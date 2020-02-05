City Councilman Sal DiCiccio has added his voice to the growing demand by a portion of Club West residents that its HOA board delay for at least a few months any action on the plan to turn over part of their golf course to a home builder.
Citing “significant neighborhood opposition” to the Edge Team’s proposal, DiCiccio last week told the board in a letter, “I believe it is in the best interests of everyone involved to take time right now to attempt to address in good faith their very legitimate concerns.”
He urged the board to ask the four investors and Taylor Morrison to meet with opponents “and give them time to discuss potential adjustments or alternatives.”
“After watching the years-long legal battle that has consumed the Ahwatukee Lakes community, I very much want to avoid seeing a similar situation – one that pits neighbor against neighbor – develop within Club West’s neighborhoods,” DiCiccio wrote.
“Encouraging a healthy dialogue between the proposed developers and the residents of Club West, I firmly believe, will lead to a better outcome for everyone,” he said.
The board has tentatively set its meeting this month for a decision on whether to put the Edge Team proposal before homeowners for a vote.
The investors have proposed construction of 162 single-story and two-story homes on three sections of the golf course; creating an 18-hole “precision course as well as a driving range and 18-hole putting course; and building a multi-use combination clubhouse/community center.
HOA board President Mike Hinz has said that the timeline for a vote is “fluid.”
“If all the questions are answered and we’re ready to go, we go,” he told AFN two weeks ago. “If the questions aren’t answered and there’s things that need to be addressed, then we’ll probably reconsider the timeline.”
Adding that “we’re not pro or con” on the Edge Team’s plan, Hinz said, “we’ll support whatever the community wants to do.”
For its part, the Edge Team indicated that it’s not inclined to wait, the investors have also stressed that the decision on a community vote is a matter for the board.
Last week, the investors, their zoning attorneys and golf course experts and Taylor Morrison representatives held an open house that drew at least 200 residents.
The team handed out a 20-age booklet containing answers to questions it had already fielded from homeowners and the first one on the list involved a delay on a vote for as long as 90 days.
“Decisions need to be made,” they said, “and we would rather stick to the previously proposed schedule and remain committed to providing through information.”
“We ask that everyone keep in mind we have contractual obligations to both the current owner of the course and Taylor Morrison,” they said in the booklet. “Delay could jeopardize the entire proposal.”
Stating that even by the HOA board’s schedule, a vote would not likely come before April 1, the investors also wrote:
“Homeowners have approximately 10 weeks to become educated about the proposal. We believe this is sufficient time to educate themselves.”
Golf course owner Wilson Gee has previously said the deal with the investors is set for closing in March.
But unless there is another interested buyer, he could simply extend the closing deadline if the HOA vote is delayed.
There was no formal presentation at the open house.
Easels bore large maps and information about the single- and two-story homes that would be built under their plan and residents had the opportunity to talk either one-on-one or in small groups with various members of the Edge Team.
While most of those conversations appeared amicable, some residents angrily confronted some members of the Edge Team on the plan with questions as to whether they would compensate the homeowners whose views of the course and the desert beyond would be obliterated by houses.
As soon as the 90-minute session began, zoning attorney Ed Bull was confronted in two back-to-back confrontations with angry homeowners.
New construction impact
One told Bull her mother had paid a premium for a lot abutting the course and would lose her view to houses. When she asked if her mother would be compensated for that loss of a view – and the possible loss in home value – Bull told her that was not in the edge Team’s plan.
Organized opponents of the Edge Team’s plan say about 100 homeowners who paid an estimated $80,000 lot premium for a view of the golf course would lose thaeir views to homes and consequently suffer a loss in home value.
One resident angrily told the attorney he would sue to stop the plan.
Bull at one point told one of the residents, “We’re coming in to fix a problem.”
In an area where investor Bill McManus was handling questions, one man asked about profit the investors stood to make by selling 162 lots to Taylor Morrison – which some critics estimate at more than $16 million if they sell for $100,000 apiece.
