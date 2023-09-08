In the waning minutes of the bizarre game, which included a pair of safeties and special teams mishaps, quarterback Zach Brown sparked a methodical final drive to propel the Desert Vista Thunder over the gritty Valley Vista Monsoon, escaping with the first of the season in a 18-17 comeback thriller.
Brown, with receiver Roan Martinez and company, put together their best drive of the night and marched deep into Monsoon territory in the waning minutes. Martinez said he wasn’t worried about scoring during the final drive.
“I knew we were going to come together,” he said. “I felt the energy, the rhythm was building.”
Then with under a minute left, Brown connected with Mekhi Toms to cap off the drive on a 7-yard score, bringing Desert Vista within one.
However, coach Scooter Molander decided to use the momentum his team had and go for the win. With the game and the Thunder's first win of the season on the line, Brown again found Caden Leonard open in the flat.
The decision to go for two came at a surprise to some players, Toms being one of them.
“I was surprised,” Toms said. “I thought we were going to let our defense come back on, but coach is bold and coach knows we can get it.”
Molander wanted it and he got it.
“Both for the touchdown and the two-point conversion, confident, real confident,” he said. “I felt like we had the momentum at that point in the game, and I didn’t want to give it back. I didn’t want any adjustments. I felt like let’s win it right now because we have the control, we have the ball and we were confident in the call.”
Brown shared the confidence Molander had on the final drive, knowing his group had it in the and he’s seen it happen in practice.
“We knew the situation,” Brown said. “All glory to God we all came and were confident and we knew exactly what we had to do so it was just a matter of going out there and doing it. We freed ourselves because it was now or never.”
While it wasn’t pretty, the Thunder found a way to earn their first win of the season and first for Molander as coach.
“Sometimes when you have to, you find a way.”
Mountain Pointe was riding high after its vacation game to California, where it took care of Palm Desert 31-15.
Coming into their with Sept. 8 matchup against Centennial, the Pride's hopes were even higher, as they finally had both their star running backs Christian Clark and Randle Parker on the field together to lead the offense.
However, that momentum was short lived, as they ran into a buzzsaw in the Centennial Coyotes, falling 35-0 in their week 3 game.
“We just didn’t execute,” Head Coach Eric Lauer said. “We didn’t execute the game plan at the level that we wanted …. You have to be able to execute against good teams.”
Centennial scored early and often, taking a 13-0 lead at the half and only building it from there.
The Coyotes offense limited Clark and Parker. All game long, multiple Centennial defenders were in the backfield and group tackling Clark and Parker.
“Those kids ran hard; they ran really hard and had a couple of nice runs,” Taylor said. “But overall, our kids took the game plan and ran it to perfection.”
Being forced to pass on numerous of occasions, Pride quarterback Robert Knorr couldn’t convert on the opportunities, giving the ball back to Centennial often.
With an influx in opportunity, the Coyotes jumped on them, scoring three more times throughout the rest of the game.
The first and second scores came in the third quarter being caused both against Mountain Pointe’s special teams unit. The first being a bad snap on a punt where the ball sailed over the punter’s head and was recovered by Marcus Logan for the score.
The second coming on another Mountain Pointe punt, where Carter picked up a rolling ball and took it up the left sideline for a 70-yard return score — capped with a converted two-point attempt.
The last score came in the proverbial garbage time of the game, with running back Sa’Mar Turner bulldozing his way into the end zone for a one-yard score — giving the final score of 35-0.
Although a lopsided score, Lauer feels that the team he has now is still capable of making a push for the playoffs, and that they will learn from this loss, to make that expectation a reality.
“You allow these games to put a little hair on your chest to build confidence as we continue our journey down the road,” Lauer said. “That’s what this game did for us. We told (the players) early on in the season that the group we had last year gifted them with a tougher schedule this year.
“That’s what it is, and we are going to be around at the end of the season and get a playoff berth. This was one of those roadblocks, but we did a lot of growth from it.”
