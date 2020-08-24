The fight between residents of Ahwatukee’s Promontory subdivision and the Arizona Department of Transportation may drag into the fray the prominent homebuilder that created the community.
On behalf of 44 Promontory homeowners, attorney Dale Zeitlin has told Taylor Morrison that his clients are prepared to hold the company responsible for telling them that ADOT would take measures to quell light glare and noise from the South Mountain Freeway.
Zeitlin’s salvo escalates a fight that residents have largely been waging since last summer with ADOT over the agency’s decision not to extend a sound wall west of their community.
In addition, they have complained that ADOT has failed to adequately shield its freeway lights so that glare won’t be pouring into their backyards and homes at night.
ADOT has maintained that sound readings show the decibel level from freeway traffic is below the threshold where it would be required to take additional measures to quell the noise.
ADOT also has said that it did not extend the sound wall as far west as was indicated on the maps and diagrams shown at community meetings before freeway construction began because engineers decided it was unnecessary.
Zeitlin said that while homeowners knew they were buying houses that overlook the freeway less than a mile away, Taylor Morrison’s assurances that ADOT would minimize light and noise intrusion persuaded them to settle down there anyway.
“The homeowners would not have purchased their homes and/or would certainly not have agreed to pay the consideration they did for their homes knowing that the promised sound wall, with all of its promoted benefits, would never be built,” Zeitlin wrote Brad Schoenberg, Phoenix division president for TM Homes of Arizona, Inc.
Zeitlin said Taylor Morrison representatives assured his clients that a sound wall “would significantly reduce noise and block views of the adjacent freeway then being built.
“TM even prominently displayed a large depiction of what this sound wall would look like in the TM sales office at the Community. Clearly TM understood how material and fundamental the dimensions of this future sound wall and its advertised effects would be to the homeowners’ decision to purchase a home in the community.”
Now, Zeitlin said, his clients “plan to assert claims for negligent misrepresentation, fraudulent misrepresentation, innocent misrepresentation, breach of the Consumer Fraud Act” against the company.
When homeowners first raised Taylor Morrison’s culpability in the dispute during interviews with AFN last fall, the company sales executive for the community said the homebuilder got the same assurances from ADOT that buyers received.
But Zeitlin wrote the company, “The representations, exaggerations, and promises made by TM representatives to the homeowners that a certain sound wall would be built and that the homeowners would be shielded from the noise and sight of the adjacent freeway appear to have only been made to induce an over-inflated sale of a TM home in the community.”
“The promised sound wall was never built, leaving the homeowners with unsightly views of the freeway, unwanted intrusions of light, and levels of noise at all hours of the night and day,” he wrote.
He added that his clients “would not have purchased their homes and/or would certainly not have agreed to pay the consideration they did for their homes knowing that the promised sound wall, with all of its promoted benefits, would never be built.”
Zeitlin told AFN that Taylor Morrison had the right to try and force ADOT to extend the sound wall because the state agency had taken a portion of its land for construction of the freeway.
By deciding not to build the wall, he said, the homebuilder could have argued that the agency had violated its settlement agreement when it took the land.
“Taylor Morrison could have argued on behalf of all the property owners and said ‘Look, you’ve changed the plans. The properties have now been damaged terribly and we need you either to pay damages or build the wall.”
He echoed homeowners’ complaints to AFN that freeway noise in the middle of the night has been so intrusive that some complain it wakes them up.
Promontory homeowners’ freeway nightmare has been compounded by the “horrific light fixtures” ADOT installed along the freeway,” he said.
Zeitlin said he is still waiting for a formal response from Taylor Morrison before deciding what move he and his clients will take next.