The Edge Team has indicated it will need to spend between $8 million and $9 million to build the course, putting area and clubhouse.
McManus said there was a “misconception” about what he and his three partners stood to make.
“We stand to make a reasonable return on investment,” he said. “That’s why we’re willing to share our numbers with the board.”
In its list of written questions, the board also said it would share with the board an appraisal it commissioned from Ralph Brekan & Co.
The two-part question involved whether the appraisal would be shared with homeowners and whether it addressed the impact that on home values for houses that would lose their view.
“Approval and construction of the proposal will benefit all homeowners within Club West including those that area adjacent to the East, Center and West parcels that are identified for new Taylor Morrison homes and landscape perimeter buffers,” they answered.
“We are confident that our plan will have a positive effect on property values, both measurable and perceiver, throughout the community,” it added, saying the appraisal will be shared with the HOA board.
But that assertion was viewed skeptically by at least some of those attending the open house – and it was not just those whose homes would be affected.
One homeowner told McManus that while his property was fairly secluded and would not be affected at all by the plan, he worried about his neighbors’ loss – and the impact on Club West’s quality of life.
“The traffic, the noise and construction for a year to two years or whatever the timeframe is,” he told McManus, “we’re going to have all that.”
Others expressed skepticism about the golf course plan and whether it could succeed financially.
One woman angrily confronted McManus about the Edge Team’s terminology in describing the shorter 18-hole field as a “precision course.”
“I talked to a lot of people who play golf and nobody has heard the term ‘precision course,’” she said. “You go on Google search, nothing comes up.”
The course’s long-term profitability looms large among many Club West homeowners, who fear that it will fail after a few years and that the investors will use that as a reason to seek construction of more homes.
Hinz said insisted that was not possible without homeowners’ consent, though he added, “We’ve got three different attorneys looking at ‘how do we guarantee that if they start this, that they just don’t flip it?’”
Not everyone who attended the open house lived in Club West.
Among the notable outsiders were Linda Swain, one of the two Ahwatukee Lakes homeowners who are suing Gee over his 2013 closing of that course.
Gee essentially closed Club West in June 2016, saying he could not afford the City of Phoenix water bill of $700,000 annually.
Swain said she was interested in looking closer at the golf course plans since her lawsuit wants Gee to restore the 18-hole Ahwatukee Lakes course
Also attending was state Rep. Mitzi Epstein, a Tempe resident whose district includes Ahwatukee.
Asked why she was there, Epstein noted that numerous state laws govern homeowners associations and she wanted to make sure the process for homeowners’ consideration of the Edge Team plan was fair.
Just outside the large multipurpose room where the Edge Team held its open house, the growing organization of homeowners opposed to the plan had their own easel with illustrations and a handout that countered many of the investors’ claims.
On the easel were photos of the view enjoyed now by owners of a couple homes along the course where new houses would be built and how that view would be impacted by Taylor Morrison.
Opponent and resident Kevin Curran said that to get an accurate depiction of that impact, homeowners floated a balloon on a string to the height of the proposed new homes.
The information sheet contained blistering criticism of the Edge Team’s proposal, particularly in relation to the golf course and new home construction.
Stating it was not fair to the 100 homeowners whose views and home values would be adversely impacted by houses, the information sheet also called the par 60, 4,000-yard course a “a risky financial proposition and could easily close after 2-3 years.”
Stating that “golfer interest in these ‘short’ courses is low outside of dedicated retirement communities,” it said sales would be lower than they were at the now-closed Club West course – “which wasn’t profitable either.”
The sheet also addressed the water problem that prompted the closing of Club West. “The golf course has a water problem – not the community,” it said, adding: “Solving the water problem by sacrificing the property values of 100+ families is not an ethical solution.”
Asked near the end of the session how he thought things went, visibly tired investor Matt Shearer said, “I wish I coulod have talked with more people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.