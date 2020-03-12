Though the percentage of its budget spent on instruction last year was slightly lower than it was in 2017-18, Kyrene School District spent more dollars per pupil on instruction than the average spent by districts statewide and those in Kyrene’s peer group.
The picture is slightly different for Tempe Union High School District, according to the state Auditor General’s annual report on school spending in the 2018-19 school that was released last week.
While the percentage of Tempe Union’s 2018-19 budget that went to instruction was slightly higher than the previous year, the total of dollars spent per pupil was higher than districts its size but lower than the state average.
The report also shows that Kyrene spent 73.6 percent of its operating budget on instruction (61.9 percent), student support (7.5 percent) and instruction support (4.2 percent).
Instructional spending includes salaries for teachers and related personnel like aides, supplies, textbooks and software and extracurricular activities such as athletics and field trips.
The 61.9 percent spent in the classroom was slightly lower than the 62.3 percent Kyrene recorded in the 2017-18 school year.
Kyrene spent the remaining 26.4 percent of its 2018-19 budget on administration (8.5 percent), plant maintenance, utilities and related expenses (10.3 percent), food service (3.6 percent) and transportation (4 percent).
Tempe Union’s total spending on students represented 71.5 percent of its total 2018-19 budget.
Besides the 53.6 percent spent in the classroom, Tempe Union also spent 9.4 percent of its budget on student support and 5.9 percent on other instructional support.
Of the remaining 30.7 percent of its 2018-19 budget, Tempe Union spent 11 percent on administration, 13.5 percent on building-related costs, 2.6 percent on food service and 3.6 percent on transportation.
The average per-pupil cost of administration in Tempe Union was $949 – exceeding both the state average of $903 and the average $842 spent by districts its size.
By contrast, Kyrene’s $705 per-pupil cost of administration was lower than the state average and the $887 spent by its peer districts.
Both Tempe Union and Kyrene devoted more money to the classroom than the statewide average.
On average, districts statewide spent 54.7 percent of their budget on instruction – the third consecutive year with an increase in the past 15 years.
Among districts classified in its size range, the 53.6 percent of spending by Tempe Union on classroom instruction was the sixth highest and just below the 54 percent average for that group.
Also included in that group of districts are Higley Unified (59.8 percent), Glendale (57.2), Marana (54.6), Tolleson (54.6), Ampitheater (54.2), Sunnyside (52.5), Vail (52.4), Flagstaff (52.2) and Yuma (48.6).
Kyrene led all elementary districts its size with the 61.9 percent spent in the classroom and beat the average of 54.5 percent for those districts.
Other districts in its category include Litchfield (58.9 percent), Alhambra (56.1), Washington (55.6), Pendergast (54.1), Tempe Elementary (53.5), Cartwright (53.3), Glendale Elementary (50.8), Roosevelt (50.8) and Yuma Elementary (50.1).
Per pupil costs for food service in both Tempe Union and Kyrene went up in 2018-19 over the previous year – reflecting a statewide trend.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry said some districts cited the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 which took effect in 2013.
She said that established more stringent nutritional requirements that include an increase in fruits, vegetables and whole grains in meals.
Even so, both Tempe Union Kyrene spent far less per pupil on food service than its peer districts and districts statewide.
Kyrene’s $299 per-pupil food service cost was well below the statewide average of $438 and the whopping $608 spent by its peer districts.
Likewise, Tempe Union’s $222 per-pupil food service cost was below the state average and the $538 spent by districts its size.
But in calculating the cost per meal, the report found Tempe Union’s $3.51 was higher than the statewide average meal cost of $3.08 and the $3.25 average spent by its peer districts.
Kyrene spent $3.02 per meal.
Perry said statewide data overall reflect a 7.1 percent increase in the average teacher salary between the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years, bringing the figure to $52,441.
But Perry said the percentage of total dollars spent in the classroom statewide is still 3.9 percentage points less than it was in 2003-04.
Kyrene over the last 15 years has remained generally consistent in the percentage of its budget spent on instruction, according to the Auditor General’s report.
In 13 of the last 15 years, it spent at least 60 percent of its total budget in the classroom, the AG said. Its low point was 57.5 percent in 2014-15.
Tempe Union has never hit the 60 percent threshold in the last 15 years, according to the report.
Its highest percentage was 59.9 percent in the 2007-2008 school year, the report shows.
Overall in Arizona, the report states, “After controlling for inflation, total per pupil operational spending increased $256 per pupil, or 3 percent, between fiscal years 2004 and 2019 while spending on instruction decreased $197 per pupil, or 3.9 percent.
“At the same time, the percentage of available operating dollars spent on most other operational areas has increased, meaning that districts shifted spending from instruction to other areas.”
The report also found that Arizona schools overall spend less per pupil than the national average by a wide margin.
Perry pegged total per pupil spending at $10,928 in Arizona, compared with $14,009 for the rest of the nation. The national figure is two years old.
Total per-pupil spending for all the costs of education in Arizona was $10, 928 – a figure that Kyrene’s $11,377 exceeded but that Tempe Union fell short of with $9,619.
Even with less money for instruction, though, Perry found that Arizona schools on average spend a lower percentage of their available resources on instruction than the national figure.
“Many factors may account for Arizona’s lower percentage of instructional spending, one of which is average teacher salary,’’ Perry wrote.
Using the most recent national data available, she found teacher salaries here averaging about $11,500 less than nationally.
“Another factor that may account for Arizona’s lower percentage of instructional spending is class size,’’ she reported. In Arizona, there are an average of 18.4 students per teacher, compared with 16 in the rest of the country.
The number of students per teacher in Kyrene was 17 last school year and 21.5 in Tempe Union.
Perry also found Arizona schools spend a higher percentage than their national counterparts on student support – a category that includes counselors, audiologists, nurses, social workers and speech pathologists.
But this isn’t just a percentage issue. Student support was the lone area where Arizona schools, on average, spend more in actual dollars than the national average.
Perry said that some of this may be a direct relation to needs in certain districts.
“For example, increases in a district’s poverty rate or the percentage of students with special needs could increase student support costs because many of these services are directed toward these student populations,” she said.
Of Kyrene’s 16,094 pupils last school year, 9 percent were in special education, 8 percent were below the 2018 poverty rate and 29 percent qualified for free or reduced-price meals because of their low household income.
The percentages were about the same for Tempe Union’s 13,346 student population last school year, with 8 percent special education and 10 percent below the poverty line and 29 percent qualifying for free or reduced-price meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.