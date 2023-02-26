Council wants Phoenix prepared for water rate hikes

The Phoenix Water Services Department can show that its water and sewer rates are among the most affordable in the nation with several incentives that can help households cut their monthly bills.
Nonetheless, City Council members on Feb. 15 told Water Services Director Troy Hayes to map an extensive public information blitz to explain to homeowners why their water and sewer bills will likely each be going up again in October by 6.5% – and increase every year after that for at least the next five years.
Members of Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee stressed that such a campaign is especially critical this year because rate increases may not be the only factor affecting water bills.
To encourage conservation, the city also proposes to change the rate structure by lowering the number of monthly water usage units covered by the flat rate, called a “water allowance,” and increasing the number of units billed for actual usage.
The city also is considering including in monthly water bills an opt-out program for insurance that would cover homeowners’ cost of repairs up to $8,500 per break in their water and sewer lines between the water meter and home. Repairing those breaks is a homeowner’s responsibility.
The insurance programs currently cost homeowners who sign up for them $7.95 a month for water line coverage and $9.95 a month for sewer line coverage.
An official for the insurer told Council earlier this month that by including all single-family homes in the plan and billing them with their water bill, the cost would be $2.50 to $3 a month. Homeowners would be able to opt out of the coverage and avoid the fee.
Councilwoman Betty Guardado pressed for a more intensive and extensive public information campaign than Hayes had outlined and wants it done before Council votes on the rate restructure and increase. Council must approve the rate increases at least 60 days before they would take effect, likely in October.
“I think it’s very important we have dialogue with all our neighbors,” she said.
“It’s been a little confusing for all of us sitting up here that we’ve all got in briefings,” she continued. “I can only imagine what this is going to be like for our residents.
“Because if we really look at this, we’re looking to raise water rates, we’re looking to reduce the water allocation.We really have to go out there and
really explain that to folks. And then we’re also talking about raising waste water rates.
“So I think it’s important that we explain each component of this and why it’s important. I don’t think people are opposed to this. I just think that constituents don’t like it when we don’t explain things to them before we actually take an actual vote.”
Hayes had noted that department staffers would be at all neighborhood budget meetings in April and that they would appear before all village planning committees in April and May – although Guardado said some of those panels rarely meet and often many don’t attract that much general public interest.
But Hayes also showed he is prepared to make the department’s case for the rate increases, coming armed with a slew of charts to show how Phoenix compared favorably with most large and even some small cities on the household cost of water.
He also detailed the crippling impact inflation has exerted on the cost of materials vital to water purification and the city’s water delivery infrastructure.
And Hayes warned bypassing a rate increase “adds pressure to the fund balances, future rate increases or the capital program.”
Noting that “over the past 30 years, our customers have embraced conservation initiatives,” he said the changes in the rate structure and the increased rate “strike the balance between water conservation and affordability.”
He also said, “It is worth noting that many of the customers will be able to mitigate the impacts to the allowance change on their bill without investing in expensive appliances.”
He said homeowners can follow recommended outside water schedules posted on the city’s website and “fix all of the leaks in their homes.”
“They would reduce their water use by nearly four units a month – or double the maximum proposed changes in the allowance levels.”
He said guides to fix leaks and recommended irrigation schedules are available in several different methods, including texts.
And Hayes said too many households are “over-watering their landscaping.”
In addition, the city is planning to roll out additional incentives to households for conserving water, and therefore lowering their use and monthly cost.
Those incentives will include an enhanced toilet replacement program that provides a $75 credit for installing a water-saving irrigation system.
Hayes also said the city works with Arizona State University to provide free xeriscaping ideas to households that want to replace or reduce grass and other greenery.
“The department will then offer a home audit where we will come out and identify areas where water can be conserved,” he said, adding that elderly customers and those households that complete an audit would then be eligible for a $150 irrigation controller rebate.
Identifying leaks and installing an irrigation controller through the audit, he said, would reduce enough water usage to compensate many households for the higher rates.
The bottom line, Hayes added, is “that Phoenix’s water services are affordable, inflationary impacts are drastically affecting both the operating and capital budgets as seen throughout our industry in the water and the waste water capital program.”
Guardado noted one other area of concern –unpaid and delinquent water bills. She said the latest city report indicated some 6,000 households owed at least $4 million.
“I just think we just have to deal with that debt and figure out a plan with those residents and see how we can be helpful, what type of plans we can put them in so they can also pay down their debt,” she said, adding:
“I don’t think this is something any of us are saying that this is not overdue. We understand that. But at the same time, it just has to be a very comprehensive plan, very robust.”
“This is something that’s very delicate because we already have folks that are having a hard time paying their water bill so we just need to figure out how is it that we can be helpful with that. And with the summer months among us, it’s only gonna get worse.”
