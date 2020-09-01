Local pet rescues are seeing an increase in the number of people looking to foster animals.
“We have seen more people than ever before interested in fostering pets, which is remarkable,” reported Arizona Humane Society spokeswoman explaining that they have nearly 700 pets in Foster Hero homes – which represent “the size of another shelter.”
When the pandemic first hit, she said, the Humane Society immediately reduced operations down to one location, the Campus for Compassion at 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix.
The society also implemented a virtual adoption matchmaking process that allowed people to spend less time browsing shelters looking for the perfect adoptee.
“Adoptions have remained very steady despite all of the modifications AHS had to make very early on,” Nelson said.
“Despite the new process, we have adopted out 80 percent of the number of pets that we did last year for the same time frame – which is remarkable,” Nelson added.
“Additionally, we have seen our length of stay for our pets on our adoption floor go from over 10 days down to under four days and the number of pets being returned has also decreased.”
Comparing June of this year to June of last year, adoption returns to AHS fell from 13 percent to just 3 percent.
In addition to their new adoptions by appointment program, the Humane Society instituted curbside foster pick-up.
“Our Foster Heroes simply text us when they arrive at AHS’ Sunnyslope Campus and our Foster Relationship Specialists will head outside to either deliver them their new foster pet and paperwork or to take their current foster pet into our hospital for their exam, all while they wait in their vehicle,” Nelson said.
“We can also do telemedicine appointments for our foster pets in which an AHS veterinarian will meet with a Foster Hero and pet over Zoom or Skype for the pet’s follow-up appointments,” she continued.
Arizona Animal Welfare League, at 25 N. 40th St., reported similar trends amongst adoption and foster numbers.
During the majority of the pandemic, AAWL also had to reduce their operations from two facilities open all week to just three days a week, spokesman Michael Morefield said.
Since the changes were enacted on March 18, AAWL is “filling almost every appointment every weekend for months,” and are doing 60 percent of the adoptions they did during 2019.
“Those are very good adoption numbers considering what is happening in the Valley right now with layoffs, loss of income, uncertainty, and no real end to this crisis,” Morefield said.
“We have been placing a lot of animals into our foster networks, instituted appointment-based adoptions, and have significantly increased our Rural Rescue Program, which is a program AAWL created to help rescues across the state.”
“Many of our 32 partners across Arizona have contacted AAWL for help with rescues or helping them with their full kennels, as well as the delivery of food and vital supplies,” he explained.
“In some weeks, we will take in over 70 animals from our Rural Rescue partners so they can continue helping their communities,” he said. “We will provide the medical and behavioral care necessary, and then help those animals find a new home so AAWL can rescue even more lives.”
It’s clear that for many, more time at home means more time with pets, whether they are old companions or new ones, Morefield added.
“A silver lining to 2020 is that people and their pets will have built the strongest emotional bonds they have ever built,” he said. “The increased time together, the comfort animals provide during a difficult time, the camaraderie built weathering this crisis; the relationship with your pet will be stronger than ever by the end of COVID.”
Pandemic protocols apply to furry friends as well. Although there have not been reports of animals being affected by COVID-19, it is possible for the disease to be transmitted from their fur if they come in contact with an infected person.
“You should not allow people to pet your dog when you are on walks, to lower disease transmission,” said Morefield. “Luckily, most leashes are 6 feet, which is a perfect tool to determine proper social distancing!”
Information: Humane Society, 602-997-7585, azhumane.org; Animal Welfare League, aawl.org, 602-273-6852.
