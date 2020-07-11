The six-year battle over the future of the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course could land before the nation’s highest court, owner Wilson Gee’s attorney disclosed last week.
Attorney Daniel Maynard told Superior Court Judge Campagnolo said he would be asking the high court to grant his appeal from Arizona courts’ decision requiring Gee to restore the 18-hole executive course that has been closed since 2013 and the subject of a prolonged court fight since 2014.
Maynard is expected to ask the justices to consider the argument that ordering Gee to spend millions restoring a course that likely would not turn a profit violates the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery.
Maynard’s colleague, Chris Baniszew-ski, advanced that argument in Arizona courts over the past few years, arguing, “The 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits involuntary servitude, which is what an injunction would require. Because a contract for personal services cannot be specifically enforced, the court cannot enjoin (his client) and require it to operate a business on the property.”
The injunction Baniszewski referred to was Superior Court Judge John Hannah’s January 2018 order in a lawsuit brought by Lakes residents Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin to have the 101-acre site restored.
Maynard’s disclosure came during a hearing on attorney Tim Barnes’ request that Gee show cause why he should not be held in contempt for ignoring that order and not beginning the course’s restoration.
Maynard had told Campagnolo he assumed the contempt proceeding would be automatically stayed because he was preparing a writ of certiorari – basically a request for high court review – that must be filed within a specific time period after the final ruling in state court.
“My belief was we still have not exhausted all of our appellate rights and I’ve been in the process of preparing the motion application for a writ of certiorari to the US Supreme Court,” Maynard said.
Because of the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court has extended the deadline for filing a petition for a writ from 90 days to 150 days.
In the Lakes case, that would mean Maynard has until Aug. 3 to file his request for a writ.
From there, the high court would have to determine whether it wants to hear the case and the odds of that happening are considerable.
According to the U.S. Supreme Court’s website, more than 10,000 requests for writs in both criminal and civil cases are filed annually. Of those, the court approves only between 80 and 100 – about one percent.
But those slim odds weren’t the reason why Campagnolo refused to stay further proceedings in the contempt action until the high court makes a decision. Stating “rules are rules,” he said that Maynard will have to formally request a delay.
Whether he delays the contempt action is up in the air, since the judge set a hearing on Barnes’ contempt request for Aug. 18.
Maynard told the judge the case before him involved an unusual kind of an injunction.
“The golf course that we’re talking about has not been there for seven years,” he said. “What we’re talking about is ‘are we in violation?’ because we haven’t started rebuilding the golf course and/or running it and normally what you’re looking at in an injunction is (one) that says ‘stop what you’re doing and don’t do anything else until we decide what needs to be done.’”
Maynard also wondered what the hearing would even deal with in terms of a contempt action.
“The injunction says that we have to offer a golf course out there and we have to run it,” he said. “It doesn’t tell us what the golf course looks like. It doesn’t tell us what hours we have to run. It doesn’t tell us whether it has to have lakes on it or 18 holes or nine holes It doesn’t tell us any of those things. So, an evidentiary hearing in my opinion doesn’t bring it closer to those issues.”
Stating “I guess I’ll have to rule on that,” Campagnolo disagreed with Maynard’s take.
“Judge Hannah’s judgments were very clear,” he told the lawyer. “He said your client had the duty to start the golf course and then the judge was very clear that he was not going to appoint a special master, not going to monitor it, that it had to begin and if the plaintiffs believe that it wasn’t being done properly, Judge Hannah said, ‘Come back to court.’ So, I think that the injunction is clear.”
Maynard persisted as he, Barnes and the judge discussed how much time they would need for a hearing on the contempt action.
“From the plaintiffs’ point of view,” Barnes said, “the evidence is pretty clear.”
Maynard replied, “If the issue is ‘are we running a golf course out there?’ the answer is no. There is no golf course to run.”
“My client has done a number of things. He has contacted a concept architect service for building a golf course, but one has to be built before it can be run … I’m not trying to be obstreperous and I’m not trying to be difficult. What’s happened on this golf course was the land was allowed to go back to its natural state. It hasn’t been watered and for safety reasons, the lakes were drained. So, there is no golf course out there to run. I mean, if you were asking me to stipulate ‘are we running a golf course?’ I would tell you ‘no, there isn’t one but there are reasons why we’re not.’”
That prompted the judge to remark, “I think those reasons are a perfect justification for an evidentiary hearing because you’re going to have to present those reasons with evidence or facts.”
And after Maynard said he would be calling a golf course architect at the August hearing to discuss what it would cost to build a course, the judge said, “I’m not getting into the type of golf course or what should be built. The issue is whether he is in contempt for not following the injunction.”
The cost of restoring the course has varied widely in estimates.
Barnes has presented witnesses in the past who said it would cost around $6 million to restore while consultants for True Life Ahwatukee – which at one point had planned to buy it from Gee for a community that included about 164 homes, a school and a small farm – estimated the restoration cost at more than twice that amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.