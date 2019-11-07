The community celebration of Tempe Town Lake’s 20th anniversary won’t just be a look back. It also is a preview of what lies ahead.
City spokeswoman Melissa Quillard said the Nov. 9 party will reflect elements of a Town Lake master plan adopted by the City Council last year. The plan divides the area around the lake into six themed zones, each of which will be activated for free events between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Quillard broke it down this way:
NORTH SIDE
Adventure Zone: Zip line, rock wall, game stations.
Athletic Zone: ASU volleyball tournament, recreation classes, fishing.
Marina: Stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, rowing demonstrations, yoga classes, dragon boat rides, sailing tours.
SOUTH SIDE
Arts and Eco Zone: Gallery at the Tempe Center for the Arts, public art displays, bird-watching, NASA cloud viewing, water talks, Tai Chi classes.
Entertainment Zone: Live music all day at Beach Park, food trucks, city and sponsor booths.
Riviera: Boardwalk experience with mini
Sixth Street Market, games, exhibits, zumba
classes.
Free water taxis will shuttle folks cross the water to the activity zones.
The aim, Quillard said, to use the day as “a preview of what it’s going to be like in the next 20 years” as the lake and its surrounding areas mature.
Parking shouldn’t be an issue, she said, even though it will be Family Weekend at Arizona State University and ASU is hosting Southern Cal for a football game that day.
Parking will be available west of the arts center, other downtown spaces are available, and access also is available via light rail and its numerous park-and-rides.
In addition to the public event, Tempe is sponsoring a business mixer at the arts center 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 8 to emphasize the economic opportunities generated by the lake.
That event, although free, requires an RSVP. Details are available at Tempe.gov/lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.