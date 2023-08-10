Phoenix PD cooperating with federal probe

Phoenix Police officials last week said they are continuing to cooperate with a wide-ranging U.S. Justice Department probe into officers’ practices.
The now 2-year-old “Pattern or Practice” investigation – which has cost city taxpayers over $2 million – is focusing on five areas involving officers’ engagements with civilians.
Those areas include whether the department: uses excessive force, including deadly force; engages in discriminatory practices; retaliates against protestors or demonstrators; it deals appropriately with behavioral health issues on calls with people in mental crisis; and violates the rights of unsheltered people by confiscating their belongings.
“City and police leaders have provided the DOJ with documents, videos, interviews, ride-a-longs, and access to training sessions with the department,” Phoenix Police said last week, conceding it has navigated “challenges” involving “sensitive law enforcement information which complied with FBI standards.”
“The City of Phoenix follows FBI rules for Criminal Justice Information Services, which regulate the sharing of sensitive information like fingerprints, documents, and other evidence belonging to those involved in the criminal justice process,” Phoenix Police said, adding it resolved the disagreement with federal authorities two years ago..
“Since resolving the issue, the City of Phoenix has provided more than 20,000 body worn camera videos and 80,000 requested documents to DOJ investigators,” police said.
It said during a seventh in-person visit to Phoenix, investigators interviewed Community Assistance Program and Field Training Officer program staffers.
“Additionally, the DOJ took part in a learning session to better understand the City of Phoenix’s public records request process,” police said.
“During the four-day site visit in April, the DOJ also spent significant time at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy where they observed small team tactics and high-risk vehicle stop training.
Last year investigators spent 200 hours on ride-alongs and “touring and observing multiple precincts across the city,” the report stated and shadowed school resource and Community Action officers and attended supervisor leadership and use of force training sessions.
“In between site visits, the City of Phoenix routinely met virtually with DOJ attorneys to provide clarification on documents shared and technology used to capture data,” the statement said.
Saying the department “welcomes the next steps in this process and continues open dialogue with DOJ leadership,” Phoenix Police also said residents can learn more about the investigation at phoenix.gov/police/doj.
The investigation began Aug. 5, 2021 when the Justice Department announced a civil – not a criminal – probe, the 71st such federal investigation conducted un the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act signed by President Bill Clinton.
Phoenix officials have periodically reported to City Council on the status of the investigation, noting several such probes of other cities have resulted in years-long monitoring of those municipalities’ police departments and have cost their taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
The probe includes a review of whether Phoenix Police retaliate protestors and others “for conduct protected by the First Amendment.”
That potential exists in the Phoenix probe, as city officials have state “If the investigation does reveal what the DOJ considers to be patterns or practices of misconduct, it will articulate what those are, and create recommended remedial measures to correct them.”
