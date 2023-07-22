Foundation pins high hopes on upcoming events

Proceeds from two upcoming Armer Foundation for Kids fundraisers are needed by the Ahwatukee-based nonprofit to continue helping area families whose children are battling extreme medical conditions.
On Saturday, July 29, Armer Foundation hosts their inaugural Casino Night at another Ahwatukee nonprofit – Lights, Camera, Discover at 4825 E. Warner Road.
From 6-10 p.m. guests can choose from an array of games of chance like poker, blackjack and craps, along with a silent auction and a variety of libations and appetizers from Vine Tavern & Eatery.
Tickets – ranging from the $50 “Conservative Buy-In” to the $500 “Whale Buy-In” – include a graduated number of chips and drink tickets based on purchase amount.
A $100 “Low Stakes” and $200 “High Roller” option also are available at ArmerFoundation.org.
Casino Night is meant to be an “all-in-for fun” fundraiser – and a necessary one as donations to the nonprofit continue to slide. hampering its mission “to easing the financial burdens of families with children battling extreme medical conditions.”
This includes donations from individuals as well as corporate entities.
The loss of income comes as the Armer Foundation for Kids is assisting more children and their families than ever before in its four years of existence.
Ahwatukee residents Jennifer and Matthew Armer, owners of Armer Air, an HVAC business also headquartered in Ahwatukee, founded the nonprofit.
It came after the couple attempted on their own to help families in need.
“My husband Matt was the driving force behind me, giving me the courage to start a nonprofit. I was already helping out where I could, but seeing what these families face, I felt it wasn’t fair that they have to go into medical debt just to make sure they can take care of their child,” Jennifer said.
“The first family we were able to help as a nonprofit were sisters, Keira and Olivia, both diagnosed with MLD (Metachromatic leukodystrophy) who had to be sent to Italy for gene therapy to save Keira and help her older sister, Olivia,” she recalled.
“I met them through a friend of mine and we’ve been going strong ever since.”
She said Armer Foundation for Kids is introduced to new families in several ways.
They can include referrals from “a friend of a friend,” she said, or “another Armer Family tells them, another nonprofit or the social worker tells them about us through the hospitals and hospice.”
While monetary donations slide, the number of Kids listed on the foundation’s website, rises.
“We currently have 18 ‘Armer Kids,’ the most we’ve had,” said Jennifer. “It’s such a good thing to help these many kids and yet funds have been very limited.”
Each of the kids’ ages newborn to 17, is listed on the website along with their backstories. Only first names are used for the sake of privacy.
The Armer Foundation has faced hard times before, registering as a 501c3 not-for-profit in November 2019, just four months before the pandemic.
The couple persevered, even opening a thrift store in October 2020.
“I had to find creative ways to bring in the funds,” Jennifer explained.
That thrift store proved popular, and yet the time required for tending the store and accepting and sorting donations that sold at bargain prices, diverted her from more lucrative fundraising possibilities.
It was shuttered last September to allow Armer to pursue partnerships with area businesses, large and small.
That appeared to be improving the bottom line, until recently.
“Corporate donations have been down for the past year. With the economy the way it is, companies are just holding onto their money a little tighter,” she said ruefully.
“There are so many benefits to being a corporate donor and those that do tend to give, donate to the larger nonprofits - which is great, don’t get me wrong; but it’s the local ones that are making the difference.”
Even small area businesses are a great help in several ways.
“We have different levels of sponsorships, or they can even provide an in-kind donation which can be used in a raffle at one of our fundraisers,” she said.
Armer admitted that amid the joys of seeing children improving in health, there are the heartbreaks when a child worsens or succumbs to their disease.
“The joy of the good news definitely outweighs the bad news, and that keeps me pushing,” she said. “When I see
the good that comes out of it, it pushes me harder.”
It is a road on which she plans to continue marching, getting assistance from her eight board members and other volunteers.
“As long as I have funds and as long as I’m breathing, I will do what I can for these kids,” she said.
On Sept. 23, the Shine Your Light 4th annual gala – the foundation’s major fundraising event – will be held.
Registration and pre-ticket sales are available now – and encouraged so the nonprofit can better plan.
Held at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass 5:30-10 p.m., the black tie-optional event is an evening of food, drinks, dancing to a live band, and moments of inspiration as some parents of Armer Kids tell their stories of how the foundation benefits their children as they battle life-threatening diseases.
Following a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner will be served. Phoenix-based recording artists ‘NineBall’ (cq) will provide live music for dancing following the short program.
More information on this is also available at ArmerFoundation.org.
Another popular fundraiser is the annual Dancing With The Stars event that features area business people paired with professional dancers from Ahwatukee’s Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Last year this event raised over $14,500.
The foundation also hosts periodic blood drives to help Armer Kids and others in need.
Through Armer Cares, the homegrown nonprofit helps the Banner and Phoenix Children’s hospitals provide basic necessities for families, especially parents who find themselves unexpectedly needing to stay with their child for days at a time.
In collaboration with “child fife coordinators” at both hospitals, donations are provided to help them weather the stay – including travel-size shampoo, conditioner, hairbrushes, toothbrush and toothpaste. Infant toys and those for older children are also collected.
The hospitals’ wish lists of needed supplies are regularly updated on the Armer Foundation’s Facebook page.
