for their trade in their geographic location. It’s intended to prevent contractors from racing to the bottom on wages than bringing workers in from out of town winning contracts on a low bid and leaving a community behind with depressed wages that we’ll see little benefit from projects construction.
“This ordinance would take the prevailing wage system that the US Department of Labor already uses on federal government projects and apply it to City of Phoenix projects wages within their geographical boundaries.”
Douglas argued, “The issue here is that prevailing wage is simply a system of different minimum wages that are specified by trade. prevailing wage incentivizes contractors to hire local, pay a livable wage, and keep the economic benefits of the project inside the community.
“It creates opportunities that encourage young people to pursue apprenticeships and skilled trades if they determine that a four-year degree might not be for them. For thousands of Arizona families, construction is their path to the middle class.”
After the speeches, council members entered the fray.
Guardado moved to end public comment, stating, “This is a great step forward to give the non-union workers a fair and responsible wage when they work on city projects. I am thankful and will not pursue this any further with the general public.”
Garcia, who lost his bid for reelection earlier this month in South Phoenix and has been the council’s most liberal member, rejected the builders’ contentions – and Barton’s estimates of the ordinance’s impact on the city budget.
“There is no proof for data that shows that this will raise the costs,” Garcia told Barton. “I don’t appreciate that assumption or numbers. You are very smart person Jeff, I really appreciate you but I don’t think there’s any anything that’s based on any reality out there that those increases are going to happen.
“So I’m proud to support this. And even if that was the case, then I would be really extremely disappointed that we underpay folks that work with the city that much.”
One of the most passionate arguments in favor of the measure came from DiCiccio – who often is at odds with Garcia and its three other supporters.
Indeed, earlier that day he was part of the majority vote that quashed a measure advanced by Garcia, Guardado, Pastor and Ansari that would have spared residents in three Phoenix mobile home parks from losing their residences because developers plan to toss them out and replace the communities with newer homes.
DiCiccio said the ordinance “strictly targets those projects that receive corporate giveaways.”
He assailed big business, corporations and banks are waging “a war on the working class” and that the development agreements affected by the prevailing wage measure represents a counterattack that helps workers.
“They’re literally targeting the working class in our country,” DiCiccio said.
“What we’re seeing right now, there is a real problem in our country and it’s systemic,” he added. “It’s built into these individuals that don’t have to worry about getting a job because they live a cushy life and they’re the ones in charge of running their country.”
He said both major parties have been pushing this war on the middle class “ and until we start turning the tide in this country, we’re going to have a problem. So I’m fully supportive of what Ms. Guardado is pushing here. I believe it’s good for the city of Phoenix. And to be very clear, it is not moving this (a prevailing wage requirement) into the private sector.”
Gallego was having none of it.
Aand neither was City Attorney Julie Kreigh, who reminded council members that last October when the prevailing wage measure was first advanced but then withdrawn, council created an eight-rule rule that enabled her office to review all proposed ordinances before they came up for a vote.
“That has not been done in this case,” Kreigh said, “And I wanted to just put on the record that there might be some legal issues with how this was drafted and with the format.”
The mayor condemned the ordinance the the way it was handled by supporters.
“I will not be supporting this,” Gallego said. “I think this is a terrible way to do public policy. I first saw this yesterday when a special meeting was called and the first time I saw these very, very significant changes was just now.
“We should have a transparent process. We’ll do better if we get more feedback. Two of my colleagues have said that we did a much more extensive process with extensive community involvement for our water rate hearings. To me that same logic applies here.
“This could have very significant financial implications,” Gallego added. “And I do want to remind our colleagues we do use GPLET for affordable housing projects and to get more affordable housing in existing market rate projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.