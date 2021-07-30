Despite an $11.8 billion unfunded liability owed by more than 300 Arizona municipalities, counties and state agencies, some encouraging trends have emerged for the system that provides pensions for nearly 60,000 retired first responders, corrections officers and qualifying elected officials.
Shaped in part by the unexpected surge in revenue many of those government entities have seen for nearly a year, those trends aren’t just good news for the retirees who receive pensions from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
They’re also good news for taxpayers.
One trend involves the largely unflagging health of the stock market. Combined with some astute investment decisions, PSPRS has seen an unaudited return of close to 25 percent on investments for the agency’s pension funds in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Though the exact percentage won’t be known for several months pending a routine annual audit, that one-year return is the biggest the PSPRS has seen in more than 30 years.
The other trend not only puts the pension fund on more solid footing, but also spares taxpayers millions of dollars in fees on the unfunded liability owed by municipalities, counties and some state agencies.
Over the past fiscal year, 60 employers have paid a total $1.58 billion in additional contributions to PSPRS to whittle down some of their unfunded liability, often contributing extra money to both their police and fire pension funds.
For taxpayers, that means savings in penalties for the unfunded liability totaling more than $1.7 million.
Employers either devoted some of their budget surplus from the 2020-21 fiscal year to pay down their pension debt or borrowed money at interest rates that are less than half and even a third of the 7.3 percent rate PSPRS assesses annually on their unfunded pension liability.
That $1.58 billion in extra payments is on top of the $1 billion employers were required to pay on accruing pension benefits and the interest on their pension debt.
Payments on unfunded liabilities account for roughly two-thirds of mandated employer contributions each year.
“The additional contributions help secure pension stability for employers’ retirees and members while saving taxpayers money by eliminating or reducing unfunded pension debt that will escalate employer costs each year if left unaddressed,” PSPRS spokesman Christian Palmer said.
His boss, PSPRS Administrator Mike Townsend, was even more ebullient.
“This milestone is the result of an all-out effort to help employers understand and realize the true cost of public safety pension benefits and the taxpayer savings that can be achieved by paying off unfunded pension obligations,” said Townsend.
“Although the large amount of additional contributions is great, the other impressive fact is the total number of employers that are taking action. Employers across the state are chopping down a mountain of pension debt.”
One thing Townsend didn’t mention is the role he personally played in the employers’ big pay-down effort.
Sources said he personally appeared before more than 40 county boards of supervisors and city and town councils to urge them to take advantage of historically low interest rates to pay down their pension debt.
Many of those bodies heeded Townsend’s encouragement, with Gov. Doug Ducey taking the biggest step by adding $500 million each to the unfunded liability owed on pensions for corrections officers and retired state troopers.
The current unfunded liability for retired adult and juvenile corrections officers combined is $1.12 billion while the unfunded liability for Department of Public Safety employees totals $898 million.
Phoenix plunked down an extra $26 million on the unfunded liabilities for police and fire pensions that total nearly $3.4 billion. That city’s total fire and police pension debt exceeds $5.4 billion.
At a City Council meeting last month, Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher said he may seek permission in the fall for a bond issue to pay down another $1 billion of that pension debt, borrowing money at an interest rate far lower than the penalty assessed by PSPRS.
Zuercher’s plan also takes 1.2 percent of the $5.6 million in expected new revenue from recreational marijuana sales taxes and an extra $39.7 million from the General Fund for a total payment of close to $300 million on the city’s pension debt.
Mayor Kate Gallego voted against the bond issue part of the payment plan, claiming PSPRS had made “unnecessarily risky investments” in the past.
And several other council members expressed reluctance to keep using marijuana tax revenue after this year, suggesting they might want to use the money to fund other city services.
But doing that only avoids the inevitable since pension debt is any municipality's mandated obligation. Zuercher and Chief Financial Officer Denise Olson told Council in a memo the importance of paying down that pension debt, stating it needs to “avoid a huge burden” down the road that would require “significantly decreasing services or an increase in taxes.”
“This taxpayer burden must be balanced with being fiscally responsible and committed in providing pensions to retirees,” the memo said.
As it is, they said, the unfunded liability costs “have placed significant budgetary constraints on the City’s ability to provide employee wage and non-pension benefit increases, public services and infrastructure maintenance."
Up until the end of the last century,
unfunded pension liability for PSPRS didn’t exist.
Then came the housing market crash in 2008 and the subsequent economic collapse that not only adversely impacted the stock market but also reduced government hiring to a crawl.
At the same time, more government employees were retiring and with fewer new employees paying into the plan, the agency’s pension obligations were increasing.
As municipalities started putting more of their available revenue into more immediate public services, their pension debt steadily increased – fueled in part by the penalties assessed annually on that debt.
Voters in 2016 overwhelmingly approved Prop 124, which reduced cost-of-living increases in the pensions for retired firefighters, police and elected officials.
Those cost-of-living adjustments were now tied to the regional Consumer Price Index with an annual cap of 2 percent.
For nearly 20 years, an annual 4 percent compounded increase had been paid out to retirees, significantly cutting into the amount of money remaining to pay future retirement benefits.
But that prop had the strong support of public safety unions, which said the move would make the pension fund more secure. A subsequent for two years later made the same changes in pensions for corrections and probation officers.
Not everyone favored the props.
The Arizona Tax Research Association and the Goldwater Institute contended the measures provided no short-term financial relief for taxpayers and that savings may occur only years down the road.
