Ahwatukee voters who want to size up in person the candidates for Tempe Union High School District Governing Board and the legislative district that covers their community will have their chance next week, a day after early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins.
And it comes courtesy of Mountain Pointe High School teacher Lane Waddell and some 50 juniors and seniors in his Advanced Placement government classes.
Those students will conduct forums in the Mountain Pointe auditorium, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee, on Oct. 13, with the three school board candidates answering questions at 6 p.m. and all six LD 12 candidates following at 7 p.m. The free event is open to the public, and audience members will gave a chance to write their own questions on cards the students will collect prior to each forum.
Waddell said all candidates have confirmed their intention to attend.
That includes Tempe Union Governing board Andres Barraza of Tempe and the challengers for the two seats on the five-person board, Stephan Kingsley and Amanda Steele, both Ahwatukee residents.
LD 12 candidates include Republican Senate hopeful David Richardson of Ahwatukee and Chandler residents Terry Roe and Jim Chaston, both Republican House candidates. Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe is seeking the Senate seat for the Democrats and Ahwatukee residents Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers are the Democratic House hopefuls.
The student-driven forum is the “10th or 12th” that Waddell said he has overseen in his 26 years at Mountain Pointe. Unlike the election cycle in 2020, when campus shutdowns forced him to conduct the forums online, next week’s event will be only in-person.
He divided the classes into units that approached the forums with a kind of military precision and organization.
“I just say, ‘here’s what we need,’” Waddell explained as each of the two classes took on one of the two elections.
Then, Waddell told them, “We need a question group. We need a publicity group. We need a stage group. We need a candidate group. So everybody kind of goes to a certain group – like the candidate group, that’s the only people that will contact the candidate so that way, we don’t have like 30 or 40 people contacting them.”
There also is a group assigned to research issues so that the students’ questions are focused on matters specifically related to the school district and the Legislature.
He told each class early in the semester, “We’re going to hold the debate. And that’s it. I tell them, ‘This is what we’ve done in the past. And we want to keep that going.’ And then they pretty much do everything. I really don’t contact anybody. That’s all them. I don’t really talk to anybody at school unless I need to. It’s all of them. They do it all.”
Seniors comprise about 90% of each class.
Two students have been assigned to asking the candidates questions in each forum “because it gets a little daunting” to have just one student asking all the questions, Waddell said, thus ensuring “they always have a friend up there.”
“But they’ll be asking all the questions, and we’ll have a chance for the public to write questions beforehand and we’ll select a few of those,” Waddell said.
To ensure things go smoothly, Waddell conducts a run-through for each forum.
That “rehearsal” includes a review of the questions.
“We decide as a class if that’s a good question,” Waddell said, adding that he steps in when a question might not relate to the job the candidates are seeking.
For example, students may raise matters in the legislative forum that really fall under the federal government.
“If it’s more of a federal question, I’ll say, ‘you don’t want that because they won’t be able to answer it because that’s a federal issue.”
“So sometimes the students struggle with that,” he added. “Sometimes they think that the legislative district is going to be able to handle a federal issue.”
But such struggles are part of the learning process for the students as well, and Waddell can think of few better exercises to ground the students in the functions of different government entities and their responsibilities, the art of vetting candidates for public office and the responsibilities of citizens and the electoral process.
“I’ve had students come back a couple years later, they still talk about their experience,” Waddell said, “and how valuable it was. It makes them have to talk to adults and makes some of them talk in front of other people. They have to be organized and that forces them to create a timeline and stay on top of everybody’s responsibility. So, it’s really good in that regard.
“And we’re also learning about government. They are understanding school board issues. They’re understanding local issues here for Ahwatukee area. So it’s really good.”
And lest anyone think its drudgery, Waddell said the students “have a
lot of fun” organizing and executing the forums.
Asked whether he thinks they also make the students more engaged in society’s issues, Waddell replied, “I certainly would hope so. My goal is for them to be informed and understand and know who they could go talk to if something was bothering them, if they want a light changed, or they want a road widened, or whatever they want.
“They now know, ‘oh, I can actually go talk to this person and they should be able to help me.’ It’s good that way because they now understand how the system works and they can go do something about it.”
Waddell hopes non-students in the community take advantage of the forums.
“We would love to have anybody come. We’ve got about 800 seats and we would love to fill them.”
