The Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course owner has hit another milestone toward his promise to reopen the site for duffers by November.
Wilson Gee said his crews have finished the repair of the main pipe for the water delivery system to the lakes on the site and included in his brief announcement a photo of water gushing from a pipe.
“This was just to test out the main pipe,” he told the Ahwatukee Foothills News. “That’s a major thing.”
Gee told AFN earlier this month that he and his partners in ALCR, the partnership that owns the course, have decided to speed up compliance with a judge’s order to restore the course and open it for golf by November – a full year ahead on the court deadline.
Though crews still have repairs to the irrigation system and the pipes leading from a second well, Gee said the fact that the main pipe that feeds the site’s lakes is working is a hopeful sign that he’ll meet his self-imposed deadline. He hopes to have the irrigation system’s repairs completed by May or June.
Gee closed the course in 2013, leading the following year to a lawsuit filed by homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin that has been fought out in the courts for seven years.
The legal fight culminated last fall when Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo found Gee in contempt of court for not complying with another judge’s order to restore the course. He posed the possibility of $3.5 million in sanctions if Gee failed to meet a series of three deadlines.
Though none of the court orders specify what kind of course Gee has to build, he says he is planning to open an 18-hole course, though four or five holes will also be part of an area where newcomers to the game can learn it.
He also is extending the driving range, restoring the bridges over the lakes and seeding the course with a more resilient strain of grass. To further protect the grass, he won’t provide golf carts.
Instead of a traditional clubhouse, he plans a “sales office-type” building with bathrooms and a changing area and might allow food trucks on the site at times.
Gee and his partners in a different company bought the Lakes course in 2006. He has testified in court that the site never broke even and that he was keeping it afloat by using profits from his other golf courses before he finally decided to pull the plug.
