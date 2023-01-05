Senator Bowie prepares for life as Citizen Bowie

Come noon next Monday, Jan. 9, state Sen. Sean Bowie will be officially adding “former” to that title as he hands over the seat he’s held for six years to Rep. Mitzi Epstein.
It will be a bittersweet moment for Bowie, a 2002 Mountain Pointe High alumnus who left his job in 2016 as senior analyst in the Arizona State University Provost’s Office to run in what was then Legislative District 18 (now 12), which covers Ahwatukee, north and west Chandler and part of Tempe.
“I love my job,” he said in an interview. “I’m going to miss it a lot. I just moved all my stuff out of my office the other day, which was pretty emotional.”
Bowie opted not to run last year in a district where he and his Democratic colleagues in the House have maintained firm control since their election in 2016.
They have handily won in a district where independent and Democratic registered voters outnumber their GOP counterparts.
Partisan battles, however, weren’t Bowie’s thing.
Even before he was first sworn in January 2017, he said, “I’m not going to be a bomb thrower. I want to work with people.”
That included Republican people.
Bowie in his tenure won passage of seven bills – the most by any Democrat in the Republican-dominated Legislature – because of his bipartisan efforts.
After his election, he said one of his role models for his work as a legislator was former Chandler lawmaker Bob Robson, a Republican.
“You’ll never see me protesting at the Capitol,” Bowie said in 2016. “To me it’s about being in a room working on the policies that are important to me and really trying to extract a good result.”
Many of those results involved education.
He fought for more funding and a restoration of funding streams that had been taken away from K-12 public schools and the state’s universities.
He also pioneered the state’s first laws aimed at addressing teen mental health.
Prompted in part by a rash of suicides among Valley high school and college students, Bowie’s first successful piece of legislation was a bill requiring suicide awareness and prevention training for all teachers and school staff whose work involved students in 6th through 12th grade.
He also sponsored a bill, which passed, that provides additional protections for families that declare bankruptcy.
Bowie also counts the current state budget among his successes.
“Everyone points to that budget
this year as a huge success,” said Bowie, who helped craft the spending plan that needed Democrats’ support because too many Republican lawmakers opposed one aspect of the budget or another.
“I would argue it was a huge success, because it was so bipartisan,” Bowie said.
He also counts among his successes his relationships with more moderate Republicans that “helped kill hundreds of bills that I thought were bad.”
“I built a lot of coalitions on both sides of the aisle and worked behind the scenes and was pretty proud of what we did,” Bowie said.
While building those coalitions in the Legislature, Bowie also listened to his constituents.
When he first ran for the job in 2016, he estimated he had knocked on 12,000 doors. He then decided after his election he’d knock on more.
“Part of me has to do that,” he said at the time. “I want to keep talking to people and hear what they have to say. I want to tell them I am their senator and this is what I am working on and find out how they feel about it.”
He visited every one of the 45 public and charter schools in his district multiple times.
“I place a high priority on these visits,” he said after completing his first round of visits.
He explained he had several reasons for the visits: he wanted to see first-hand what students were doing; he wanted teachers and administrators to talk about the impact of the state’s chronic underfunding of education; and he wanted to thank the faculties and staff for their hard work.
In his waning months as a legislator, Bowie also has been hard at work – much of it involving education in one way or another.
He just completed a report for the Common Sense Institute with former Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels on how Arizona can address the crisis in affordable housing.
He has continued at ASU as professor of practice in the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions.
And he’s completing work on an executive MBA that he expects to receive in May.
Asked what he intends to do, Bowie said he still considers himself ready to return to the Capitol now that Katie Hobbs has been inaugurated as governor since she could theoretically call a special session of the outgoing Legislature to address the Aggregate Expenditure Limit.
But Hobbs has decided no special session is needed and apparently had only considered one might be to resolve a conflict involving two different abortion bans.
The constitutional cap on school district spending threatens to wreak havoc in the final quarter of the current school year because districts will not be allowed to spend a total $1.4 billion of money they already have.
Two thirds of both legislative chambers are needed to either waive the cap for this year or eliminate it altogether and Bowie, like others, believed the chances of that happening were better before the new crop of lawmakers takes over.
“The Republican caucus is going to be more conservative,” Bowie said, admitting he’s seen both sides drift steadily away from the bipartisanship he has long championed.
“I think there’s been more excitement for candidates who are, you know, a little more partisan, and talk less about bipartisanship,” Bowie said, adding that he believes bipartisan approaches to the state’s biggest problems will become necessary since Hobbs provides a brake on more radical Republican measures.
“Every bill that’s going to come out the Legislature these next two years needs to be bipartisan because you got to have a Democratic governor sign off on it,” he said. “So I think that’s a welcome change. I think having both sides of the table leads to better outcomes.”
Personally, Bowie wants to focus on the personal life he said he’s largely sacrificed for six years.
He said he turned down suggestions that he run for the Phoenix City Council seat that represents Ahwatukee and that he also was asked to consider running for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in 2024.
He’s not ruling out another foray into politics, however, though he explained:
“I think for now, kind of my chief focus is to build a life outside of politics because as you know, this job is very all-encompassing, and took up the vast majority of my time…I’ve been so focused on that and less focused on my personal life and being more financially secure and all that.
“So the goal is having a life outside of politics, who knows, maybe buy a house one of these days and start a family and all those things that I’ve neglected during my time in the Senate. I want to be in a place where I have a life outside of politics. If it doesn’t happen, that’s fine. If it does happen, great. But I’ve got other things to focus on and spend time on other than just politics.”
Then, he added, that on the other hand, “Never say never.”
