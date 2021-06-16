She began her job on Jan. 1 at the peak of COVID-19‘s winter spike and has guided Kyrene School District as it inches toward normal.
But as she prepares for her first full school year at the district’s helm, Superintendent Laura Toenjes knows the road to normal is fraught with challenges
Along with her finance team led by Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann, Toenjes is walking a fiscal tightrope as the district balances the implications of an operating budget shortfall with its goal of maximizing services to more than 13,000 kids.
She and another team led by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Susie Ostmeyer are studying the results of this spring’s AZMerit tests as Toenjes and Assistant Superintendent Mark Knight determine what might have to be done in the 2021-22 school year to address learning loss from the months of disruptions inflicted by the pandemic.
Then there are the current uncertainties of state funding created by the budget impasse in the state Legislature as well as the long-term financial implications of a chronic enrollment decline that has been exacerbated by COVID-19.
Atop all this, there’s the question that looms large in some parents’ minds for the coming year: what will the district do about facemasks?
Despite those challenges, Toenjes remains upbeat about Kyrene’s future and its ability to maintain its high academic reputation.
And she’s proud that Kyrene ended 2020-21 the way it did.
Asked what she’s proudest of since she replaced Dr. Jan Vesely, Toenjes replied:
“I think that our work has continued is number one for me. We still were teaching children the entire time regardless of whether we were doing it through a Zoom or doing it in the classroom.
"We were still planning for instruction; we were still identifying kids’ needs; we were still having our regular principal meetings. We tried to keep business as usual for the most part. I think that is something I’m very proud of – and the fact that we stayed consistent in our messaging.”
Toenjes said the politics of COVID-19 – primarily involving masks – caught her off-guard in some respects but she is gratified the administration and Kyrene Governing Board were resolute.
“We have said all along, we would not get into the politics of this,” she said. “People can call us every day and they can say we’re, you know, making decisions based on politics but we’ve stayed very, very consistent from what Dr. Vesely set in motion a year and a half ago to where we are today.
“The same decisions are being made based on the same process. So, CDC releases guidance, Maricopa County reviews that with the State Department of Health. They may change their guidance, our emergency management team comes together, we look at it, we discuss it. We sit on it. We throw out ideas based on that and then we come back and we make recommendations….We say here’s how we understand all this new guidance, here’s what Kyrene is doing.”
Still, Toenjes explained that as Vesely’s second in command, she largely was shielded from most of the public reaction during the most turbulent months of the pandemic.
“I think one of the surprises for me was the amount of communication, if you will, whether it be email, phone calls, just piling in; everybody wanting to tell you how they feel about everything and tell you everything you’re doing wrong,” she said. “And of course, everything is so divisive right now.”
She conceded surprise by “how time-consuming that piece of the role is – that takes you away from doing the real work.”
Stating “I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about going forward,” Toenjes said she wants to figure out a way that she is “making sure people feel valued and their voices are heard” without letting “hundreds and hundreds of emails” divert her attention from Kyrene's primary mission.
Answering emails with emails isn’t necessarily an answer, she added.
“It seems much more effective once we pick up the phone and actually have a conversation,” she said. “So much gets lost in the writing or the misunderstanding….I think we’re going to have to think about this from a larger scale perspective because I don’t see this going away.”
Last week’s governing board meeting offered another reminder of the rocky road to normal.
Holding its first meeting since March 2020 when the public could attend in person – and without masks if attendees are vaccinated – the board heard from three people who spoke at the podium and another 22 parents whose emails were read.
The first person who spoke asked that masks be made optional in the coming school year and the third person who spoke echoed that plea. Of the 22 emails, 12 demanded masks be made optional. In all, only one speaker and one email praised the district’s leadership during the pandemic and the other emails focused on matters that had nothing to do with masks.
The board is prohibited from answering people who address it at meetings, but Toenjes had earlier noted the issue of mandatory or optional masks for children inside school buildings is yet unresolved. Masks became optional for kids outside on campus last month.
Another surprise in fielding all those calls and emails, Toenjes said, has been “the misinformation, the assumptions that get made...People say things and I’m always
like ‘what are you’re talking about?’”
“People will write in and say ‘how dare you’ and they’ll list this long list of things we’re doing and I’m like ‘we’re not doing any of that,’” she said.
“If our community has a misconception about what we are doing, we have to make sure that they have the right information and so it’s just figuring out how to get that information to the right people at the right time.”
And it’s not just parents she’s hearing from.
“The reality is there’s a lot of people in our community that may not have kids in Kyrene. And we actually hear from a lot of them. That was the other surprise – how many people write us that don’t even have children in Kyrene that want to tell us how they feel about how the schools should be.”
On the other hand, Toenjes said she is proud of – and grateful for – her “really strong relationship” with the governing board.
“I think my relationship with the board also is something I feel really good about,” Toenjes said. “We don’t always agree as the entire group, right? I mean, just like anybody: when you put five or six people together, we have to talk through things. But it’s a really respectful board to work with and we value each other’s input and that’s really important.
"They respect each other’s time. They respect each other’s views. And they’ve been really, really nice for me to work with.”
Toenjes already has begun embracing some of the routine activities that had been shelved by her predecessor because of the pandemic.
She was able to resume on-site visits to the district’s 25 campuses for the in-person presentation in the last quarter of quarterly “Kyrene Values Teachers” awards.
“It was lovely,” Toenjes said. “And the teachers were so cute. They’d say, ‘Can I hug you because I’m fully vaccinated?'”
She’s looking forward to the resumption of other activities that had been routine until the pandemic.
“We still have not made the decision on masks inside past summer school at this point,” Toenjes said. “I think that’s what we’re really waiting for CDC guidance, to see what they say and see where the county goes with it.
“But some of the decisions we have made,” she said, referring to the lifting of cohorting rules that kept kids pretty much staying only with their classmates and being forbidden from mingling with kids from other classrooms or grades.
“We were probably the model district for contact-tracing and quarantining – the county would tell us that frequently. But we will definitely still
be notifying families if their child was exposed.”
Vaccinated district employees no longer have to wear masks inside or outside buildings as long as children are not present and all children will have access to free meals. Parents also can choose between in-classroom learning or the Kyrene Digital Academy for 2021-22.
Toenjes said she also envisions the return of student assemblies – at least outside – but noted, “There’s not a lot of guidance right now on the event sizes.”
“We’ve told schools ‘start planning and we think you can resume those activities as much as possible.' Inside, we anticipate being able to do activities. We just may have some protocols that we need to implement around there and we’re just kind of waiting to see what that guidance says.”
“But we are going to do our best to get back to as much of normalcy when it comes to activities as possible.”
One thing she won’t be able to do this year is resurrect the back-to-school teacher assemblies that Vesely had at Mountain Park Community Church a week or so before students started filing onto campuses. Instead, she believes, a “video kick-off” seems more like this year.
“Even pre-pandemic, that’s such a busy week and so partly out of respect for staff time, that was already going to change dates,” she added. “So maybe if we push it later in the year, there will be a better opportunity of it happening. That would be nice and kind of a little bit of a ‘state of a state of the district,’ where we’re at.”
As Toenjes said at last week’s governing board meeting, “We are actively right now…preparing for the 2021-22 school year and what are going to be the best ways to make sure that we can provide a safe, strong learning environment that meets the needs of all of our students.” ′
