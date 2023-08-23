Holiday display group is now Light Up Ahwatukee

The organization that for a quarter century had been responsible for the holiday lights display on Chandler Boulevard has rebranded itself to take on a broader civic mission aimed at elevating a sense of community in Ahwatukee.
The Festival of Lights organization is officially no more.
In its place, the six people who currently comprise the nonprofit’s board recently voted to become Light Up Ahwatukee.
Its mission will include supporting other community charities, maintaining the Festival of Lights Kick-Off party the Saturday before Thanksgiving as well as the springtime Wine and Beer Festival and possibly starting new community-wide events down the road.
The rebranding also clears up some confusion in the community over the difference between the now-defunct Festival of Lights group and The Foothills HOA when it came to responsibility for fundraising for the lights display along the medians of Chandler Boulevard between 24th Street and Desert Foothills Parkway.
That confusion emerged in a series of posts on the Ahwatukee 411 Facebook site after the Foothills HOA sent a fundraising solicitation to its 4,200 homeowners as it approaches a deadline of Aug. 31 to raise $50,000 for this year’s display.
Under a 2021 agreement with the now-defunct Festival of Lights group, the Foothills HOA has been responsible for setting up, tearing down and funding the electric bill for the lights display.
The homeowners association contributes $50,000 to the estimated $130,000-$150,000 cost of the display and the Foothills Club West Association has traditionally kicked in $25,000.
The Foothills HOA then relies on some major sponsors – including Safeway and San Tan Ford – as well as small contributions to make up the difference.
In all, the HOA hopes to raise $50,000 by next week. Foothills resident Carrie McNeish, who is helping to lead the fundraising effort, said the HOA needs to know before September how much it has for the display.
Most of the cost involves City of Phoenix fees for permits and traffic control along Chandler Boulevard during set-up and tear-down, she said.
Moreover, McNeish added, the display itself can’t be done by amateurs, especially given the fact that a crane must be used for some of the lights
“It’s a very big expense,” McNeish said. “We need to know how much money we have in the pot so that when we go out to bid, we know how much money we have to spend.”
Checks for the lights display should be made it out to the Foothills Community Association with “Foothills Holiday Lights Donation” in the memo field. Mail it to: RealManage, Attn: Cathy Van Galder, 3930 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85248.
While Light Up Ahwatukee will continue to financially support the lights display, its board has bigger goals, according to board President Maria Reyes-Smith and member Morgan Vanderwall.
For one thing, Vanderwall said, “We are now going to be more focused on other community charitable organizations, in addition to the Lights.”
She said the group decided to “keep the word ‘light’ in the name…because with ‘light up,’ you can interpret it in many ways. We can bring happiness. We can bring joy to the community.”
The group has launched a new website – LightUpAhwatukee.org – that partly helps residents understand the difference between its role and the role the Foothills HOA plays in the lights display.
“We really really don’t want the community to be confused” when it comes to the holiday lights display, Vanderwall said, saying Light Up Ahwatukee and Foothills HOA have a partnership to maintain that tradition.
But the Light Up Ahwatukee site also “will have a list of events that we’re going to start planning for the community.”
Two of those events are the traditional ones started years ago by the old Festival of Lights group – the Beer and Wine Festival and the Kick-Off Party.
The party had been cancelled in 2021 for various reasons and last year returned with a different date and different focus.
Instead of being held the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, the event was moved to the Saturday before the holiday. This year, it will run 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 18.
The group also added more local artisans and crafters selling their wares – and potential holiday gifts – to get away from what one organizer called booths with businesses "handing out brochures or trying to get people to sign up.
Vandewall said about 10,000 people attended last year’s Kick-Off Party and that the Beer and Wine Festival – moved from June to April this year – was “very successful.”
She said the group also will be changing the Kick-Off Party's name – possibly to "Holiday Festival – and is continuing to ponder what other features can be added to that event.
Reyes-Smith and Vanderwall said Light Up Ahwatukee also wants to put more of a spotlight on other local organizations and said it could launch other community-wide events as time goes by.
