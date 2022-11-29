Human trafficker gets 36 years for fatal gun battle in Ahwatukee

By all accounts, neighbors in the area of 48th and Kiowa streets in Ahwatukee thought they were suddenly thrown into a war zone April 11, 2019, amid the cacophony of automatic gunfire, squealing tires and a car slamming into a brick wall shattered the mid-morning relative mid-morning quiet.
“I was thinking that maybe the whole neighborhood could blow up,” one neighbor told a local radio station.
A court case followed that confrontation between human traffickers and four agents of the Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Last month, that case came to an end when a career criminal from the Tohono O’odham Reservation near Sells was sentenced to a federal prison term that won’t end until he is in his mid-70s. The defendant, Warren Evan Jose, is 38.
Complicated by the number of bullets fired by the agents’ guns and Jose’s AK-47 assault pistol, the investigation evolved into a complex court case involving experts in digital recording and vehicle collision analysis.
But Jose abruptly brought that to an end by pleading guilty to six criminal counts of firearms violations, firing at federal officers and “conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit with endangerment during which death resulted.”
His plea then triggered another battle between his lawyers and federal prosecutors that essentially involved close to two extra decades behind bars that could be added to the minimum 25 years Jose expected to serve.
His lawyers won a pyrrhic victory.
The judge split the difference between the two parties by sentencing Jose to 36 years behind bars. His codefendant, Valentina Valenzuela, got four years,
Their driver, 29-year-old Theresa Medina-Thomas, never made it to court.
She was shot through the eye and sustained other wounds in the hail of bullets federal agents fired as they exchanged gunfire with Jose, who had leaped out of the front passenger seat after she collided with one agent’s vehicle.
Prior to his guilty plea, Jose’s lawyers sought to show that the agents had triggered the deadly confrontation by sideswiping the Trailblazer and firing first.
Accident analysts for the defense and prosecution disagreed on the origin of the five-vehicle crash that forced an agent’s truck into a wall on 48th Street.
Digital recording analysts hired by the defense said it appeared agents shot at least four times before Jose opened fire on them, although the prosecution dismissed the analysis of a Ring recording and noted Jose was too stoned to even remember who fired first.
Those disputes didn’t matter much anyway.
Jose admitted that he, Valenzuela and Medina-Thomas were transporting two undocumented migrants to Phoenix for payment by someone never identified in court records.
As the trio drove along I-10 toward their destination, they were drinking and smoking methamphetamine.
HSI agents already were tailing them because they had planned to arrest Jose on human trafficking charges related to an incident in Sells where he had held an undocumented migrant captive at knifepoint in a house and demanded money for his release.
They activated their lights and sirens and the chase was on, ending in Ahwatukee.
“Jose admitted that he knew they were law enforcement agents when he fired at them,” the Justice Department said in a release, noting his bullets struck one agent in the shoulder and “the shots fired by Jose grazed one HSI agent on the head and hit him on the shoulder. Jose barely missed hitting a second HSI agent in the head.”
After his sentencing, Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Phoenix, said, “This lengthy sentence serves as a testament to HSI’s commitment, alongside our law enforcement partners, to bring justice to a man for his vile attempt to kill the federal agents who were attempting to thwart his illegal activity – illegal activity that caused the death of another person.”
“The men and women of HSI will not be deterred in their pursuit of those that use violence to further their human smuggling schemes,” he said. “This sentence means the defendant will spend nearly the rest of his life in prison for his actions. We can rest assured that he will not present a threat to law enforcement, or the public, ever again.”
U.S. States Attorney Gary Restaino added, “Alien smuggling is a dangerous business under any circumstances. It’s much more so here, where the defendant possessed an assault weapon during the smuggling crime, and used it against law enforcement agents.”
Their statements were buttressed by what prosecutors told the judge in a pre-sentence memo.
“The defendant is a dangerous, violent individual who preys upon undocumented individuals just to make money,” they told the judge, adding his actions led to Medina-Thomas’ death “and resulted in a quiet residential neighborhood feeling scared as multiple residents called 911 to report shots being fired.”
They noted that since he turned 21 in 2012, Jose had been convicted in 11 different state and tribal criminal cases for crimes that included domestic violence, extreme DUI, drug possession and resisting arrest.
In the resisting arrest case, the complaint indicates the defendant fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase.
At the time of the shoot-out, agents had been searching for Jose on charges that he had held an undocumented migrant at knifepoint in Sells and demanded an unstated amount of money for his release.
Jose also was wanted by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in a similar case from 2018, when he held an undocumented migrant at gunpoint in a Tempe hotel and demanded $15,000.
Prosecutors noted that Jose on the day on the shootout had texted an acquaintance that said, “murder on my mind.”
Jose’s lawyers painted a radically different portrait of their client, who they said had written a letter to the judge that showed “his profound remorse for his actions and his profound sorrow for the pain and suffering the victims experienced.”
They said he had been born in a tiny reservation village called Nolic, where “poverty, addiction, violence, lack of access to health care, and lack of education and employment opportunities, and other adversities, have overwhelmed this community for generations and continue to this day.
“These and many other hardships dominated Mr. Jose’s formative years and continued into adulthood,” they wrote, citing a family history of substance abuse, incest and drug and human smuggling.
They said he was guarding stash houses with a gun at age 9, frequently fought physically with his father and had his face nearly torn off by it bulls.
“He was first exposed to drug and human smuggling when he was in fourth grade, before his brain would have been able to adequately reason about the pros and cons of participating in such activity,” his lawyers said, adding he was a high school dropout who was 15 when he fathered the first of seven children..
Writing that Jose “suffers flashbacks and nightmares of the trauma he has endured,” the defense lawyers told the judge:
“Since this incident, Mr. Jose has demonstrated repentance; reflecting on his past and the choices he made which led to this horrible incident, and is committed to change. He is a man of hope and faith. He, like the rest of us, is a work in progress; he is working to understand and change the way he thinks, he is working to find peace and he is working to make a positive difference in the lives of others.”
