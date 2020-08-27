Tempe Union began virtual classes for all students Aug. 3 and so far, it’s working out under the current less-than-ideal circumstances impacting students across the state.
That’s the verdict from Desert Vista High School Principal Michael Deignan and Mountain Pointe foreign language teacher and gifted learning coordinator Mary Boatright.
“Considering the circumstance, we feel good about the start of the year,” said Deignan. “Our focus on synchronous, live interaction with students right out of the gate has been the key to success.”
In order to combat “the personal, individual interaction that is easier to deliver when you are physically with students,” Diegnan said that “they went with the next best thing – synchronous instruction through the use of technology.”
“It was very important to make a connection with students in a more direct way than we were able to do last spring,” he said, adding:
“Initial concerns had to do with our ability to successfully connect technologically through Google Meet and the use of laptops. That was somewhat of unknown territory for us, given the scale we were talking about with nearly 3,000 students at DV. However, for the most part, the technology is working and is getting better as we go.”
The same seems true at Mountain Pointe, according to Boatright.
“Our district has done its best to provide students with the resources they need, such as laptops, and many teachers – myself included – took classes over the summer that the district designed to help us with online learning,” recounted Boatright.
“I have had to change some things so they fit better in an online format,” she said, “but Schoology allows me to capture not only written work but spoken work as well.”
“With Google Meet, students can unmute their mics when prompted to do so and answer questions in both English and Spanish,” she added.
“It is a little awkward in that you sometimes have to be reminded to mute or unmute your mic, but we will get better at this as time goes on.”
Despite some concerns that students wouldn’t be getting the same quality education remotely as they did in the physical classroom, the change has not minimized the role of teachers nor made it any easier, she said.
“It is a lot of work because I am creating content along with lesson plans,” remarked Boatright, “We all will be working more as teachers because this is new territory and all our lesson plans need to fit into an online virtual in-person platform.”
“If there was one thing I needed more than anything,” she continued, “it would be more time to be able to create content.
Regardless of digital classrooms, in many ways school is back in session as usual.
“I cannot tell you how happy I am to be able to be with my students safely and to feel like I am teaching as closely to a traditional setting as possible,” Boatright said. “I appreciate that I had the choice to decide to work from home or from school.”
Boatright explained that her teaching style did not go out the window simply because she is not in the same room as her students.
“Good classroom norms fit just as well into an online platform,” she said. “You just have to connect with your kids and have them understand that they are still in a classroom even though they are home and their teacher is at home or at school,”
“For example, in my traditional classroom, if students asked to use the restroom and were gone for more than five minutes, they knew to quietly ask their neighbor what we were doing so they could get up to speed with the class,” explained Boatright.
“If students walk away from their computers, they know be prepared to ask a question in the chat if they missed what we are doing. So far I have not had any issues with protocol.”
“I am sure the longer we teach and learn on this platform, the more things will come up that we need to address. At this point, though, things have worked out well. I have not had to deal with the things I thought could happen,” she remarked.
Though schools look different right now, Boatright is not concerned about students falling behind in their education.
“It is true that we will be catching kids up this year but the kids I have in my classes are ready to be in school and learn,” she remarked.
“I asked all my kiddos how they felt about virtual in-person learning, and most of them said they felt good about how it has been organized for them,” she explained.
“They appreciated that their teachers incorporated learning how to use Schoology to its fullest – like how to submit an assignment, how to post on a discussion board, how to use other sites within Schoology.”
“They like that they have a connection to school, their classmates, and their teachers,” she said. “Most just want to get back to a traditional setting – but only when it is safe to do so.”
