Kyrene School District spent more money on student instruction in 2021 than the statewide average for all 205 public school systems while Tempe Union’s average per-pupil instruction expenditure was slightly less, according to a new report by the Arizona Auditor General.
The report on the 2020-21 school year – the first full year crippled by the pandemic – shows that Kyrene School District exceeded the statewide instructional spending percentage of 70.2% by spending 74.6 percent of every dollar on instruction.
That included 61.9% of its budget in the classroom, 8.3% on student support such as counselors, nurses, social workers and speech therapists and 4.4% on instructional support such as librarians, teacher and curriculum development and technology.
Of the 69.6% of every dollar Tempe Union spent on instruction, 53.4% went to the classroom, 8.6% to student support and 7.6% went to instructional support.
The report also shows that while Kyrene’s per-pupil spending for administration was below the state average, Tempe Union’s administration spending exceeded that benchmark as well as the average spent per pupil on administration by districts of comparable size. However, Tempe Union had more pupils per administrator than the statewide and peer district averages.
The statewide average instructional spending of 70.2% broke down to 55.3% in the classroom, 9.1% on student support and 5.8% on instructional support.
The report also showed both districts were among on 87 in Arizona that met Gov. Doug Ducey’s goal of a 20% increase in average teacher salaries over what they were in 2016-17.
The Auditor General found that statewide teacher salaries were up and average 16.5% over four years for an average annual salary of $56,349 last school year.
Kyrene teachers earned an average $58,359 – up from $48,012 five years ago while Tempe Union’s average teacher annual pay last year of $67,715 was up from $48,372 in 2016-17.
The promise of a 20% pay hike followed weeks of protests and walkout threats by teachers after the governor’s initial budget proposal of just a 1% increase.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry suggested a few reasons why so many districts' fell short on teacher pay.
One, she said, is that the funds were distributed to districts based on the number of students and not how much each district would need to increase its average pay by 20%. So, a district where salaries were lower than average got proportionately more cash for each teacher.
Perry said the COVID pandemic had some affect as well.
The report also found that the average class size dropped from 18 to 17 students per teacher, a possible side effect of lower student attendance during the pandemic, she noted.
Overall, she said, the number of students in public schools dropped by about 50,000, or 6%, from the prior year, “which is the largest year-to-year change in students attending since 2011.’’
That decline, Perry said also affected what each school district collected, as state aid is based on attendance, though she noted all districts got a large influx of COVID-relief dollars.
Here’s a closer look at the Auditor General’s report for Tempe Union and Kyrene.
Kyrene Schools
In total operational and nonoperational expenditures during the 2020-21 school year, Kyrene spent $11,512 per each of its 14,766 students, according to the report.
That was less than the $12,331 per-pupil cost statewide and less than the $12,421 per-pupil cost in districts its size.
Its per-pupil instructional spending included $5,696 in the classroom, higher than the state average but lower than the $5,776 spent by districts of comparable size; $763 for student support, compared to the $905 state average and $954 spent by districts its size; and $405 for instructional support, lower than the $576 state average and $676 spent by districts its size.
Its total operational spending of $9,203 per pupil was also below both the $10,366 peer average and $9,976 state average.
Operational spending includes administration, transportation, food service and plant operations while nonoperational expenditures cover interest, buildings and land, equipment and miscellaneous spending.
Kyrene’s administration spending amounted to $839 per pupil – higher than the $766 spent last year but lower than the $1,041 state average and $1,034 peer district average for 2020-21.
Kyrene also measured favorably on the number of students per administrator – which theoretically should be the reverse of the teacher-student ratio. Kyrene had 95 students per administrator, compared to a state average of 63 and a peer district average of 73.
By contrast, there were 15.9 students per Kyrene teacher in 2020-21 – lower than the 17 students per teacher statewide and lower than its own 16.9 students per teacher in 2019-20, though that could reflect Kyrene’s enrollment decline as a result of the pandemic.
Kyrene teachers had an average 12.4 years of experience with only 12% of all teachers having three or fewer years’ experience.
Both districts have seen a 10% decline in total enrollment from what it was five years ago – a trend that’s not surprising since the districts’ demographer has noted that housing prices have all but made it impossible for young families with children to find affordable housing within Kyrene and Tempe Union boundaries.
Of Kyrene’s total enrollment last year, 12% were in special education programs and 8% came from households living at or below the federal poverty rate, according to the report.
Tempe Union
In dollars spent for all operational and nonoperational costs combined last year, Tempe Union spent $11,826 on each of its 12,470 students – lower than the state average of $12,331 and the $11,826 per pupil average spent by districts its size.
Its total operational per-pupil spending of $9,369 included $1,073 for administration – slightly higher than the $1,041 state per pupil average and higher than the $949 per pupil cost of districts its size.
Overall, its operational spending of $9,369 per pupil was higher than the average $9,194 spent by comparably sized districts but lower than the state average of $9.976.
Broken down by every dollar spent
by Tempe Union, 69.6% went to instruction, administration, transportation, land and buildings and food service
combined. That was a lower percentage than spent by Kyrene as well as all districts statewide.
Among the three categories for instructional spending, the 8.6% spent by Tempe Union on student support exceeded Kyrene’s 8.3% but fell below the statewide average of 9.1%.
In nonoperational costs per pupil, Tempe Union spent $2,074 – higher than the $1,253 recorded in 2019-20 but lower than the peer district average of $2,632 and the state average of $2,355.
The Auditor General considered the number of Tempe Union administrators per pupil “high” with 57 even though it was lower than the state and peer averages, both of which came to 63.
The number of students per teacher at Tempe Union average 20.8 – lower than the 21.8 students per district teacher in 2019-20 but higher than the state average of 17 students per teacher.
Tempe Union teachers had 14.2 years’ experience and 10 percent of all teachers had fewer than three years’ experience.
The latest year for graduation rates that the Auditor General had available was 2020 and its latest report showed Tempe Union ahd a graduation rate of 91% - roughly on par with other East Valley school districts, whose rates ranged between 93% and 97%.
The only outlier in the region was Mesa Public Schools with a 79% graduation rate – just one point of the statewide graduation rate of 78%.
The report also shows that of Tempe Union’s total enrollment in 2020-21, 9% of students were in special education programs and 10% came from households living at or below the poverty level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.