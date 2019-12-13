Another drive for toys also is being undertaken by the Kyrene Foundation for its annual Winter Wonderland, a special Christmas celebration held annually in December at the Kyrene School District headquarters.
The all-volunteer effort last year helped the foundation give gifts to more than 257 needy families in the district with 933 children.
Unwrapped donations of new items are being accepted 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Kyrene headquarters on the northwest corner of Kyrene and Warner Roads, Tempe; and Unwrapped Donations are welcome at the following locations: Keller Williams Realty, Sonoran Living, 15905 S. 46th Street, Ahwatukee 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Gifts for pre-teen boys and girls are the most needed and the deadline for donations is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Gifts also can include wireless headphones, toddler & baby toys, remote-control cars, action figures, ethnic Barbie and other dolls, skateboards and scooters, bikes, Slime, Blume and LOL dolls, baby shark toys, Dreamworks dragons, Pomsies lumies, LEGO Star Wars/Boost, LEGO Frozen/Disney, Mega Mystery Treasure Chest, Nerf Blaster and gift cards.
Volunteer also are needed to wrap gifts and help distribute them at the Dec. 16 event.
Sign up at kyrenefoundation.org/event/toy-drive.
