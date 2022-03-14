Ever since the Club West Conservancy filed its lawsuit in November against the golf course owner and Shea Homes in an effort to prevent them from ever building homes on the beleaguered site, the homebuilder has been quiet, even indicating on the Superior Court case docket that it was representing itself.
But last week, Shea showed it's in to win as an accomplished attorney at a major Valley law firm filed his appearance on behalf of the homebuilder.
And its choice of attorney Douglas Northup of the firm Fennemore indicates Shea Homes isn’t walking away from the suit even though it has not yet filed a formal reply to Conservancy attorney Daniel Slavin’s lengthy list of assertions that basically say houses cannot ever be built on the 164-acre site and that Club West homeowners’ sales agreement virtually promised a golf course forever.
Northup chairs the commercial litigation practice group for Fennemore, a 136-year-old law firm with 170 lawyers and another 180 support staff spread across seven offices in Arizona, California, Neveda and Colorado.
He has directed that group for 24 of the 30 years he has been with Fennemore, managing 60 lawyers and paralegals and specializing in complex commercial litigation and trial work, according to the firm’s website.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Northup had a different kind of career in the law between 1985-89 before getting his law degree from Oklahoma City University: He “Patrolled high crime areas of Oklahoma City. The main emphasis was drug interdiction and violent crime.”
His profile carries a long list of endorsements from his colleagues – many of whom he’s mentored – and his employer describes him as representing “large corporate clients in a variety of contractual disputes, franchise, and real estate litigation.”
“He also possesses broad experience in premises and security liability cases representing government clients, manufacturers, businesses and other organization,” Fennemore’s site states, adding that he has handled cases “related to the Petroleum Marketing Practices Act (PMPA), and insurance coverage and bad faith matters for policyholders.”
“He advocates looking at life from a client’s perspective,” Fennemore states. “In any situation, he always puts himself in the position of the audience, which can be the client, or jury, judge or other decision-maker.
“Doug’s success as a business litigation attorney comes from not only solving problems, but from consistently winning, and his flexibility at managing teams on large, complex cases. Although he assists clients with avoiding and minimizing the risk of litigation through contractual indemnity and limitation of liability clauses and insurance, clients and opposing counsel also know that Doug is always ready to go to trial.
“This ability to develop complex strategies – thinking like a chess player who is always looking several moves ahead – combined with his experience in picking juries and trying multifaceted cases means that this Phoenix-based litigation attorney is always in demand.”
Northup – who is a golfer – boasts a long list of victories in complex cases – including successfully defending a major homebuilder in California before a jury against homeowners who claimed they were victims of unfair business practices and breach of contract.
He successfully defended the Arizona Department of Transportation before a jury against claims by 133 Mesa business and homeowners who had blamed the agency for a pump failure on the US 60 during a heavy rain that caused millions of dollars in damage.
Northup also represented ADOT in a wrong-way accident on I-17 in which the agency was blamed for negligence. He noted only got ADOT off the hook buut his work resulted in a court ruling that gives qualified immunity to 911 dispatchers.
His defense of the owner of a large marijuana business sued by another group claiming a 50% ownership in the business and seeking a nine-figure damage claim won his client full ownership of the business.
The list of his wins before a judge and juries also ranges from successfully defending Arizona’s 2014 Medicaid restoration to forcing a financial planner to repay an elderly couple bilked out of millions.
Northup is joined in the case by The Edge’s firm of Cohen Down Quigley, whose president, attorney Daniel Dowd, has been joined in the lawsuit by a partner in the firm, Cindy Albracht-Crogan.
They’ll be up against Conservancy lawyers Francis and Daniel Slavin, whose work on the Conservancy’s behalf prevented the previous Foothills Club West Association Board from assuming the declarant rights to the golf course.
That victory has ironically kept the current board – elected last year after ousting four longtime board members – from having much say in the golf course’s future, at least until the current lawsuit is resolved.
The Slavins boast “deep specialties within the field of real estate law,” including HOA law, although they also specialize in business and contract litigation.
No hearings have yet been scheduled on their assertion that homes cannot be built on the golf course.
Log In
