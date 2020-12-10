As letters ripped and praised Tempe Union High School District’s campus closures amid the COVID-19 surge, a departing Governing Board member last week raised questions about its all-for-one-and-one-for-all” approach to shutting down classrooms and the inclusion of data from ZIP codes outside district boundaries in making those decisions.
For months, the board has tacitly or openly supported Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil’s policy to have the same learning format for all seven Tempe Union campuses, saying that the principals want that approach and that to do it differently would create logistical problems.
The district also has incorporated data from ZIP codes where a number of out-of-district students live and often those areas have shown higher levels of virus spread than some within district boundaries.
But board member Sandy Lowe, who lost her bid for a third term, noted that district officials have looked at 18 ZIP codes to base their decisions on closing and that only six showed levels of virus spread that met the board-approved criteria for shutting classrooms down. Two of those ZIP codes are in Laveen.
Citing numerous letters from parents that excoriated officials for closing campuses, Lowe said, “I believe statistically you should be weighing these students that are not in our district, but surrounding (ZIP codes) because they shouldn’t count in each of our schools equally.
“I feel I’m at a huge disadvantage as a board member because we are being spanked by many tonight for following science, following metrics, following the medical community and we have not met this and we chose to close the schools almost two weeks ago.”
Lowe also said she was “disillusioned” by Mendivil’s revelation that the district has been relying on data from Arizona State University researchers that have not been shared with board members or parents.
Mendivil and Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald said they have an agreement with ASU not to share the data.
McDonald also noted that two out-of-district ZIP codes were home to more than 800 Tempe Union students and that there was a sound reason for including them in the district’s assessment of the virus threat.
Board President Berdetta Hodge conceded that some nearby unified school districts – including Chandler, Higley and Mesa – are taking a school-by-school approach to closing campuses when a severe virus outbreak occurs. But she said her research shows that high school and elementary districts are doing the same thing Tempe Union is doing.
The board’s lengthy discussion on Dec. 2 came the day before the county health department released its weekly data on virus spread that includes three benchmarks – COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the percentage of new tests with positive results for the virus, and the percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms.
The data released Dec. 2 showed that for the week of Nov. 22 – the latest available – there were 338 cases per 100,000, an indication of substantial spread. The two others were in the moderate spread level, though Mendivil again criticized Arizona health officials for changing the definitions of when positive test results indicate substantial spread.
Early in the pandemic, the state said 7 percent positivity showed substantial spread but health officials later changed the threshold to 10 percent.
The data for Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes also showed COVID-19 surging.
Cases per 100,000 were solidly in the substantial spread category with 348 in 85044, 306 in 85048 and 317 in 85040. Positive test results soared in two of the three as 85044 in the substantial spread level with 10.4 percent positivity and 85048 just slightly under the substantial threshold with 9.05 percent positivity. Positivity was in the moderate spread category in ZIP 85045 with 6.3 percent.
The hospital visit category was also in the moderate spread level for all three Ahwatukee ZIP codes.
Neither the data not the administration’s defense of its approach to campus openings were likely to assuage parents and students whose letters were largely critical of the closure of campuses for at least the rest of this year – and possibly longer.
Chandler parent Lori Bastian, who came in fourth in the race for three board seats last month, ripped what she called the district’s “mission to close schools to students, further relegating them to an online-learning abyss” and ignoring a number of scientists who say schools may be the safest place for students in the pandemic.
“Every other industry and segment of society has mitigation measures to carry on,” Bastian wrote. “Are kids not worth the effort and creativity to figure this out? I am utterly disgusted that selfish adults are disregarding the needs of our children. Our schools are here to serve kids not adults. How can you tell parents you put students first when vulnerable children are suffering?”
Some students echoed the remark about their suffering through online learning, expressing frustration and fear for their grades as they prepare for college.
However, not all parents were critical.
Parent Ruth Lindsey praised the district for going to all-virtual learning and “acting in the common good.”
“I have seen teachers work magic online, but I’m aware that this magic only happens because they are devoting hours to learning new methods and new technology,” she wrote.
