In the past months, Ahwatukee gyms have been working to keep members safe and coming back.
When the stay-at-home order was lifted in May, nearly all gyms reopened and implemented a range of new health protocols, including mandatory masks for staff, frequent cleanings, additional sanitation stations and spaced out equipment.
Then, as COVID-19 cases surged again, Gov. Doug Ducey shut them down again, along with bars, until July 27.
A court challenge by Mountainside Fitness, which operates one of its centers in Ahwatukee, failed to persuade a Superior Court judge to void the shutdown. But two days ago, Xponential Fitness asked U.S. District Judge Diane Humetawa to reverse Ducey’s order, saying he has no authority to close gyms.
A lawyer for Ducey said it wasn’t a closure but a “pause” amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Humetawa did not say when she would rule.
Becky Zirlen, a spokeswoman for Planet Fitness at Ray Road and I-10, said the gym had been following safety guidelines with enhanced protocols “including touchless check-in on our mobile app and enhanced cleaning and sanitation stations.”
“Our team members conduct 20-minute walk-arounds to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas,” she added. “We also have spaced out some pieces of cardio equipment to allow for ‘social fitnessing,’”
But even before the gyms were closed again and despite enhanced protocols, gyms were finding many clients reluctant to return.
RunRepeat surveyed 10,824 gym members from 116 countries and found that nearly half were not planning to return right away.
In Arizona, just 45.61 percent of gym members planned to return and almost a third were considering cancelling their membership, based on data collected between April 24-May 1.
“As the fitness research director at RunRepeat and with 10+ years of experience in the fitness industry, I knew this crisis would be one of the biggest disruptors this industry has ever seen,” said Nicholas Rizzo.
EoS Fitness, 5031 E Elliot Road, was already feeling the impact of the initial shutdown from March 17 to May 18.
“Frankly, the impact on our employees and our team not having a place to work or teach, that was the biggest financial effect. It was gut wrenching not knowing when we’d all be able to be up and running again,” said EōS spokeswoman Amy La Sala.
EoS had started closing down nightly in order to sanitize the entire space and conduct deep-cleans.
“Honestly it’s not the new protocols. It’s not being able to be open 24/7 as all our gyms once were. We look forward to getting back to that for our members,” La Sala added.
Nevertheless, La Sala believes Arizona remains a demand market for gyms and EōS plans to continue opening new locations as the company grows.
Some local gyms took the opportunity to renovate their operations as an incentive for clients to maintain their memberships.
Mountainside Fitness at Ray Road and 48th Street “had amazing feedback from members regarding how we handled our closure and reopening,” said spokeswoman Grace Koval.
Koval said Mountainside’s failed court challenge drew “an overwhelming amount of support from our members, community and even nationwide.”
“Our phones were inundated with calls of support last week, we had to switch to an automated phone line,” she said.
Whether or not gyms have a direct correlation to the spread of the coronavirus is an ongoing discussion.
“I think there’s other variables,” said Dr. Grant Padley, orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine for TOCA at Banner Health. “I mean, that’s the problem with the asymptomatic carrier is we don’t know where it’s coming from or who had it.
“So, I don’t think there’s any direct correlation with training per se. However, if you do have positive people and positive athletes, and they continue to train in close proximity to others, that’s simply not wise.”
Smaller gyms aren’t the only group affected by Ducey’s executive order. Many personal trainers were also left scrambling.
“This is my only source of income,” said Terrence Mielus, a lead personal trainer. “It is literally pulling the rug right out from under me. I can’t train clients or make money. It’s just simple as that. It’s like a mechanic not having cars to work on. Long story short, this job feels very volatile.”
Personal trainers are often independent contractors. They use a gym’s space and pay them in order to use it. Without gyms being open, some are searching for other options for work.
“The biggest thing was honestly just looking for ‘Plan B,’” Mielus said. “It’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot of questions for sure. Right now, we’re just going to wait and see how these 30 days go.
“If I get word that we’ll be closed for longer, I might have to find another option. It could be something completely random like driving for Lyft or working at a grocery store. Anything that will keep me financially stable.”
Cronkite News contributed to this report.
