The Club West Conservancy last week filed a Superior Court lawsuit against golf course owner The Edge and Shea Homes to prevent them from building houses on any part of the beleaguered site.
Meanwhile, the Foothills Club West Association Board may vote tomorrow, Dec. 9, on whether to appeal a judge’s ruling that the former board’s members improperly acquired the land use rights for the site. That ruling came on a lawsuit the Conservancy filed in spring 2020.
The Conservancy’s new suit asks a still-to-be-assigned judge to rule that Shea be precluded from changing the course’s Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions – which Conservancy attorney Francis Slavin contends “restricts the Golf Course Property to use as a golf course, driving range, recreational facilities related thereto, a golf pro shop and club house facility.”
The suit also asks that The Edge “be permanently enjoined from taking any act in furtherance of developing the golf course property for residential or other non-golf course related purposes” and asserts it is legally bound to use the site only for golf.
And it asserts that Shea Homes doesn’t even own the declarant rights to the golf course because it never signed an agreement to acquire them when it bought out the original developer of Club West.
Because the suit was filed last Thursday, no formal responses to the Conservancy’s assertions have been filed. Edge spokesman-partner Matt Shearer declined comment.
The four partners who comprise The Edge bought the course from Wilson Gee in 2019 for a reported $750,000 about a year after he had taken the property back from a would-be owner who had restored the site but then fell behind on city Water Services Department bills totaling more than $160,000.
Gee closed the course in 2016, saying he could no longer afford the cost of city potable water that at the time had risen to more than $750,000.
The Edge in January 2020 introduced a plan to restore the course and build a new clubhouse. But the owners said the only way that restoration could occur would be by selling three pieces of the course to Taylor Morrison for the construction of 164 single- and two-story houses.
That infuriated many of the approximate 350 homeowners, who paid premium lot prices of $60,000 to $80,000 to be next to the course. And as controversy rippled through the 2,700-home Club West community, Taylor Morrison pulled out of its deal with The Edge.
Since then, The Edge and a related entity, Community Land Solutions, reached out to the community for ideas on turning the site into a park, though they did not indicate how the conversion and ongoing maintenance would be paid for.
The Conservancy comprises homeowners who formed the nonprofit to fight any effort to build houses on the site, saying homes obstructed the mountain and desert views of many homeowners, particularly those with homes along the course’s perimeter.
In its lawsuit against The Edge, the Conservancy’s complaint presents two dozen pages of references to legal documents, newspaper ads and marketing materials that show how the golf course was an integral part of the pitch used by Club West’s developers to lure homebuyers.
“Foothills Club West was developed, marketed and sold by UDC-Foothills Limited Partnership as a golf course community with an 18-hole championship golf course at the heart of the community,” Slavin writes, quoting a 1990 newspaper announcement by the UDC Homes subsidiary that stated:
“The 6,883-yard, par-72 championship golf course and the 20,000 square-foot clubhouse will be the focal point of a 1,447-acre master planned community that will include 25 residential communities.”
UDC Homes, which was acquired by Shea Homes of Arizona in 1998, also owned the golf course property and its CC&Rs through a subsidiary and the lawsuit states those land use regulations “ensure that each golf course property owner operated and maintained” it as a golf course.
The suit references several newspaper accounts of Club West’s growth.
One story said, “The biggest draw for Club West residents is the view of the mountains and the golf course views. Every home has at least one window on the changing panorama, and many homes back right up to the greens.”
The lawsuit also contends that the golf course CC&Rs are referenced in home sales contracts to assure buyers they could trust that the site would always be used only for golf after 2008.
That contract language is pivotal to the suit’s contention that Shea Homes never executed a formal agreement with UDC to acquire the golf course declarant rights.
“The only potential remaining right, if any, of the declarant under the Golf Course CC&Rs was the right to enforce the use restriction…that was written into the Foothills Club West homeowners’ purchase contracts,” Slavin writes, adding:
“Through their purchase of lots and homes within the Foothills Club West master-planned community, each purchaser acquired the right, among others, to enforce the ‘use restriction’ to restrict the golf course property for golf course uses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.