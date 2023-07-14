Hobbs rebuffs county prosecutors on abortion

Gov. Katie Hobbs told 12 county attorneys last week she is on legally solid ground in rejecting their request that she rescind her executive order stripping them of their authority to prosecute abortion cases.
And that now leaves it up to the prosecutors to decide what, if anything, they will do next.
Writing to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, the governor told her Arizona law specifically permits her to designate Attorney General Kris Mayes as the only person who can bring charges against anyone who violates a whole series of existing laws regulating abortions.
She told Mitchell and the other county attorneys who asked her to rescind her order that they have only the authority specifically laid out in statute.
“If you disagree with the wisdom of those laws, I encourage you to engage with lawmakers in the legislative process,’’ Hobbs said.
“Similarly, if you have concerns about how future governors may utilize this statutory authority, such concerns should be addressed in the legislative process.’’
But what the letter does not mention is whether Hobbs, presented with such a change in law, actually would sign it.
The governor had said earlier last week that she would not back down.
“I will continue to use my legal authority to protect Arizonans from extremists who want to prosecute women and doctors for their healthcare decisions,’’ she wrote on Twitter.
But now the governor has detailed her legal response and her arguments if the county attorneys decide to challenge her in court.
Jeanine L’Ecuyer, spokeswoman to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, told Capitol Media Services that the prosecutors, aware of the governor’s public statements, already have been conferring. But she declined to say what action, if any, is next.
At the core the question comes down to how expansive is the governor’s power.
Hobbs cited a section of law which says that the governor can direct the attorney general to “prosecute and defend any proceeding in a state court ... in which this state or an officer of this state is a party or has an interest.’’
That is not in dispute.
What is in dispute is whether that simultaneously strips all 15 elected county attorneys of their own right to bring charges when they believe criminal laws have been violated.
“Since statehood, it has been status quo in Arizona that the duty and discretion to conduct criminal prosecutions for public offenses rests with county attorneys unless a statute specifically provides otherwise,’’ the county prosecutors told Hobbs, calling her order a “sweeping attempt’’ to “interfere with the discretion of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties as elected officials.’’
They also told the governor her reliance on that section of law is legally misplaced. That law, they said, “only related to existing, individual cases and not whole categories of crimes,’’ including crimes that have not yet occurred.
“It is a substantial overreach to suggest the governor may strip away prosecutorial discretion from local, elected officials,’’ they said.
Wrong, said Hobbs.
“The Legislature has expressly granted this authority,’’ she said.
The governor also said having Mayes handle all cases prevents “potential disparities in how 15 different county attorneys may interpret and apply abortion law from chilling or restricting access to lawful healthcare.’’
One question county prosecutors will now have to decide is whether they could be successful in seeking a declaratory judgment from a court that Hobbs overstepped her authority.
In general, judges do not like ruling on purely hypothetical cases. Instead, they prefer what the lawyers call a “live case or controversy,’’ where they have actual facts to determine what is and is not legal.
There is a separate law that bars
doctors from terminating a pregnancy if they know the woman is seeking it because of the gender or race of the baby. Another makes it a crime to perform an abortion if the sole reason is a fetal genetic defect.
