The grass won't greener on one part of the Foothills Community Association’s common grounds this winter.
But Foothills HOA board member Jon Samuelson said that cost has nothing to do with the board’s decision to forgo overseeding on about 5,000 square feet of land on the corner of 19th Way and Chandler Boulevard just west of Foothills Baptist Church.
Actually, there is both a short-term goal and a long-term precaution the board had in mind for just that patch of land and it has nothing to do with supply chain disruptions in that have driven up the cost and driven down the availability of seed.
“This is not a cost story,” said Samuelson. “It’s a sign-of-the-times story.”
While the board did learn of a winter seed shortage, the HOA has been plagued by an oversupply of weeds,
“We had an abundance of weeds this past year,” Samuelson said.
“The weeds are getting worse and being environmentally conscious of the worsening drought realities, that created a situation.”
Samuelson and his fellow landscape committee members also discovered that “in turf management, best practice says you should not overseed once every three to five years so that you can address weeds that simply can’t be killed.
“If you’ve got grass growing 12 months out of the year, you need to have dormant grass in order to kill the weeds.”
That patch will be allowed to go brown over the next month so that the HOA’s landscapers can administer what you might call the “coup de grass” to the weeds.
But Samuelson said the drought and the possibility that the state may impose water-use restrictions down the road also make the experiment worthwhile and maybe even necessary.
“It’s not about saving money,” he explained. “It’s about using a little less water and it’s about getting rid of the weeds.
“With the water restrictions that we’re expecting to come about, we may eventually need to curb water usage,” he continued, adding that overseeding may have to be discontinued in wider areas as one approach to any meeting those restrictions.
“That may be one approach, also converting some grass in common areas to xeriscape may be another solution,” Samuelson added.
He called the decision for that one area this year “a pilot” that “will show we can have better-looking grass next year.”
Concerns about water restrictions aren’t limited to Foothills.
Robert Blakesley, general manager for the Ahwatukee Board of Management, said that while the sprawling master HOA was able to absorb higher seed costs, “next year may be a different story.”
“If the price remains as is, we will have to reduce the area seeded,” he said, adding “water restrictions will also have an impact.”
Green Velvet Sod Farms in Ohio reported recently, “Seed growers have diminished due to historical spring drought in most of the major growing regions. Combined with extraordinary heat, (it) has resulted in sizable reductions in seed yields across all major species.
“Many fields have seen seed yield reductions as high as 50%. The drastically reduced harvest will most certainly impact the market for the next 12 months and potentially longer. Though it may seem obvious, it is worth remembering grass seed cannot be manufactured in a factory.”
Wilson Gee, who owns both the Foothills and Ahwatukee Country Club golf courses, also has said the cost of seed has risen dramatically – though golf courses can’t afford the luxury of passing on overseeding.
The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department recently told Channel 3 News, “Only a select number of tournament sports fields and ornamental grass areas are overseeded annually. We are aware of a rise in price for perennial ryegrass seed and in September requested and received an increase of $66,000 to our overseeding budget from the City Council to account for the increases for 2021. Aside from this expenditure adjustment, there have been no additional impacts.”