“We have so many cool stories and happenings and charities and local businesses and stuff in Ahwatukee that we kind of really want to make it our mission to highlight more of those,” Vandewall said.
“By having this new name and new vision, we can do more,” she continued, adding the group wants to restore a sense of community in Ahwatukee that newer residents likely never experienced.
Light Up Ahwatukee has also named its "charity partner" for 2023: the Junior League of Phoenix, a longtime organization of women "committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable," Vanderwall said. More about the group can be found at jlp.org.
Proceeds from the holiday festival will benefit the Junior League of Phoenix and the Foothills Community Association.
Reyes-Smith, an engineer who has lived in Ahwatukee for 17 years, got involved with the reconstituted board of the now-defunct Festival of Lights in 2019 partly because she is a certified sommelier and could lend her expertise to planning the Beer and Wine Festival. She also teaches wine education classes and has established relationships with many restaurants in the community.
She said she joined initially because her three children had attended the Kick-Off Party from the time they were very young and that she and her husband also enjoyed the past beer-and-wine events.
She said that she's energized, as are the rest of the board members, by the new name and mission of the group.
“I’ve been attending all these events. I’ve loved them,” Reyes-Smith said. “I enjoyed every moment of them and I can give back now and be part of planning them.”
The other board members are: Kimberly Bolton, Christianne Acosta, Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber President Andy Hayes, Kristi Ohman and Vanderwall.
As Light Up Ahwatukee continues to develop, it has three pressing needs for volunteers to join its board, Vanderwall said.
The board is seeking an event logistics committee lead who would coordinate "all the moving parts involved in ensuring events go smoothly."
“We already have the park locked down and we have the stage locked down,” Vanderwall said, “but we really need someone to come in and be the visionary and in charge of logistics.”
The board also needs a food truck committee lead and a special events committee lead. The latter would coordinate "extra event categories for the Holiday Festival such as the motorcycle parade, dog costume contest," she explained,
“We’re prepared as a board to work together to make it happen but ideally, we would love for someone to come on board and just kind of embrace it and be in charge of it,” Vanderwall said.
But Vanderwall hopes other residents will find the time and passion to join the board, which also is will be needing a lot of volunteers for the soon-to-be-renamed Kick-Off Party.
The Festival of Lights organization was founded in 1995 by three women who wanted to keep the lights display on Chandler Boulevard that had been set up by homebuilder Del Webb to attracted buyers to the Foothills community.
One of those women, Janyce Hazlett, said she and her two friends, Susan Ballman and Dawn McGraw were saddened when Del Webb ended the promotional display and so they decided at a holiday party in 1994 to create a new effort to keep the lights burning in December.
As time went on, they created the beer and wine festival and Kick-Off Party to raise the money needed to run the display.
Both events will now help Light Up Ahwatukee support both its charity partner of the year and Foothills HOA's costs for the light display.
In a 2020 interview with AFN, Hazlett recalled how the Festival of Lights, by then organized as a nonprofit, worked feverishly to raise money for the display.
“During the early 2000’s, our primary sponsors were Realtors, title companies, medical and dental offices and various local businesses,” she said.
“The monies raised at these events went directly to fund the lights and we were fortunate many folks from these companies, from schools and lots of community supporters became involved and joined committees or just showed up to take on any tasks,” Hazlett said, adding:
“Although there were some challenging years during the recession and our sponsors thinned out somewhat, most returned in recent years and seem proud to be supporters.”
The FOL soon partnered with other charities for help and support. Every year, for their volunteer efforts and auction contributions related to the beer and wine event and Kick-Off Party, three charities were selected to share a portion of the proceeds.
Once Hazlett moved to East Mesa after the 2020 Kick-Off Party, a new version of the Festival of Lights organization emerged that included Reyes-Smith. Vanderwall signed on as it began planning last year's Kick-Off Party.
Hazlett its excited about Light Up Ahwatukee, stating, "I am thrilled to see the new organization evolving into a vital community entity, focusing on events and charitable efforts benefiting Ahwatukee."
"The resilience and growth of the volunteer base (which now encompasses some adults who attended as children), exhibits the strength and determination of people who realize the importance of community and tradition"
