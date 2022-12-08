Tempe Union board member has a lot to juggle

Imagine being a student with three majors, holding a part-time job and a position as vice president of a school district governing board.
This is Arizona State University senior and Ahwatukee native Armando Montero’s life.
Montero has three majors – political science, economics and mathematics – and is the vice president of the Tempe Union Governing Board.
“I have a part-time job, and finding the time to do my homework and go to classes is hard for me,” he said. “I have other friends who work part-time jobs while being a student, and we all struggle.”
Having to juggle all these responsibilities can be challenging.
“It’s definitely tough,” he said. “It’s taken a lot of trying to find that rhythm and being able to find a balance.”
He said that the primary way he can balance everything is by being very intentional about setting boundaries with the school board about what he can and cannot do that week.
“You know: ‘I’m not in the right headspace; let’s take maybe take a step back this week, I’ll get back into it next week,’” he recalled as his responses sometimes while at other times “just having very open communication with the other members of the board” help him to juggle his educational and board responsibilities.
While Montero said that being on the board has been one of the most rewarding and best experiences of his life, he said he has faced many challenges along the way.
“A lot of the first couple of months of the campaign involved a lot of people questioning me as an individual and saying, ‘You know, you are, you’re too young for this, you don’t know what you’re talking about.’”
He turned this around and demonstrated how important it is for a young person to be on the board because he understands students.
Fellow board member Berdetta Hodge, said, “Armando is the perfect person for the role that he is in on our board because he can understand things from the perspective of the students; he only graduated high school three years ago, so he is well-versed in the mind of high schoolers.”
Montero is a 2019 alumnus of Desert Vista High School.
“I believe that there were a lot of people that doubted what Armando would be able to do as a vice president, even some of the board members,” Hodge said. “But he has grown into an amazing leader that we all have so much respect for.”
As for his experience with the other members of the board, Montero said, “There are times that we might disagree on something, but at the end of the day, once we’re done with the meeting, you know, we can go back to just being good friends, and I am so very grateful for that.”
