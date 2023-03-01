Police identify student in Mt. Pointe threats probe

The Mountain Pointe High School community and Tempe Union administration were breathing a sigh of relief last week after police identified a student who had been posting online threats against the school since mid-January.
Principal Tomika Banks told students and families on Feb. 22 that a “suspect in the social media threats against our campus has been identified and charges will be submitted by the Phoenix Police Department to the County Attorney’s office.”
Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower on Sunday provided no details about the case except to say, “The student was submitted for charges, no arrest was made.”
Two days earlier Bower told AFN, “Detectives are still working this actively and have been in good communication with the school administration. We also have a school resource officer on campus so any new information will be looked into.”
The day after her Feb. 22 email to her school community, Banks discontinued the elevated security that had been in place at Mountain Pointe since Jan. 30.
Since that date, students entering the building were subject to ID checks and bag inspections.
Banks’ email to parents also intimated that she had more than enough information from Phoenix Police to make her announcement and take other action as well.
“While I can’t share specific details with you, I can reassure you that this individual is no longer enrolled in our District,” she wrote.
In her announcement, Banks also thanked students, staff and parents “for your patience as we navigated this situation together as a community.
“Although this was a longer process than we would have liked, this situation was a good example of the mantra ‘see something, say something.’ All of the information and leads that our community provided were key to the investigation.
“By working together, we can ensure that the safety of our students and school remains at the forefront of all we do.”
“See Something Say Something” is a campaign started by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and later taken to a national level by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The campaign has been been embraced for years by many school districts, including Tempe Union and Kyrene, encouraging them to tell an adult when a classmate exhibits threatening behavior.
And during the anxious first few weeks, Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil expressed some satisfaction with the way the campaign has become part of the district’s psyche in emails he sent the governing board when the threats were first brought to his attention in January.
Copies of those emails were obtained by AFN through a state records law request.
In a Jan. 19 email to the board and subsequent communications to school staff and parents, Mendivil said the district that evening learned “of a rumor on Snapchat and Instagram which implies a threat against Mountain Pointe.”
He had sent the email about an hour after the first threat had been posted.
He said the district had notified both Phoenix and Tempe police, adding “the campaign effort around ‘If you see something, say something’ has really improved early and quick notification to staff.
“While at this early stage of discovery it doesn’t appear to be credible, we take all threats seriously,” he continued.
On Jan. 22, Mendivil notified the board that a second threat on the same two online platforms had been made from the same i.p. address.
He also told the board that police were notified again and that “poor Principal Banks’s email is bombarded with questions and concerns.
“We are uncertain of the credibility of this social media threat at this time but will be taking all threats seriously,” he wrote, adding an additional police presence would be added to the school in the form of an unmarked police vehicle parked outside Mountain Pointe.
On Jan.24, Mendivil began another email stating “I am frustrated with this situation” because yet another threat had been made by the illusive culprit.
He said he was frustrated by the lack of information from police and that he would be calling Mayor Kate Gallego the next day “if I don’t hear some informative message of progress.”
On Jan. 27, Mendivil told the board still another threat had been posted but that administrators patrolling the school hallways were “talking to students and the atmosphere was relatively calm and controlled.”
He added that he had learned Instagram was cooperating with police and that the school had given investigators some leads “that they can now properly investigate and the culprit will be held accountable.”
On Jan. 30, the school began checking students’ backpacks and IDs as they entered the building.
That afternoon at a Circle K just a block from the school, a 14-year-old boy whom Mendivil identified in a Jan.31 email as a Mountain Pointe freshman sustained a non-life-threatening injury in a gun battle in the parking lot.
Police have discounted any connection between the threats and the shooting, which is still under investigation. One reason that Phoenix Police have forwarded the case to the County Attorney’s Office without making an actual arrest likely involves the substance of the threats.
Though they have not been disclosed, Mendivil’s emails appear to suggest that they were veiled threats that did not have specifics.
A law enforcement source who requested anonymity said that while they are not familiar with the Mountain Pointe case, very often threats made online without additional supporting evidence are referred to prosecutors for a determination while the investigating agency continues to conduct an investigation.
“Did officers find a weapon? Did the subject talk to friends? did they explicitly say what they were going to do and when? These are all things that have to be considered,” the source said.
Such referrals by police agencies to prosecutowrs also help authorites avoid any requirements for a timely trial since the “clock doesn’t start ticking” until after an arrest, the source noted.
